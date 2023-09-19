We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOM RN5, Tweeter 2"x2, Woofer 8", Super Bass Boost, Bass Blast, Party Strobe, DJ App & DJ Pad, Karaoke Star & Vocal Sound control, Guitar Input
All Spec
-
Entity
-
SA/SB
-
System Model Name
-
RN5-F
-
Function Selector - FM
-
Yes
-
Function Selector - USB1
-
Yes
-
Function Selector - USB2
-
Yes
-
Function Selector - Bluetooth
-
Yes
-
Audio In - USB 1
-
Yes
-
Audio In - USB 2
-
Yes
-
Audio In - Guitar input
-
1EA (Φ6.3)
-
Karaoke Function - Mic Volume (on Main Set)
-
Yes
-
Karaoke Function - Mic Jack
-
1EA (Φ6.3)
-
Karaoke Function - MIC ECHO (on RCU)
-
Yes
-
Display - Type
-
14 Seg / 8 Digit
-
Display - Demo
-
Yes
-
Display - Dimmer
-
Yes
-
EQUALIZER - User EQ
-
Yes
-
EQUALIZER - Cluster2 EQ
-
Yes
-
EQUALIZER - Standard
-
Yes
-
EQUALIZER - Pop
-
Yes
-
EQUALIZER - Classic
-
Yes
-
EQUALIZER - Rock
-
Yes
-
EQUALIZER - Jazz
-
Yes
-
EQUALIZER - Bass Blast
-
Yes
-
EQUALIZER - Football
-
Yes
-
SPECIAL EQ (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Dangdut
-
Yes
-
SPECIAL EQ (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Arabic
-
Yes
-
SPECIAL EQ (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Afro Hip-hop
-
Yes
-
SPECIAL EQ (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - India
-
Yes
-
SPECIAL EQ (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Regueton
-
Yes
-
SPECIAL EQ (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Merengue
-
Yes
-
SPECIAL EQ (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Salsa
-
Yes
-
SPECIAL EQ (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Samba
-
Yes
-
SPECIAL EQ (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Axe
-
Yes
-
SPECIAL EQ (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Forro
-
Yes
-
SPECIAL EQ (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Funk
-
Yes
-
SPECIAL EQ (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Sertanejo
-
Yes
-
Childsafe Mode
-
Yes
-
Power Requirement - Narrow
-
200-240V 50/60Hz
-
Power Requirement - Wide
-
110-240V 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption at stand by
-
0.5W↓
-
Mute
-
Yes
-
Type
-
PLL
-
Band
-
FM
-
Tuning Range - FM (50kHz/100kHz)
-
87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz
-
Station Preset (FM / DAB+)
-
50 / -
-
Memory / Erase
-
Yes/Yes
-
Clock/Alram/Sleep/Set
-
Yes/Yes/Yes
-
Playable File Format - MP3
-
Yes
-
Playable File Format - WMA
-
Yes
-
Playable File Format - WMA -Bluetooth AAC/SBC Codec
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Repeat 1/All
-
Yes/Yes
-
Convenience - Juke Box
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Suffle
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Skip - Fwd/Rev
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Scan - Fwd/Rev
-
Yes
-
Convenience - USB direct recording
-
Yes
-
Convenience - USB Copy
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Remote app (Android/iOS)
-
Yes/Yes
-
Convenience - BluetoothAuto Function Change
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)
-
Yes
-
Convenience -Multi Bluetooth (Android)
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Multi Color(RGB) Speaker Lighting
-
Yes
-
Convenience -Party Strobe (App)
-
Yes
-
Convenience - MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display
-
Yes
-
Convenience - File/Folder search with music playing
-
Yes
-
Convenience - File delete
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Fota
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Auto Music Play (Move&Play) (Android)
-
Yes
-
Set mobility - Handle
-
Yes
-
DJ Effects
-
Yes (App. Only)
-
DJ Loop
-
Yes (App. Only)
-
DJ PAD
-
Yes
-
DJ scratcher
-
Yes (App. Only)
-
Multi Juke box
-
Yes
-
Sampler Creator
-
Yes (App. Only)
-
Auto DJ
-
Yes
-
Echo Mode
-
Yes
-
Vocal Eeffects
-
Yes
-
Voice canceller
-
Yes
-
Key changer
-
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)
-
Yes
-
Automatic Power on/off - Bluetooth (LG TV)
-
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Unit
-
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Model name
-
MA2
-
Remote Control Unit - Number of Key
-
40 (Option 9)
-
Remote Control Unit - Battery
-
AAAx2
-
Instruction Manual - Simple
-
Yes
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
FM Antenna
-
Yes
-
Carton Box Type (Tip on/Offset/Flexo)
-
Flexo
-
Power Cord Cable
-
Yes
-
Front Speaker - System
-
2Way 3Speaker
-
Front Speaker - Tweeter Unit
-
2"x 2
-
Front Speaker - Woofer Unit
-
8"
-
Front Speaker - Impedance (TW/Woofer)
-
8Ω / 3Ω
-
Size (W x H x D, mm) - Main Set
-
330 x 685 x 344
-
Size (W x H x D, mm) - Carton
-
761 x 436 x 396
-
Weight (Kg) - Net
-
13.7
-
Weight (Kg) - Gross
-
16.6
-
Container Q'ty - 40ft HQ
-
462
-
Container Q'ty - 40ft
-
385
-
Container Q'ty - 20ft
-
185
