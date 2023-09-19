About Cookies on This Site

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

True 4K Engine

The True 4K Engine can create vivid 4K pictures. The engine's upscaling algorithm brings low-resolution images closer to 4K quality. The LG TV's strong engine will meet audiences' expectations for more accurate details, raising the visual display levels to new heights.

4K real engine

Wide Viewing Angle

Enjoy the colors on screen more—no matter where you're watching. The IPS 4K panel shows colors more accurately and consistently than anywhere else at home.

 

Wide viewing angle

Stable Screen

IPS panels are stable and durable, and less-easily damaged than competitor panels just try to tap on the 4K screen to see for yourself

Stable screen

Launcher

Once you click on the home page button, you can select your content and functions from the Launcher located on the lower part of the screen. The Launcher allows you to navigate back and forth between programs being broadcast to select your content.

Operator

LG Store

Live TV programs, VOD, 3D content, applications, and recommended content—all in one place. The LG Store offers you a one-stop shop for all available means of entertainment. Everything you need is right in front of you better yet, you even get content recommended based on your preferences. Explore the most recent and the most convenient customized content in the LG Store.

LG shop

The Joy of Settings

The fun begins when you first switch on your TV and access the Smart Settings. Bean Bird will walk you through the key setup steps and help you create the perfect environment for your viewing preferences. Quick Setup helps you to change the screen settings at any time while you're watching. Adjusting your TV has never been this easy.

Enjoyable settings

Magic Remote

Magic Remote global control : Control and access the speakers, BDP, and Satellite TV with one remote control—a solution we've developed for your complete convenience. Pointing : Just point and click with the smart remote for your Smart TV Gesturing : Just make a simple turn to respond to complicated orders and save time Wheel : Scroll up and down, and zoom in and out with the wheel—just like using a computer mouse Voice : Speak to your remote directly to find what you need.

Multi-Channel Speakers

LG's multi-channel, forward-facing speaker system delivers a room-filling sound for a highly refined and powerful audio experience combined with its crystal-clear picture.

Speakers multi-channel sound

ULTRA Surround

An incredible feat of technology, ULTRA Surround can provide effective surround sound as if it were coming from seven different directions. The multi-channel surround sound will engulf you from top to bottom, left and right, and front and center.

Voice super surroundings

Triple XD Engine

LG's latest and most advanced Triple XD Engine offers the highest level of clarity for the best picture quality and performance. Enjoy excellence in color, contrast, and clarity for the best picture quality and performance.

Game engine

