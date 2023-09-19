Terms of Sale

Yousuf Mohammed Abdulwahab Naghi Company Limited also known as United Naghi (LG.COM KSA) shall reserve the right to return a product to the customer if the product returned does not meet any of its guidelines or conditions. The customer shall not be entitled to any refund if the product is not eligible for return. In the case a product is declined for a return request at any stage, we will make two (2) attempts to deliver the product back to the customer. In case both attempts of delivery are unsuccessful, we will hold the product for three (3) business days only in our delivery hub. The customer can raise a request for another attempt with our customer care team within three (3) business days post the last notified attempt. If we receive the request from the customer for another attempt within three (3) business days post the last notified attempt, we can arrange the last attempt for delivery within two (2) business days otherwise the item will be sent for liquidation and the customer won’t be able to request for the delivery of the product again.