We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Terms of Sale
Return Policy
You can return your newly purchased product within 7 days from the purchase date or the delivery date (for home delivery products) only if it is unused and in its original condition, attached with the original/electronic invoice and according to the following terms and conditions:
• The product should be in the original packing, sealed, unopened, with all the accessories and user manuals
• For the bundle offers, the customer must return the full set, not partially, with considering that the products must be in their original condition.
• In case if the included gifts are used, we apologize that we will not return the product.
Yousuf Mohammed Abdulwahab Naghi Company Limited also known as United Naghi (LG.COM KSA) shall reserve the right to return a product to the customer if the product returned does not meet any of its guidelines or conditions. The customer shall not be entitled to any refund if the product is not eligible for return. In the case a product is declined for a return request at any stage, we will make two (2) attempts to deliver the product back to the customer. In case both attempts of delivery are unsuccessful, we will hold the product for three (3) business days only in our delivery hub. The customer can raise a request for another attempt with our customer care team within three (3) business days post the last notified attempt. If we receive the request from the customer for another attempt within three (3) business days post the last notified attempt, we can arrange the last attempt for delivery within two (2) business days otherwise the item will be sent for liquidation and the customer won’t be able to request for the delivery of the product again.
Exchange Policy
We do not have any exchange policy, the order needs to be canceled or retuned (Return Policy Applied)
Cancelation Policy
You may cancel your order immediately prior to shipping for any reason. Kindly call 8002442929 for more details. We may cancel your order(s) If
• You do not make any payment to us when it is due
• You do not provide with correct information such as contact number and delivery address within 3-5 business days.
• You do not allow us to deliver the products to you or collect them from our LG stores within 3 – 5 business days.
• You do not, within a reasonable time of us asking for it, provide us with information that is necessary for us to provide the products
• You do not, within a reasonable time, allow us to deliver the products to you or collect them from us
• Bulk/Multiple Purchasing. We reserve the right to reject any order, at our sole discretion, where we detect bulk purchasing or multiple units of similar products being purchased.
Shipping policy
Business days exclude public holidays and Friday/Saturday
Estimated delivery time depends on the following factors:
• Product's availability at the warehouse
• The destination to which you want the order shipped to.
• 5 Business days exclude public holidays and Friday/Saturday
Delivery Policy
• It is the Customer’s responsibility to provide correct phone numbers (both Landline & Mobile) and address.
• In absence of the Customer, anyone available at the address will receive the delivery & signed the delivery request it will considered as if the Customer received the product.
• If delivery is not made within (30) days of purchase due to customer’s unavailability, no response, not reachable, disagreement on delivery date, may cancel the purchase and credit the amount to customer via same payment method
• If the customer requested the delivery without installation and kept the products in its package then the products shall be the liability of the customer and any scratch or defect complains shall not be considered.
Discount Codes Policy
• Residential air conditioners, commercial air conditioners, air purifiers, Consumer Monitors, and projectors are Excluded from Discount codes.
• Extended Warranty applicable only for Selected TV & Home Appliances Models.
• First Signup 100 SAR off is eligible only when the order value is above Sr.499
Tamara Usage Policy.
• Residential air conditioners, commercial air conditioners, air purifiers, Consumer Monitors, and projectors are Excluded from the Tamara installment program.
• All the discount codes, gifts, B2B2C codes, and First Signup 100 SAR will be excluded from the Tamara installment.
Contact Detail’s
For Orders placed on www.lg.com/sa_en only.
Yousuf Mohammed Abdulwahab Naghi Company Limited No. 4030141450 VAT No. 300249323100003
Please read these conditions carefully before placing an order on LG.COM/SA (Yousuf Mohammed Abdulwahab Naghi Company Limited)
By placing an order with LG.COM, you signify your agreement to be bound by these conditions.