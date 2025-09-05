We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
UHD 4K Smart TV, 55 inch, WebOS , Magic Remote, HDR10 Pro, 4K Upscaling, AI Sound Pro (5.1.2ch), UR805 series. + 9 kg Washer with 6 kg Dryer | Front Load | with AI DD™
*HDR10 Pro is not a format LG's own Dynamic Tone Mapping applied frame by frame for HDR10 content.
*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care).
All Spec
Key Spec
CAPACITY - Max Wash Capacity(kg)
9
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 620
FEATURES - Steam
Steam
SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
FEATURES
6 Motion DD
Yes
AI DD
Yes
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
Stainless Steel Drum
Full Stainless
Steam
Steam
Type
Front Loader Washer and Dryer
MATERIAL & FINISH
Body Color
Stainless Silver
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
Add Item
Yes
TurboWash
No
CAPACITY
Max Dry Capacity (kg)
6
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
9
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Display Type
Touch LED
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 620
What people are saying
