About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG QNED81 Series, 65 inch 4K Smart UHD TV, 2023

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LG QNED81 Series, 65 inch 4K Smart UHD TV, 2023

65QNED816RA

LG QNED81 Series, 65 inch 4K Smart UHD TV, 2023

A front view of the LG QNED TV with infill image and product logo on

Quantum Dot Meets NanoCell

QNED Lit Up, Scaled Up

See Pure Colors Even Richer

Experience color that's out of this world with QNED Color Pro powered by Quantum Dot and NanoCell technology.

The scene of the color powder exploding is overlapped on the TV screen.

*QNED85 features QNED Color Pro.
*QNED80/75 feature QNED Color.

Dimming Pro & Ultra Contrast

Striking Colors

LG QNED uses powerful de'LG's dimming technology uses deep learning algorithms to create sharper, more natural images while minimizing halo effect.ep-learning algorithms to improve contrast ratio and enhance brightness for sharp, natural imagery while minimizing halo effect.

There are two TV screens – one on left another on right. There are same images of a colorful crystal on each TV. An image on left is a bit pale while an image on right is very vivid. There is a processor chip image on left bottom corner of a TV on right image.

*QNED85/80(86") feature Precision Dimming.
*QNED80/75 feature Dimming Pro.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.

α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6

Take Charge of Quality

The α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6 delivers a truly powerful experience that's tailored to fit your preferences.

*QNED85/80 feature the α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6.
*QNED75 features the α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6.

AI Picture Pro

The perfect picture is more attainable than ever with AI Picture Pro. Upgraded AI Super Upscaling uses AI technology to analyze and recover lost information from low-resolution content to ensure everything you watch is at its best.

A sunflower image is shown through the left and right split screen. The right image with AI Picture Pro activated appears brighter and clearer.

AI Brightness Control

Automatically adjusts your screen's brightness to match the surrounding ambient lighting levels, ensuring optimal viewing in any setting.

A sunflower image is shown through the left and right split screen. The right image with AI Picture Pro activated appears brighter and clearer.

*QNED85/80 feature AI Picture Pro.
*QNED85/80 feature AI Super Upscaling.
*AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.

 

*QNED85/80 feature AI Picture Pro.
*QNED85/80 feature AI Super Upscaling.
*QNED75 features AI Brightness Control.
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.

Get Complete Entertainment with Superior Sound

Find out More
WOW Interface

Diversified Settings

When connected to an LG TV, the soundbar switches modes automatically and accordingly. It also brings additional sound settings to be enjoyed via not just soundbar but even the TV it's connected to.

The interface to change settings is displayed on the TV screen.

*This feature is only supported on 2023 TV models. Support varies by model.
*Feature support varies by LG Soundbar model.

ThinQ AI & webOS

Smart Functions For You

Bring convenience to your TV with personalized alerts, customized recommendations, and more. Smart features like All New Home give you a faster, more intuitive viewing experience.
Learn More

*Service availability may differ by region or country.
*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.

My Profile

See only what you want to see with a customizable profile for every member of the family. Enjoy tailored content recommendations and quick access to your most frequently used apps.

The scene activating the My profile function is played on the TV screen.

Quick Card

Easily and quickly access apps and content that matter to you! You can even edit Quick Cards for different user profiles to make sure your favorite content stays close at hand.

The scene activating the Quick card function is played on the TV screen.

*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
*An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the homescreen will only display up to 10 profiles.

AI Picture Wizard

Picture Personalized to You

AI Picture Wizard analyzes 85 million potential settings to find the best photo settings possible and analyzes viewers' color preferences to provide personalized display settings.

*QNED85/80 feature AI Picture Wizard.

AI Concierge

Your Personal Content Curator

Get recommendations tailored for you. AI Concierge recommends related or trending keywords based on your unique voice recognition search history so you get more of what you love.

A man's face is displayed on the TV screen, and recommended keywords are displayed nearby.

