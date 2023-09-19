We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes.
*Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.
AI Brightness Control
A screen, half in darkness, half in light, shows an image of colorful macarons. The brightness is adjusted to each side.
AI Sound Pro
Smart Assistant & Connectivity
A remote control with a speech bubble reading "Find me landscapes." Logos of affiliated OTT services are pictured.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
*Menus displayed may be different upon release.
*Support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit may vary by region.
A remote control with a speech bubble reading "Find me landscapes." Logos of affiliated OTT services are pictured.
My Profile
*Service availability may differ by region or country.
*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
FILMMAKER MODE™
A filmmaker is sitting at a desk using two montiors to edit the colors of a video.
A filmmaker is sitting at a desk using two montiors to edit the colors of a video.
HDR 10 Pro
A screen shows a scene from Avengers Endgame. Below, a diagram shows two of the above image, divided to show contrast.
Stay connected to your hero
An image featuring the GeForce Now logo on a dark background. Cover art and titles of several popular games are shown.
A gaming menu with features like Low Latency and FPS and settings like Game Optimizer and Dark Room Mode is shown.
*Items in the Game Optimizer menu may vary by series.
A gaming menu with features like Low Latency and FPS and settings like Game Optimizer and Dark Room Mode is shown.
A still from a racing game showing the enhanced image quality provided by HGIG and ALLM compared to the image without.
A still from a racing game showing the enhanced image quality provided by HGIG and ALLM compared to the image without.
*Supported partnerships may differ by country.
*Game Dashboard & Optimizer for cloud gaming will be available from the second half of 2022.
*Netflix streaming membership required.
*Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
*Supported service may differ by country.
*Content on box may vary by model or country.
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.