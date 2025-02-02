Online Brandshop Terms & Conditions of Sale



Last Updated: 01 / 01 / 2025

In these Terms and Conditions of Sale (Terms), "we" "our" or "us" means LG Electronics Saudi Arabia LLC, a company with limited liability incorporated under the laws of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, holding Registration Number: 4030226380 and having its registered office at Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz Andalus Dist Building: 2091 Postal Code: 23326 Secondary No: 8909 Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and "you" means the person, organization or entity that purchases LG products from us.

Please read through these Terms carefully as they form the binding agreement under which we will supply Products to you. These Terms apply to all sales of Products we make to consumers where the products are purchased from us online at https://www.lg.com/sa_en (LG Online Store) and you are in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. By placing an order for Products with us at the LG Brand Shop you agree to these Terms. These Terms do not cover the sale of our Products from third parties to you.

By using the LG Online Store, you confirm that you or you on behalf of the party or parties on whose behalf you are using the LG Online Store, accept and agree to be bound by these Terms. IF YOU DO NOT AGREE TO THESE TERMS, YOU MUST NOT USE OUR THE LG ONLINE STORE. Your continued use of the LG Brand Shop shall be deemed as your acceptance and understanding of the Sale Terms and all other policies associated with the LG Online Store.

We reserve the right to amend these Terms from time to time. Whenever you wish to buy Products from us at the LG Online Store, please check these Terms to ensure you understand these Terms which will apply at that time. Your contract with us will be concluded in English or Arabic only.

User Accounts

1- If you create an "LG Member" account on the LG Online Store, you agree that the account information that you provide is accurate and complete. You also agree not to:

a. Select, register, or attempt to register, or use the name or any other identifiable information of another person with the intention of impersonating that person.

b. Use the name of anyone else without authorization.

c. Use a name in violation of the intellectual property rights of any person.

d. Use a name that we consider to be offensive. We reserve the right to reject or terminate the account of any person that does not comply with these Terms.

e. You are solely responsible for preserving the confidentiality of your LG Member account and you agree to notify us immediately of any known or suspected unauthorized use of your LG Member account. Further, you agree that you are responsible for all statements made and acts or omissions that occur on your LG Member account while your password is being used. If you believe someone has used your password or LG Member account without your authorization, you must notify us immediately. We reserve the right to access and disclose any information including, without limitation, usernames of accounts and other information to comply with applicable laws and lawful government requests.

Orders for Products

1- You may place an order with us by completing and submitting to us an online order form at the LG Online Store. We may at our discretion accept or reject an order depending on a variety of factors:

a. The availability of the ordered Products.

b. Our ability to validate payment for the Products.

c. If there has been a pricing and/or Products description error

d. If we believe that your order may in any way be fraudulent; and/or if you do not meet the eligibility criteria set out below at clause 2.

2- By placing an order with us on the LG Brand Shop you warrant that.

a. You are purchasing Products for an address within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia only.

b. You are a consumer and purchasing the Products in your capacity as such.

c. You are accessing the Platform the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

d. You are legally capable of entering into these Sales Terms and binding contracts.

e. You are resident in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

f. You are the applicable age under the relevant laws of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

3- Your order constitutes an offer from you to buy our Products on these Terms. You are deemed to have placed an order with us by ordering via our online checkout process at the LG Online Store.

4- Please choose your Products carefully. Prices, any applicable delivery and any other charges can change without notice and so you should check the latest price, any applicable delivery charges and any other charges on our website before placing your order. It is your responsibility to check the order (including all pricing and product information) before you complete the online checkout process.

5- We will give you an "Order Reference Number" via a confirmation email once your checkout process is complete (Order Confirmation). Please note that the Order Confirmation does not signify LG�s acceptance of your order, it simply confirms that we have received your order. However, as all payments are made either by credit card, debit card or any third party "Buy Now Pay Later" finance options we make available on the LG Online Store, we will not process your order until your payment has passed our internal validation procedures. Once we have processed your order and prepared it for shipping, we will send you an email stating that we have accepted your order, which will also include shipment details.

