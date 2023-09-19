LG InstaView™ DID® Refrigerator ‘InstaView Magic Event’ Online Promotion

TERMS AND CONDITIONS (“Terms”)

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.

OFFICIAL RULES FOR THE LG InstaView™ DID® Refrigerator ‘InstaView Magic Event’ Online Promotion (“Promotion”)

A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. By participating in this promotion, you (“You” or “Entrants”) agree to be bound by these official rules and represent that you satisfy all the eligibility requirements set forth herein as determined by LG Electronics Inc. in its sole discretion.

PROMOTION PERIOD

The LG InstaView™ DID® Refrigerator (“InstaView”) Promotion commences on 04 09, 2020 at (09:55AM) (KSA Timings) and ends on 03 10, 2020 at (11:59PM) (KSA Timings) (“Promotional Period”). The Promotion is sponsored by LG Electronics Saudi Arabia. (“LGESB”, “We”, or “Sponsor”), located at Jameel Square – 7th Floor – Unit 702

Jeddah: 8909 – 23326, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Sponsor is the official time keeper for purposes of the Promotion.

ELIGIBILITY

Except where prohibited by law, to be eligible for this Promotion, You must be a legal resident of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia who has reached the age of 18. Officers, directors and employees of LGE and its respective parent, subsidiaries and affiliated companies, advertising, promotional and judging agencies, persons engaged in the development, production or distribution of materials for this Promotion are not eligible to participate. For the avoidance of doubt, the Promotion is open to individuals only. Corporate or other entities or groups are not eligible to participate. Sponsor reserves the right to verify an individual’s eligibility. The Promotion shall be void where prohibited by law.

ENTRY PROCEDURE

To enter the Promotion, Entrants must comply with all applicable requirements during the Promotional Period. The Promotion will be running on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube channels during the Promotional Period.

How to Enter:

There is one (1) event for Promotion, and the Event shall run on both LGE Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/lg_saudi/) channel and LGE Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/LGSaudi/) channel (“Channels”). LGESB will upload one (1) main posting for Event (“Main Posting”) on each Channel to provide guides on how to participate in the Event. The Event shall run during the Promotional Period. The method of entry for the Event is as below:

“Pick Your Favourite InstaView Magic” Event Entry Method:

a) Entrants must first ‘like’ the Viral Video uploaded on any of the Channels.

b) Entrants must leave a comment on that Viral Video posting, answering the question “What is your favourite InstaView feature from the video?” that will be asked within the Viral Video posting’s caption.

Entering the Event on both Channels will increase the Entrants’ chances of winning.

PROHIBITED ACTS AND ENTRIES

Entrants shall not be engaged in the following acts or entries of the following nature as set forth below as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. Such Entrants shall take full responsibility for the content of their entry and for ensuring that their entry complies with this provision. If Entrant fails to comply with this provision, LGE is entitled to dismiss her/his entry for the Promotion, and the Entrant shall indemnify LGE for any loss or damages arising from or in connection with her/his violation of this provision.

Use of false or other people’s personal information for entry;

Automated and computer generated entry or entries through multiple aliases;

Entry containing sexually explicit or suggestive words or illustration, unnecessary violence or derogation of any ethnic, racial, gender, religious, professional or age group; profanity, nudity, or pornographic words or illustration;

Entry promoting alcohol, illegal drugs, tobacco, firearms/weapons (or the use of any of the foregoing);

Entry promoting any activity that may appear unethical, illegal, unsafe or dangerous;

Entry promoting any particular political agenda or message;

Entry containing obscene or offensive words, meaning or illustration that endorse any form of hate or hate group;

Entry that defames, misrepresents or contains disparaging remarks about other people or companies;

Entry that communicates messages or images inconsistent with the positive images and/or goodwill with which Sponsor wishes to associate;

Entry that violates any applicable laws or regulations including, without limitation, those governing copyright, content, defamation, privacy, publicity and the access or use of others' computer or communication systems; and/or

Entry that is incomplete, indecipherable or incorrect.

All images/videos posted by the Entrants must be original unpublished works created by the Entrants and shall be the sole property of the Entrants. Images/videos may not contain any trademarks of any third party, nor may they contain any lewd, inappropriate, threatening or obscene, defamatory or libellous images/videos or content.

WINNER SELECTION

For the Event, the Sponsor will monitor/review Entrants’ comments on the Viral Videos from 04 09, 2020 to 03 10, 2020 and shall select Five (05) winners. Event potential winner(s) will be selected by the Sponsor based on the following criteria:

Sincerity: 50%

Creativity: 40%

Extra points for Entrants entering by both Channels: 10%

For the avoidance of doubt, the Sponsor shall have sole discretion in judging any of the abovementioned quality of Entrants’ comments and the ultimate winner(s) of the Promotion.

Winner(s) of the Event will be announced by the Sponsor on 12 10, 2020, on each Channel. The winners will receive the private messages through the social media channels they used to participate in the Promotion. The Entrants and final winners shall not edit or remove any of their promotion activities on each and/or all Channels, at any time without prior notification, including after the Promotional Period. The Entrants who remove any Promotion activities on each and/or all Channel may be disqualified for winning the prize.

