LG UHD 4K Smart TV 65 inch+LG Top Fridge, Smart Inverter, 379L+15 kg Washer with 8 kg Dryer Front Load+14 Place Setting Dishwasher+56 Liter NeoChef Microwave Oven+LG CordZero A9 Core, Wireless Vacuum Cleaner
*HDR10 Pro is not a format LG's own dynamic tone mapping applied frame by frame for HDR10 content.
*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of the LGE LinearCooling™ model. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.
*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care)
Simple, Versatile, LG NeoChef™
It shows LG Neochef™ placed in the kitchen.
-
UHD 4K Smart TV, 65 inch, WebOS , Magic Remote, HDR10 Pro, 4K Upscaling, AI Sound (5.1ch), UR73 series.
-
LG CordZero A9 Core, Wireless Vacuum Cleaner
-
14 Place Setting Dishwasher, Platinum Silver Color,Quad Wash, Easy Rack plus, Less Noise, Dual zone Wash, Turbo Cycle,Inverter Direct Drive Motor,Smart ,ThinQ
-
LG Top Fridge, Smart Inverter, 592L
-
56 Liter | NeoChef Microwave Oven | Smart Diagnosis | Smart Inverter
-
15 kg Washer with 8 kg Dryer Front Load | Turbo Wash | Steam | ThinQ™
Key Spec
-
Display Type
-
4K UHD
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz Native
-
Picture Processor
-
α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10 / HLG
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1446 x 834 x 80.8
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
16.8
All Spec
ACCESSIBILITY
-
Gray Scale
-
Yes
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Invert Colors
-
Yes
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Power Cable
-
Yes (Detachable)
-
Remote
-
Magic Remote
-
Remote Control Batteries
-
Yes (AA x 2EA)
AUDIO
-
AI Sound
-
AI Sound (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
Yes
-
Audio Codec
-
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Audio Output
-
20W
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Speaker Direction
-
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
-
2.0 channel
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Ethernet Input
-
1ea
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
-
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
HDMI Input
-
3ea (supports eARC, ALLM as specified in HDMI 2.1)
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
-
2ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
1ea
-
USB Input
-
2ea (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
1600 x 960 x 164
-
Packaging Weight (Overseas)
-
23.8
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1446 x 834 x 80.8
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
-
1446 x 905 x 341
-
TV Stand (WxD)
-
1319 x 352
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
16.8
-
TV Weight with Stand
-
17.1
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
-
400 x 300
GAMING
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Backlight Type
-
Direct
-
Display Type
-
4K UHD
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz Native
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
AI Upscaling
-
4K Upscaling
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10 / HLG
-
Picture Mode
-
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Picture Processor
-
α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 110~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
SMART TV
-
Family Settings
-
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
-
Yes (Arabic/Turkiyish)
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Built-In
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 23
-
Room to Room Share
-
Yes (Receiver)
-
Smartphone Remote App
-
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
Sports Alert
-
Yes
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
SUMMARY
Dimension (mm)
Key Spec
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
260 x 1120 x 270
All Spec
FEATURES (CLEANER)
-
Type
-
Cordless Stick + Handheld (2in1)
-
Smart Inverter Motor
-
Yes
-
Dual PowerPack
-
No
-
Convert to Handheld
-
Yes
-
Battery Status Indicator
-
Yes
PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)
-
Power Mode
-
Normal / Power / Turbo
-
Dust Bin Capacity (L)
-
0.44
BATTERY
-
Batteries Included (Qty)
-
1 (Single)
-
Battery Type
-
Lithium-ion
-
Charging Time per battery (minutes)
-
240
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode without Nozzles)
-
60
-
Max Run Time (min/battery) (Power Mode)
-
30
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode without Nozzles)
-
7
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)
-
40
-
Max Run Time (min/battery) (Power Mode + Nozzle)
-
20
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)
-
6
BASIC ACCESSORIES
-
Combination Tool
-
Yes
-
Crevice Tool
-
Yes
-
Cleaning Brush
-
Yes
NOZZLES
-
Universal(Multi-Surface) Nozzle
-
Yes
-
Slim Hard Floor Nozzle
-
Yes
-
Bedding Nozzle
-
No
-
Pet Nozzle
-
No
-
Mop Nozzle
-
No
OTHER TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES
-
Hard Dirt Tool
-
No
-
Mattress Tool
-
No
-
Multi-angle Tool
-
No
-
Mop Pads (Qty)
-
0
-
Water Tank Filler (Measuring Cup) for Mop Nozzle
-
No
-
Extra Exhaust Filter
-
No
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
260 x 1120 x 270
-
Weight (kg)
-
2.6
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
-
8806087076363
All Spec
APPERANCE
-
Tub Material
-
STS
-
Colors
-
Platinum Silver3
-
Status Indicators
-
No
-
Time Remaining Indicator
-
LED
BASIC SPEC
-
Total Place Settings
-
14
-
Display Type
-
LED
-
Installation Type
-
Free Standing
-
Panel Type
-
Front Control
CYCLE/OPTION
-
Auto
-
Yes
-
Cancel
-
Yes
-
Control Lock
-
Yes
-
Delay Start
-
Yes
-
Delicate
-
Yes
-
Download Cycle
-
Yes
-
Dual Zone
-
Yes
-
Eco
-
Yes
-
Energy Saver
-
Yes
-
Express
-
Yes
-
Extra Dry
-
Yes
-
Half Load
-
Yes
-
Heavy
-
No
-
High Temp.