6- We reserve the right to, in our absolute discretion, refuse the supply of the products ordered by you, terminate our contract with you, terminate your account with us or cancel your order even after order confirmation or processing of payment, without incurring any liability to you, if for any reason your order does not pass our internal validation procedures, or if we believe your order may be fraudulent, or if the Product is unavailable for any reason. During the order process, you are solely liable for payment of any fees charged by your bank, card issuing company or any other provider of your selected payment option. Once your payment has been validated, we will process your order subject to these Terms. Please keep your order reference number safely.

7- These Terms constitute the entire contract between us and you for the supply of Products in your order. The parties to the contract are you and LG Electronics Saudi Arabia LLC. Only these Terms apply in relation to the supply of the ordered Products from the LG Online Store. We reserve the right to amend these terms from time to time.

8- Images or photographs of the Products on the LG Brand Shop are for illustration purposes only. Actual products available for purchase in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia may differ from those that are shown. We use reasonable endeavors to make sure the colors, sizes and details are displayed accurately but errors may occur. We are unable to guarantee that the way in which your computer depicts colors or details accurately reflects the Products we make available for purchase. The products you receive may therefore vary slightly from those advertised. Packaging that we use to provide the products to you may vary from any packaging indicated on the LG Brand Shop (where applicable).

9- LG does not guarantee that the products on the LG brand shop will be available when viewed. LG does not warrant that the content of the LG Online Store, including but not limited to, Product descriptions, pricing or photographs is accurate and/or complete.

10- LG reserves the right to withdraw any offer on the LG online store, to correct any error, including after an order has been submitted, regardless of whether the order has been confirmed by us and/or your payment has been processed, as permitted by applicable laws.

11- You may cancel an order at any time before it is picked for shipping at our warehouse. To cancel your order, you must log into your account on the LG Online Store, find your order and, if the "cancel order" button appears, click the "Cancel Order" button and follow any further prompts required to confirm the cancellation. Once your order has been picked at our warehouse, the order cannot be cancelled, and the "Cancel Order" button will not appear.

12- LG does not accept offers from addresses outside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia nor does LG accept order for deliver to addresses outside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Product Availability

1- All stock availability as published on our website or on the LG Brand Shop is accurate in accordance with our current stock levels at the time of publication, however, these stock levels are subject to change without notice.

2- All Products are subject to availability. If, for any reason, any or all of the products you order are or become unavailable (even after we accept your order), we will make reasonable efforts to notify you of this as soon as possible after becoming aware of it and advise you of any revised delivery dates. In such cases, if you have already paid for the products, we will either notify you when the products will be delivered or refund you the amount paid as soon as reasonably practicable.

3- LG may appoint subcontractors to supply or deliver the products and to perform any act of LG contemplated under these terms.

4- You must retain a copy of all transaction records, policies and rules provided and/or available to you by us.





Delivery Policy:

The customer must ensure the safety of the product and the integrity of its packaging before providing the shipping company representative with the secret code (OTP) sent to the customer's mobile phone.

Providing the secret code (OTP) to the shipping company employee is considered an electronic signature confirming the receipt of the shipment in good condition, free from any damages or scratches.

Installation Policy:

LG provides free delivery and installation to certain areas in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The installation process for LG products adheres to the following guidelines:

a. The device packaging will be removed.

b. The device will be connected to water and/or electricity, depending on the nature of the device, and only operated (installation and setup).

c. No plumbing or electrical work will be provided, and the customer is responsible for arranging it.

d. The device will not be installed if the location is not ready for installation, such as plumbing or electrical preparations.

e. No old device will be dismantled or moved to install the new device.

f. The customer must prepare the location to receive the free installation service.

g. If the customer wishes to postpone the installation process, additional fees will apply.

h. If any damage occurs to the customer's premises during the installation process, the shipping company will be held responsible.

Price, Delivery Charges & Payment

1- The prices of the products will be as quoted on the LG brand shop from time to time, except in cases of obvious error. All prices and information on the LG brand shop are intended to be accurate and complete; however, in certain situations pricing and other errors may occur. You shall have no right to rely upon a price that is obviously or materially lower than the prevailing retail price for the products or service.

