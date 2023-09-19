We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
True 4K Engine
4K real engine
Wide Viewing Angle
Enjoy the colors on screen more—no matter where you're watching. The IPS 4K panel shows colors more accurately and consistently than anywhere else at home.
Wide viewing angle
Stable Screen
Stable screen
Launcher
Operator
LG Store
Live TV programs, VOD, 3D content, applications, and recommended content—all in one place. The LG Store offers you a one-stop shop for all available means of entertainment. Everything you need is right in front of you better yet, you even get content recommended based on your preferences. Explore the most recent and the most convenient customized content in the LG Store.
LG shop
The Joy of Settings
The fun begins when you first switch on your TV and access the Smart Settings. Bean Bird will walk you through the key setup steps and help you create the perfect environment for your viewing preferences. Quick Setup helps you to change the screen settings at any time while you're watching. Adjusting your TV has never been this easy.
Enjoyable settings
Magic Remote
Multi-Channel Speakers
Speakers multi-channel sound
ULTRA Surround
An incredible feat of technology, ULTRA Surround can provide effective surround sound as if it were coming from seven different directions. The multi-channel surround sound will engulf you from top to bottom, left and right, and front and center.
Voice super surroundings
Triple XD Engine
LG's latest and most advanced Triple XD Engine offers the highest level of clarity for the best picture quality and performance. Enjoy excellence in color, contrast, and clarity for the best picture quality and performance.
Game engine