*Service Availability may vary depending on region and series.
*'For you keyword' can only be provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

AirPlay & HomeKit

Enjoy seamless connection and easy control of your LG TV with support for services like Apple Airplay and HomeKit, and Matter.

The logo of hey google The logo of alexa built-in The logo of works with Apple AirPlay The logo of works with Apple Home

*'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial Connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.
*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
*Voice Command availability may vary by product and country.
*Menus displayed may be different upon release.
*Support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit may vary by region.

Multi View

Side By Side

Picture In Picture

Dual Monitor

Side By Side

Diversify your screen. With Side by Side, enjoy a wide range of content with two screens at once, and access more interactive services with LG Smart Cam.

Picture In Picture

With Picture in Picture, you can keep an eye on yourself and your content. Simply connect via your Smart Cam and easily check your form during home workouts.

Dual Monitor

Discover more ways to work with Double Input mode. Conveniently reference and access materials from two HDMI inputs simultaneously for the ultimate work setup.

*App/Input Combination availability can vary depending on the service.
*Picture/sound settings on both screens are the same.
*'LG Fitness' has Picture In Picture mode function with USB cam in app.
*Image output limited to one screen.

LG Smart Cam

With easy TV installation and a slim design, LG Smart Cam makes your remote meetings a breeze to put on the big screen.

A woman is sitting on an armrest of a sofa, holding a laptop and watching TV. Inside the TV on the big screen, you can see four characters and a video conference.

A woman is sitting on an armrest of a sofa, holding a laptop and watching TV. Inside the TV on the big screen, you can see four characters and a video conference.

*LG Smart Cam is sold separately.

A person sitting on a sofa is enjoying a movie on a big TV on the wall.

True Cinema

Home Cinema That Rivals the Theatre

Enjoy a breathtakingly cinematic experience from the comfort of your own home with LG QNED.

Expertly Enhanced Picture

HDR10 Pro uses Dynamic Tone Mapping to automatically improve the contrast and clarity of your content frame by frame.

A man is staring outside, looking mad. The image is divided into two part. On left half of image appears to be dull and less vibrant color, while on the right half of image looks more vibrant with more colors. On left top corner says ‘conventional’, on right top corner says ‘HDR 10 PRO’.

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.

FILMMAKER Mode

View movies exactly as the director intended with FILMMAKER MODE™. This mode preserves the original colors, settings, and frame rates to bring the director's original vision to you.

A movie director is looking at a big TV monitor, editing something. The TV screen shows a tower crane in purple sky. FILMMAKER Mode logo is placed on bottom right corner.

*Support for FILMMAKER Mode may vary by country.

There are logos of streaming service platforms and matching footages right next to each logo. There are images of Netflix's Wednesday, Apple TV's TED LASSO and PRIME VIDEO's The rings of power.

Entertainment

Endless Content On Demand

Easily enjoy content from the biggest streaming platforms directly on LG QNED.
Endless Content On Demand Learn more

*Netflix streaming membership required.
*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Apple TV+ and/or select content may not be available in all regions.
*Apple TV+ requires a subscription.
*Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
*Supported services may differ by country.

There is a big TV on the wall and you can see the racing game screen in the screen. In front of the TV, you can see the hands and controllers of the person who focuses on the game.

Advanced Gaming

Unlock Gaming Greatness

Upgrade your gaming setup with a next-level TV designed for ultimate next-gen gaming.

Game Optimizer & Dashboard

Game Optimizer keeps all of your gaming settings in one easy-to-use menu while the new Gaming Dashboard gives you quick access to your current settings.

Dashboard image displayed on the game screen - its palette shows icons of game status, dark mode, App on App, Game optimizer, all settings, and user guide.

4K 120Hz & ALLM & eARC

Take gaming to the next level with smooth, synchronized graphics. Reduce motion blur and ghosting with 4K 120Hz HDR, as well as ALLM and eARC at the latest HDMI 2.1 specifications.