2- In the event that LG published a price for a product or service that is obviously or materially lower than the prevailing retail price due to a pricing error, and that which would have reasonably been recognized by you as an error, we have no obligation to sell at that price and shall be entitled to cancel the contract with you before shipment and delivery. Unless otherwise stipulated on the LG brand shop and in the order process, our delivery and administration charges are included in the final price payable for the products. Any charges or fees that will be added to the products price will be visible to you during the order process and before you place the order.

3- Product prices and delivery charges are subject to changes at any time but changes which will not affect those order which we have sent an Order/Dispatch Confirmation.

4- Product prices, applicable delivery and other charges are liable to change at any time without notice, but changes will not affect orders in respect of which we have already received cleared payment.

5- We accept payment by credit card, debit card and third-party installments finance options provided by �Tamara,� that is available on the LG online store. Tamara�s terms and conditions can be found here [https://tamara.co/en/terms-and-conditions.html].

6- Please note that the third party "installments" finance options, is not a service provided by us. They are facilities offered by Tamara and subject to their terms and conditions as amended from time to time.

Delivery

1- Products can only be delivered to addresses within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to which LG or which LG�s third-party delivery agent delivers. deliveries of products will not be made to remote and restricted zones.

2- We will deliver the products to the delivery address you specify in your order. It is your responsibility to ensure that the correct contact and address details are provided. The products will be delivered to your delivery address that you provided, and if there is someone present to accept and sign for them, it will be deemed as though you received the products.

3- You will be granted three attempts for delivery. If all three attempts fail due to your unavailability, lack of response, inability to reach you, and/or a disagreement regarding the delivery date, your order may be canceled by us and the full amount will be refunded to you via the same payment method used to pay for the products.

4- If you requested delivery without installation and kept the products in its packaging, then the products shall be your liability, and any scratch or defect complaints shall not be valid nor considered further by LG.

5- Except as otherwise stated in these terms, you accept all risk of loss, theft, damage to the products you purchased.

6- If you do not receive the products that you ordered within the estimated delivery period in your order/shipping confirmation you may contact us at [https://www.lg.com/sa_en/support/telephone].

Risk & Title

1- Not with standing delivery of the products to you, title in the products will not pass to you until the later of delivery or we have received your payment. If your payment is declined for any reason, we reserve the right to reclaim the products from your possession, custody, or control even if they have been delivered to you or moved from the delivery address and we reserve the right to keep or sell those products. Risk of loss, damage or deterioration to any Products will pass to you on delivery.

Consumer Rights and Warranty Support

1- The return policy of LG governs the return, replacement and repair of the products sold on the LG online store. You may review (Return Policy, Opened Box Returns) for more information. Should there be any inconsistency with this return policy, and opened box returns with the rest of the terms, then the return policy and opened box shall take precedence.

2- You should check the products as soon as they are delivered to you to ensure that they are what you ordered, and they are not damaged or faulty. If this is not the case, you should contact LG customer care team on [+966 800 126 9999] as soon as possible.

3- You may not be entitled to any refund or exchange if only the packaging is damaged in transit. The packaging is to protect the products themselves.

4- If you buy the products on the LG brand shop and the products are defective or faulty, your statutory consumer rights apply. your product may come with a manufacturer's warranty from LG. LG�s manufacturer's warranty is in addition to but may overlap with any rights and remedies you may have under applicable local laws. The LG warranty policy can be found here [https://www.lg.com/sa_en/support/warranty].

5- Subject to this clause 4 and to the extent permitted by law:

a. all terms, guarantees, warranties, representations, or conditions which are not expressly stated in these terms are excluded.

b. We will not be liable for any special, indirect or consequential loss or damage, loss of profit or opportunity, damage to goodwill, loss of data (including loss of data stored on any media contained within electronic or computing products), arising out of or in connection with the products or these terms (including as a result of not being able to use the products or the late supply of products), or the need to recover, re-program or reproduce any program or data stored in or used with the products purchased from us, whether at common law, under contract, tort (including negligence), pursuant to statute or otherwise.

c. Our total liability arising out of or in connection with the products or these terms, however arising, including under contract, tort (including negligence), under the relevant laws or otherwise, will not exceed the total price paid by you for the purchase of the products under these terms (excluding any applicable delivery and other charges).