Throughout the Promotional Period, the Sponsor may contact Entrants to discuss their entry or to interact with Entrants on air, online, on a social media platform or elsewhere, in relation to the Promotion.

The Sponsor reserves the right, at any time, to verify the validity of entries and eligible Entrants (including an eligible Entrant’s identity, age and place of residence) and to disqualify any eligible Entrant who, in the Sponsor’s reasonable opinion, submits an entry that is not in accordance with these terms, tampers with the entry process or whose residence and profile address are different.

The winner(s) will be contacted by social media (Instagram and/or Facebook) messages to explain the process for claiming the prize. For winners who participated via YouTube Channel, the Promoter will contact them by leaving a comment on their entry, including the legitimate email address of the Promoter and how to respond to the Promoter for claiming the prize. Each Entrant is responsible for monitoring her/his own Instagram, Facebook and/or YouTube account for prize notification and receipt of other communications related to this Promotion. The winner(s) should provide her or his legal name, contact numbers and email address to.

If a potential prize winner cannot be reached by LGE or its nominated agent within seven (7) days from the date LGE or its nominated agent first contacted, using the contact information provided at the time of entry, then potential prize winner shall forfeit the prize and an alternate potential prize winner will be selected, in Sponsor’s sole discretion. Upon the request of Sponsor, the potential winner may be required to return an Affidavit of Eligibility, Release and Prize Acceptance Form as well as applicable tax forms. If a potential winner fails to comply with these official rules, that potential winner will be disqualified. Acquired personal information will be used for shipment of the prize.

The winners(s) who participated into the Event and won the first prize may be required to upload a picture of the prize and a brief review of using the prize on their social media channels, either Instagram or Facebook.

DISQUALIFICATION OF ENTRY AND LIMITATION

If the Sponsor in its sole discretion determines that any Entrant is participating or has participated in the Event in an inappropriate and/or fraudulent way, such Entrant shall be disqualified from receiving the prize.

Any evidence of manipulation will cause automatic disqualification and cancellation. This may be applicable also after the prize has been awarded.

The prize(s) is not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be taken as cash. The prize(s) must be taken as offered and cannot be changed. Sponsor accepts no responsibility for any variation in prize value. Sponsor accepts no responsibility for any tax implications that may arise from the prize winnings, and independent financial advice should be sought.

Sponsor reserves the right to request documentation (to the Sponsor’s reasonable satisfaction) to confirm potential winner’s identity (age, residential address and email address), eligibility and any information submitted by potential winner, before issuing the prize. If the requested information is not received by Sponsor (or its nominated agent) or an entry has not been verified or validated to Sponsor’s satisfaction within the time requested, then that entry may become invalid.

Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any Entrant for tampering with the entry process, submitting an entry which is not in accordance with these Terms or engaging in any unlawful or other improper misconduct calculated to jeopardise the fair and proper conduct of the Promotion. LGE's legal rights to recover damages or other compensation from such an offender are fully reserved.

PRIZES

The following prizes are available to be won as part of the Promotion. Limit one prize per Entrant.

a) Grand Prize:

Description: LG InstaView Refrigerator

- Quantity: 1

LS242VBVLN

b) Second Prize:

- Description: LG Tone Style Bluetooth Head set HBS-SL5

- Quantity: 1

c) Third Prize:

- Description: LG Tone Style Bluetooth Head set HBS-SL5

- Quantity: 1

d) Fourth Prize:

Description: LG Tone Style Bluetooth Head set HBS-SL5

- Quantity: 1

e) Fifth Prize:

Description: LG Tone Style Bluetooth Head set HBS-SL5

- Quantity: 1

The prize awarded may not be exactly as illustrated in any displays and/or marketing materials for the Promotion.

All LG InstaView™ DID® Refrigerator products are manufactured, approved and licensed in the LGE Saudi Arabia.

Prize does not include installation, and/or removal of old appliances. Any additional costs or expenses not specified herein, including but not limited to, options and upgrades are the winner’s sole responsibility. Winner(s) is responsible for all taxes and fees associated with prize receipt, installation, haul away of an old refrigerator, and/or use.

Winners will receive the prize in the mail in about thirty (30) days following the winner announcement of the Promotion. Those winners who live in the countries where the prize cannot be delivered will be disqualified for winning the prize. The prize will be provided only if the potential winner agrees with following conditions:

a) The winners shall not take financial benefit with the prize (i.e. selling the prize or transferring to other person in exchange of cash);

b) The winners shall provide accurate, up to date personal information in order to receive the prize, including tax information. LGE is not responsible for any problems that occur due to false or incorrect personal information provided by the winner(s).

LIMITATION OF LIABILITY

To the extent permitted by applicable laws or regulations, if any prize becomes unavailable for any reason beyond the LGE's reasonable control, then a similar prize of equal or greater value will be awarded in lieu.

LGE and its associated agencies and companies (including their respective officers, employees and agents) shall not be liable for any loss (including, without limitation, indirect or consequential loss) or damage in connection with this offer or using the Prize, except any liability that cannot be excluded by law (in which case that liability is limited to the minimum allowable by law).