There is a red fighter plane and an image is divided into two – left half of image seems less colorful and slightly darker while right half of image is brighter and more colorful. On left top corner of image says Conventional and on right top corner is LG QNED Logo.

*Availability of software updates may vary depending on model and region.
*Items in the Game Optimizer menu may vary by series.
*'Game Dashboard' is activated only when both “Game Optimizer” and “Game Dashboard” is “ON”.

 

*Availability of software updates may vary depending on model and region.
*Items in the Game Optimizer menu may vary by series.
*'Game Dashboard' is activated only when both “Game Optimizer” and “Game Dashboard” is “ON”.

There are two TVs facing opposite. On left TV shows a fast driving racing car that seems quite blurry while on right TV shows a fast driving racing car but very clear.

Premium Gaming Performance

AMD FreeSync Premium enhances your gaming experience by reducing stuttering and tearing.

There is QNED TV standing in front of red wall – inscreen image shows a basketball game with two players playing game. Right below, there are two boxes of image. On left says VRR OFF and shows a blurry image of the same image and on the right says VRR ON and shows the same image.

Leave Lag Behind

Enjoy fast, smooth gameplay and less input lag with VRR.

*QNED85/80 feature AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
*QNED85/80 feature VRR.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.

HGiG

LG is partnered with some of the biggest names in the gaming industry to bring you the latest HDR games with utmost realism and immersion.

An image shows a woman holding a gun, wearing a full-covered face mask. A left half of image is pale with less color, and right half of image is relatively more colorful.

*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.
*Support for HGiG may vary by country.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.

Flames spark up around the TV and you can see Cyberpunk's game screen inside. There is a Geforce now logo on the top of the TV.

Cloud Gaming

Enrich Your Gaming Experience

LG QNED brings a host of new games to you with GeForce NOW.

*Supported partnerships may differ by country.

A QNED packaging box is placed on pink, green background and there is grass growing and butterflies coming out from its inside.

Sustainable QNED

Packaging That Makes a Difference

LG QNED's redesigned packaging uses single color printing and a recyclable box.

*Content on box may vary by model or country.

LG OLED G3 evo is shining brightly in a dark space. And on the top right, there is a logo to celebrate the 10th anniversary of OLED.

LG OLED evo G3

Discover the Next Level of TV

Set your sights higher and discover the brilliace of LG OLED evo.
Discover the Next Level of TV Find out More

*Source: Omdia. Unit shipments, 2013-2022. Results are not an endorsement of LG Electronics. Any reliance on these results is at the third-party's own risk. Visi https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.

      Print

      All Spec

      ACCESSIBILITY

      Gray Scale

      Yes

      High Contrast

      Yes

      Invert Colors

      Yes

      ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

      Power Cable

      Yes (Detachable)

      Remote

      Magic Remote

      Remote Control Batteries

      Yes (AA x 2EA)

      CONNECTIVITY

      Bluetooth Support

      Yes (v 5.0)

      Ethernet Input

      1ea

      HDMI Audio Return Channel

      eARC (HDMI 3)

      RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

      2ea

      Simplink (HDMI CEC)

      Yes

      SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

      1ea

      USB Input

      2ea (v 2.0)

      Wi-Fi

      Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

      DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

      Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

      1600x1070x203

      Packaging Weight (Overseas)

      33.3

      TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

      1452x839x44.3

      TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

      1452x911x336

      TV Stand (WxD)

      831x336

      TV Weight without Stand

      24.5

      TV Weight with Stand

      26.2

      VESA Mounting (WxH)

      300x300

      POWER

      Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

      AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

      Standby Power Consumption

      Under 0.5W

      What people are saying

      Buy Directly

      A front view of the LG QNED TV with infill image and product logo on

      65QNED816RA

      LG QNED81 Series, 65 inch 4K Smart UHD TV, 2023