6- Whereby law we are unable to exclude terms, guarantees, warranties, representations or conditions but are able to limit them, to the extent permissible by law we limit our liability for any breach, at our option, to the repair or replacement of products, or payment of the cost of repairing or replacing the Products.

7- To the extent permitted by law, any typographical, clerical, or other error or omission in sales literature, quotation, price list, applicable delivery and other charges, acceptance or offer, invoice or other documents or information issued by us will be subject to correction without any liability on our part.

Return Policy

1- In addition to your rights under LG�s warranties, you may return non-damaged products at any time within seven (7) days, from the purchase date or the delivery date - for home delivery products- only if it is unused and in it�s in the sealed box, attached with the original/electronic invoice and according to these terms. The former period starts after the day you receive your products, and the later period starts after your return request is approved by LG.

2- After reviewing and approving the return request by LG, the request will be sent to the shipping company to retrieve the product from the delivery location, and the shipping company will contact you.

3- All products that are returned must be in the original packaging (sealed) and must be returned together with all the accessories and any bundled promotion items provided with the products. These accessories and bundled promotion items are only provided under the condition that you keep the products. To receive your refund, any and/or all accessories and bundled promotion items in their entirety must be returned to us. If you are not able to do so, you may have to pay us proportionate compensation.

4- Subject to applicable law, return requests made after seven (7) days through any channel will not be accepted. This provision applies despite any terms and conditions in these terms.

5- LG shall reserve the right to return products to you if the products returned does not meet any of our guidelines or conditions. You shall not be entitled to any refund if the Products are not eligible for return. If the Products are declined for a return request at any stage, we will make two (2) attempts to deliver the products back to you. In case both attempts of delivery are unsuccessful, we will hold the products for three (3) business days only in our delivery hub. You may raise a request for another attempt with our customer care team within three (3) business days post the last notified attempt. If we receive the request from you for another attempt within three (3) business days post the last notified attempt, we can arrange the last attempt for delivery within two (2) business days otherwise the products will be sent for liquidation, and you shall not be able to request for the delivery of the products again.

6- The products which you would like to return should be without any damage; a diminished value caused by a necessary inspection is not a defect. If you cannot return the products to LG in whole, or only in a deteriorated condition, you must compensate LG for their value, if necessary.

7- You may cancel an order that you purchase before it is packaged. If you do so, we will refund your payments within fourteen (14) working days after we receive your cancellation request. However, the specific time until you receive the refund also depends on your payment bank.

8- If you would like to return your products after receiving of them, we will refund all payments we have received from you, including delivery charges (except for any additional costs arising from your selection of a different delivery method that is more expensive than the standard delivery offered by us) no later than fourteen (14) days of receiving your return request. However, we may delay refunding you if we have not received the products or evidence that you have returned them.

9- To refund you we will use the same payment method you used for your order. Once we receive your products and the inspection is passed, a refund will be initiated as soon as possible. However, the specific time until you receive the refund also depends on your payment bank. If a third-party installments option plan was used, (i.e. Tamara), then you will need to correspond with the concerned provider accordingly and their requirements.

10- If the Product or the packaging is damaged, unsealed, unboxed and/or the products have been used, or the requirements in these terms are not otherwise met, we are unable to give you a refund, so please choose carefully when selecting your product, and when deciding to open packaging following delivery.





Open Box Returns

Open box returns or exchanges are subject to the following conditions:

1- (Refuse Delivery) If the return is due to product malfunction, manufacturing defect, damage upon delivery, or delivery of the wrong product, the customer will not be charged for any shipping or bank transfer fees.

2- (Return Cost) For other reasons, such as exchanges or changes of mind, shipping and bank transfer fees will be charged to the customer based on the following rates:

a. Parcel up to 20 kg: 23 SAR

b. Heavy and Bulky Parcels:

i. Dammam, Dhahran, Jeddah, Khobar, Riyadh: 55 SAR

ii. Other cities: 50 SAR

3- When preparing a return, ensure the product is in its original packaging with all accessories and manuals included. We do not accept returns of products with scratches, damage due to misuse, or malfunction due to incorrect voltage connection. We may, at our discretion, consider returns that do not meet these criteria.

