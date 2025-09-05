About Cookies on This Site

UHD 4K Smart TV, 55 inch, WebOS , Magic Remote, HDR10 Pro, 4K Upscaling, AI Sound Pro (5.1.2ch), UR805 series. + 9 kg Washer with 6 kg Dryer | Front Load | with AI DD™

55UR80506LK.WSV09
Key Features

  • Boost your viewing experience
  • Redefine Scale of 4K
  • See UHD TV on a Whole New Scale
  • AI DD (Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection)
  • Washer and Dryer in One
  • Steam
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
front view

55UR80506LK

UHD 4K Smart TV, 55 inch, WebOS , Magic Remote, HDR10 Pro, 4K Upscaling, AI Sound Pro (5.1.2ch), UR805 series.
LG WSV0906XM Front-Load Combo Washer-Dryer, a compact and efficient washer-dryer combo.

WSV0906XM

9 kg Washer with 6 kg Dryer | Front Load | with AI DD™
The nature image with rock mountain facing each other from above and below shows the contrast and details.

Reveal the Last Detail

LG UHD TV with HDR10 Pro brings optimized brightness levels for vivid color and remarkable detail.

*HDR10 Pro is not a format LG's own Dynamic Tone Mapping applied frame by frame for HDR10 content.

Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection
AI DD™

Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection

Based on big data of accumulated washing experience, AI DD™ offers the most Optimized washing motion in order to care your laundry.

*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care).

Print

All Spec

Print

Key Spec

CAPACITY - Max Wash Capacity(kg)

9

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 620

FEATURES - Steam

Steam

SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

FEATURES

6 Motion DD

Yes

AI DD

Yes

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

Stainless Steel Drum

Full Stainless

Steam

Steam

Type

Front Loader Washer and Dryer

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

Stainless Silver

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Add Item

Yes

TurboWash

No

CAPACITY

Max Dry Capacity (kg)

6

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

9

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

Touch LED

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 620

What people are saying