Certain legislation may imply warranties or conditions or impose obligations upon LGE which cannot be, or may only be to a limited extent, excluded, restricted or modified. These Terms must be read subject to those statutory provisions. These Terms will not affect any statutory rights that You may have.

The LGE is not responsible for any incorrect, inaccurate or incomplete information communicated in the course of, or in connection with, this Promotion if the deficiency is occasioned by any cause outside the reasonable control of LGE.

LGE is not responsible for any problems or technical malfunction of any telephone or network or lines, servers or providers, computer equipment, software, technical problems or traffic congestion on a mobile network, or any combination thereof, or any other technical failures including any damage to Entrant's or any other person's mobile handset or computer related to, or resulting from, participation in this Promotion or the downloading of any materials related to this Promotion.

LGE will not be liable for loss, damage, delay, shortage, misdelivery, nondelivery, misinformation, or failure to provide information in connection with Your shipment caused by events that Sponsor cannot control, including but not limited to acts of God, perils of the air, weather conditions, mechanical delays, acts of public enemies, war, strikes, civil commotions, or acts or omissions of public authorities (including customs and health officials) with actual or apparent authority.

If for any reason this Promotion is not capable of running as planned because of infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorised intervention, technical failures or any other causes beyond the reasonable control of LGE which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of this Promotion, LGE reserves the right in its sole discretion to modify or delay the Promotion, subject to any written directions made under applicable laws or regulations, or to select a winner from amongst all valid eligible entries.

The winner(s) shall bear full responsibility in respect to any costs arising from damages to the prize arising from the fault of the winner or 3rd party members under the authority of the winner; and in respect to loss of the prize, as soon as the prize has been handed over to the winner.

INDEMNIFICATION

Any attempt to deliberately damage LGE's promotional Channels or the information on the Channels, to cause malicious damage or interference with the normal functioning of the Channels, or to otherwise undermine the legitimate operation of this Promotion may be a violation of criminal and civil laws and should such an attempt be made, whether successful or not, LGE reserves the right to seek damages to the fullest extent permitted by law. If LGE suffers loss or incurs any costs in connection with any breach of these conditions of entry or any other legal obligation by an Entrant, the Entrant shall indemnify, defend, and hold harmless LGE for those losses, damages and costs.

PRIVACY POLICY

You agree that LGE may collect, use, store and disclose your personal information, including information related to your activities, as set forth in the applicable Privacy Policy at http://www.lg.com. Personal information required includes following but not limited to: legal name, email address, mailing address and contact numbers. Prize winners’ details may be provided to the Sponsor for the purpose of prize fulfilment.

MARKETING AND PROMOTION

You further agree that LGE may collect and use your personal information and share your personal information with third party contractors such as LGE’s promotional partners for promotional and marketing purposes. Entrants can also gain access to, update, correct or destroy any personal information or opt out of receiving any communications by contacting LGE at the aforementioned address.

DISPUTES

Except where prohibited by law, as a condition of participating in this Promotion, each Entrant agrees that any and all disputes and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Promotion, including but not limited to prize awarded, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action. Under no circumstances will any Entrant be permitted to obtain awards or judgments for, and Entrant hereby waives all rights to claim, punitive, incidental or consequential damages, or any other damages, including attorneys' fees, other than Entrant's actual out-of-pocket expenses (i.e., costs associated with participating in this Promotion), and Entrant further waives all rights to have damages multiplied or increased. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Terms, or the rights and obligations of the Entrant and Sponsor in connection with the Promotion, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with the internal laws of Republic of Korea without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules. In case of any dispute in connection with this Promotion, the Central District Court of Korea shall have the exclusive jurisdiction.

GENERAL

All contents created by LGE and LG affiliates regarding the Promotion shall belong to LGE.

All of the information, content, services and software displayed on, transmitted through, or used in connection with LGE (Saudi) Channels or other LG affiliated promotional platforms, including for example, advertising, directories, guides, articles, opinions, reviews, text, photographs, images, illustrations, audio clips, video, html, source and object code, software, data, and all other related matters, including without limitation, the selection, arrangement, and the “look and feel” of the aforementioned (collectively, the "Content"), are protected under applicable copyrights and other proprietary (including but not limited to intellectual property) rights and are the intellectual property of LGE, and its affiliated companies, licensors and suppliers. LGE actively protects its rights to the Content to the fullest extent of the law. The copying, rearrangement, broadcast, rewriting for broadcast or publication, redistribution, modification, use or publication by You in any medium, directly or indirectly, of any such matters or any part of the Channels, including the removal or alteration of advertising, except for limited rights of use granted hereunder, is strictly prohibited. You may not use such material except as provided in these Terms and Conditions.

The Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, YouTube, Instagram and/or Facebook. By entering the Promotion, Entrant agrees to release YouTube, Instagram and/or Facebook from any liability associated with the Promotion.

All information provided about the Promotion is subject to change without notice. Everything related to the Promotion is subject to change when LGE finds it necessary.

WINNER’S LIST

For further event-related questions, you may direct your inquiry to the e-mail address, (syed.bukhari@lge.com).