4- You are always welcome to contact us when you return/replace your products contact details can been found on [https://www.lg.com/sa_en/support/telephone].

5- Upon receipt of your products, please ensure you inspect its condition carefully within (7) days. If it appears to you that part of the products is missing, please contact LG on [https://www.lg.com/sa_en/support/telephone] within 7 days. If any of the external packaging of the products show any indication of damage and/or tampering, please refuse the shipment/order and contact LG immediately. LG shall not be responsible in any circumstance for any alleged damage and/or tampering once the Products have been accepted.

6- If your products appear "Dead on Arrival", defective or damaged please contact LG on [https://www.lg.com/sa_en/support/telephone] within 7 days and it may be scheduled for a specialized technician needs to inspect the products in order to verify the condition of the products.

7- You will receive a full refund of the price you paid for the products subject to your compliance in full of these terms and applicable local laws.

8- As mentioned above, if you buy the products on the LG brand shop and the products are defective or faulty, your statutory consumer rights apply. Your product may come with a manufacturer's warranty from LG. LG�s manufacturer's warranty is in addition to but may overlap with any rights and remedies you may have under applicable law. The LG warranty policy can be found here [https://www.lg.com/sa_en/support/warranty].

9- When the products you purchase is in damaged condition or it has a manufacturing defect, you can request a return/replace within 7 calendar days from the date of delivery.

10- If reported any issue after 7 days, the repair will be within warranty period in accordance with our warranty policy.

11- Please contact us and we will arrange for the faulty products to be returned to us for evaluation. If the test results show that the products are defective or faulty after our inspection, we may either repair or replace them. Alternatively, you may be entitled to a full refund (including any applicable: taxes, installation fees) in accordance with applicable local laws. If no fault is found, the products will be returned to you, and we shall be entitled to charge the related shipping cost to you. LG shall not be liable in any circumstances for any data loss during such inspection.

The following issues/problems will not constitute "manufacturing defects" and will not entitle you to any repair or replacement and warranty is voided:

a- Defects arise from normal wear and tears.

b- Defects resulting from any unauthorized alteration or repair of the products.

c- Damage to the products caused by misuse or abuse.

d- Damage from failure to operate the products in terms of LG�s instructions.

e- Damage caused by operating the Products with non-genuine accessories that are not supported by LG.

Seven days return policy.

1- To help you resolve issues with your product, we may troubleshoot your product either through online tools, over the phone, and/or through an in-person technical visit.

2- If a defect is determined within the 7 days returns window, a replacement of the same model will be provided at no additional cost. If no defect is confirmed or the issue is not diagnosed within 7 days of delivery, you will be directed to a service center. This will resolve any subsequent issues.

3- Please keep the product intact with original accessories, user manual and warranty cards in the original packaging at the time of returning the product.

4- If we are not able to provide a replacement due to various reasons, we will initiate a full refund. If a refund is to be given on any product, the refund will be processed once the returned product has been received at the warehouse.

5- In the event of a refund, the amount will be credited back through the same payment method that the order was placed, and it may take 7-14 working days for the refund to be processed.

6- Free replacement will be provided (only for the reported cases within 7 days from the date of delivery).

Returns Process

1- You have the right to return the product within 7 days if the box is in seal condition and unopened.

2- If you purchase your Products with a LG account, you can use the following process to submit your return request:

a. Login to your account.

b. Click on Orders.

c. Choose the order you want to return.

d. Click Return button.

e. Choose your return reason.

f. Fill in the necessary information for your return.

g. Submit your return request.

3- If you purchase as a guest, please contact us on toll free [+966 800 126 9999] to request your return. We will then inform you of the arrangements to return the product to us. You will be required to then email proof of your original purchase and any delivery documentation to us.

4- You must return the products:

a. with all original components and accessories (including manuals, documentation, etc.); and in its original cartons and packaging.

b. You must retain proof of pickup or dispatch (as the case may be), to be provided to LG on request.

5- We will usually process a refund due to you as soon as possible and, in any case, within the applicable time period stipulated with any relevant local laws. If we are obliged to provide you a refund for product/s comprising only part of an order, we will only refund the component or portion of any applicable delivery or other charges you may have paid that relates to the product/s which are subject to the refund.

6- We will usually make any refunds using the same method originally used by you to pay for your purchase. If you pay using any third party "buy now pay later" finance options we make available on the LG online store, refunds may occur in accordance with any terms, conditions, and processes of the third-party financier.

7- We do not cover faults caused by misuse, neglect, physical damage, tampering or incorrect adjustment or normal wear and tear. products sold on the LG online store are intended for domestic use only and are not for commercial use or resale. Nor do we cover faults due to incorrect installation in your home. Please do not remove the serial number.

Privacy

1- Our policy on the collection, use and disclosure of customers personal information is set out in the LG privacy policy [https://www.lg.com/sa_en/privacy], which forms part of these Terms.

Additional Terms & Conditions

1- Your use of the LG brand shop is governed by our website terms of use at [https://www.lg.com/sa_en/privacy]. If you are an LG member account holder, the applicable terms of use are at [https://www.lg.com/sa_en/privacy].

General

1- These terms form the entire agreement between you and us in respect of your purchase of products on the LG brand shop and, unless expressly agreed to in writing by us no terms or conditions of yours, including any terms or conditions printed or referred to in your offer to purchase or order (if any) will be binding on us or have any legal effect.

2- We will not be liable for any delay or failure to perform our obligations under these terms if such delay is due to any circumstance beyond our reasonable control. If we are delayed from performing our obligations due to such a circumstance for a period of at least 3 months, we may terminate our agreement with you by giving you five (5) business days' written notice.

3- We reserve the right to refuse supply of the products ordered by you, terminate our contract with you or terminate your account with us, and to remove or edit content on the LG brand shop at our sole discretion and without incurring any liability to you.

4- You must not assign any rights and obligations under these terms whether in whole or in part without our prior written consent, which we may withhold in our discretion.

5- Any failure to enforce or a delay in enforcing any of our rights under these Terms does not constitute a waiver of those rights. Any partial exercise of a right does not preclude any further exercise of that or any other right.

6- If any provision of these terms is held to be prohibited, invalid or unenforceable in any jurisdiction:

a. that provision is ineffective to the extent of the prohibition, invalidity, or unenforceability in that jurisdiction.

b. the validity or enforceability of that provision is not affected in any other jurisdiction.

c. the remaining provisions of these Terms are not affected.

7- These terms are governed by the law in force in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the parties submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of or exercising jurisdiction in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

8- We may revise and amend these terms from time to time by any reasonable means or posting them on the LG online store. You will be subject to the policies and terms in force at the time that you order products from us, unless any change to those policies or these terms is required to be made by law or governmental authority (in which case it will apply to orders previously placed by you), or if we notify you of the change to those policies or these terms before we send you an order confirmation.

Discount Codes Policy

1- Residential air conditioners, commercial air conditioners, B2B products are excluded from discount codes.

2- Extended warranty applicable only for selected TV & home appliance models.

3- First Sign up 5% SAR off is eligible only when the order value is above SAR 499.

Tamara Usage Policy

1- Only products below SAR 7500 will be subject to Tamara Installment program.

2- Tamara terms and condition could be found on [https://tamara.co/en/terms-and-conditions.html]





Liability

1- Your access to and use of the platform is at your own risk. The platform and content is provided on an "as is" and "as available" basis without any representations, warranties or conditions of any kind, whether express or implied, and including without limitation implied representations, warranties or conditions of or related to accuracy, fitness for purpose, all of which are disclaimed by lg to such extent as permitted by law.

2- Lg does not represent that the platform or the content on the platform will be error-free, that defects will be corrected, or that the platform is free of viruses or other harmful elements.

Personal Information

1- The personal information you provide to LG in placing your order and making the offer will be used and processed in accordance with our privacy policy which can be found here [https://www.lg.com/sa_en/privacy]. By accepting these terms and conditions you consent to your personal information being used as set out in our privacy policy.

Other Important Provisions

1- These terms and conditions do not replace and are in addition to any other agreement you may have with LG.

2- You acknowledge and agree that products, goods and services purchased or obtained through the platform, are subject to additional terms and conditions including, but not limited to, terms and conditions respecting payment of amounts due, purchase price, fees, and taxes and you agree to abide by all such terms and conditions.

3- The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these terms shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. If any provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable or illegal, these terms shall otherwise remain in effect and shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or illegal provision were not contained herein.

4- By utilizing the LG online store, you affirm and guarantee that:

a. The entirety of the information you provide via the LG brand shop is genuine, precise, and comprehensive.

b. You acknowledge complete accountability for any expenses, obligations, fees, taxes, or other financial obligations arising from your utilization of the LG brand shop or your LG member account.

c. You give your consent for the collection, utilization, and disclosure of the personal information you provide through the LG brand shop in accordance with the conditions outlined in our Privacy Policy.

d. You acknowledge and consent that the promotional offers displayed on the LG brand shop and in advertisements are time-limited offers, susceptible to modification at any given moment, and subject to any additional terms and conditions that may be announced from time to time.

e. All intellectual property rights in the LG online store, as well as its material and content, are either owned by us or licensed to us. You are permitted to use the LG brand shop and its materials and content solely for personal, non-commercial purposes. Any other use or reproduction of the LG online store, materials, or content is strictly prohibited.

f. The LG brand shop is provided on an "as is" and "as available" basis, and we do not make any representations or warranties of any kind, whether express or implied, regarding the LG online store. We do not guarantee that the LG brand shop will meet your requirements, be uninterrupted, timely, or error-free, or that the LG brand shop or its server are free from viruses or other harmful elements.

g. We will not be held liable if the LG brand shop becomes unavailable at any time or for any duration. Temporary suspension of access to the LG brand shop may occur without notice due to system failure, maintenance or repair, or circumstances beyond our control as mentioned above.

LG reserves the right to:

1- Correct any errors, inaccuracies, or omissions in the content of the LG brand Shop without prior notice or liability to you or any other person.

2- Make changes, without notice or liability, to the products and services advertised or made available for sale on the LG online store, including their prices, fees, charges, specifications, promotional offers, and other LG brand shop content.

3- Limit the quantities available for sale or sold.

4- Reject, correct, cancel, or terminate any order, including accepted orders, for various reasons, such as unavailability of the products or service, lack of payment confirmation from the relevant payment processing company, pricing or description errors, or if you fail to meet the eligibility criteria stated in these terms.

5- You are accountable for guaranteeing the accuracy, completeness, and currency of all information you provide via the LG online store. This includes information necessary for opening a LG member account, payment details (credit/debit card), contact information, and transaction details. Any loss, damage, cost, or expense incurred by you or any other individual due to the submission of false, incorrect, misleading, or incomplete information is your sole responsibility and liability.

6- The products and services showcased, mentioned, or outlined on the website serve as invitations for you to propose offers to LG for the purchase of those products and services. They do not constitute offers from LG to sell products or services to you. When you place an order through the online checkout process, it is deemed as your offer to LG to purchase the specific products or services mentioned in your order.

7- The content displayed on the LG online store, including these terms, does not grant you the authorization to utilize the names, designs, trademarks, or logos (Trademarks) featured on the LG online store. The trademarks are either registered or unregistered trademarks, service marks, trade names, or logos owned or licensed by LG. Any use, reproduction, publication, modification, or distribution of the trademarks by you is strictly prohibited.

Contact Details

1- For orders placed on [www.lg.com/sa_en] only

a. For Home Appliance & Home Entertainment:

i. LG Electronics Saudi Arabia

ii. Toll Free +966 800 126 9999

iii. WhatsApp +966 53 008 4411

2- For Air Conditioners & Air Purifiers:

a. Shaker Group

i. Toll Free +966 800 244 5454

3- LG Electronics Saudi Arabia LLC

a. Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz Andalus Dist, Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

b. Building Number: 2091

c. Postal Code :23326

d. Secondary Number: 8909

e. Registration number: 4030226380

f. VAT Number: 300571157800003

*Please read these conditions carefully before placing an order on the LG online store.

*By placing an order with the LG online store, you signify your agreement to be bound by these terms.