-
Yes
-
Intensive
-
Yes
-
Machine Clean
-
Machine Clean(Nonsteam)
-
Normal
-
No
-
Number of Options
-
7
-
Number of Wash Cycles (Program)
-
9
-
Refresh
-
No
-
Rinse
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
No
-
Turbo
-
Yes
DIMENSIONS / CLEARANCES / WEIGHT
-
Adjustable Leg (mm)
-
30
-
Packing Dimensions - WxHxD (mm)
-
680 x 890 x 665
-
Packing Weight (kg)
-
55
-
Product Dimensions - WxHxD (mm)
-
600 x 850 x 600
-
Product Weight (kg)
-
51
ENERGY/WATER PERFORMANCE
-
Noise Level (dBA)
-
41
-
Cycle Time
-
229
-
Express Cycle Time
-
38
-
Noise Emission Class
-
B
-
Turbo Cycle Time
-
59
-
Water Consumption(L)
-
9.5
KEY FEATURE
-
Auto Opening Door
-
Yes
-
Anti-Bacterial Treatment
-
Yes
-
Aqua-Stop
-
Yes
-
Detergent and Rinse-Aid Dispenser
-
Yes
-
DirectDrive Motor™
-
Yes
-
Inverter Direct Drive Motor
-
Yes
-
Number of Spray Arms
-
3
-
QuadWash™
-
Yes
-
SenseClean Wash System
-
Yes
-
Smart Rack+™
-
Yes (Upper Rack_Partially Foldable / Lower Rack_Fully Foldable)
-
Soil (Turbidity) Sensor
-
Yes
-
TrueSteam™
-
No
-
Vario Washing System
-
Yes
-
Water Softner
-
Yes
POWER / RATINGS
-
Frequency (Hz)
-
50/60 Hz
-
Power Consumption (W)
-
1600-1800 W
-
Power Supply (V)
-
220-240 V~
RACK FEATURES
-
Height Adjustable 3rd Rack
-
Yes(Adjustable)
-
Cutlery Baskets
-
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
NFC
-
No
-
Proactive Customer Care
-
No
-
Remote Control
-
No
-
Remote Monitoring
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
Key Spec
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
860 x 1840 x 730
-
Compressor Type
-
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
Door-in-Door
-
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
No
-
Finish (Door)
-
P/S3
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
-
Top Mount
CAPACITY
-
Freezer Capacity (cu. ft)
-
5.2
-
Refrigerator Capacity (cu. ft)
-
14.8
-
Storage Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)
-
26
-
Storage Volume Freezer (L)
-
148
-
Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)
-
418
-
Storage Volume Total (L)
-
592
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Depth without door (mm)
-
580
-
Depth without handle (mm)
-
700
-
Packing Weight (kg)
-
98
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
860 x 1840 x 730
-
Product Weight (kg)
-
88
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
-
Yes
-
Deodorizer
-
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
-
No
-
LINEAR Cooling
-
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Freezer Light
-
Top LED
-
Multi-Air Flow
-
Yes
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
1
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Water Only Dispenser
-
No
-
Automatic Ice Maker
-
No
-
Ice Maker_Manual(Movable)
-
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
-
P/S3
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
-
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Refrigerator Light
-
Top LED
-
Egg tray/Egg basket
-
Yes
-
Fresh 0 Zone
-
No
-
Hygiene Fresh
-
No
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
3
-
Vegetable Box
-
Yes (2)
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
No
SUMMARY
All Spec
CONTROL FEATURES
-
Control Display
-
White LED
-
Control Type
-
Glass Touch
POWER / RATINGS
-
Power Output (W)
-
1200
ACCESSORIES
-
Steam Bowl (Ea)
-
No
BASIC SPEC
-
Door Design
-
Smog
-
Outcase Color
-
Silver
-
Oven Capacity (L)
-
56
DESIGN / FINISH
-
Door Design
-
Smog
-
Door Open Type
-
Side Swing
-
Interior Color
-
Black Stainless Steel
-
Outcase Color
-
Silver
MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES
-
Microwave Power Output (W)
-
1200
-
Oven Capacity (L)
-
56
-
Turntable Size (mm)
-
406
SUMMARY
Dimension (mm)
Key Spec
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
-
15
All Spec
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
Yes
CAPACITY
-
Max Dry Capacity (kg)
-
8
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
-
15
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
-
Yes
-
Display Type
-
LED
FEATURES
-
AI DD
-
Yes
-
Type
-
Washing Machine combo
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
-
Silver
PROGRAMS
-
Allergy Care (washer)
-
Yes
-
Baby Care
-
Yes
-
Cotton +
-
Yes
-
Delicates
-
Yes
-
Downloaded Cycle
-
Yes
-
Hygiene
-
Yes
-
Rinse+Spin
-
Yes
-
[FL]Speed Wash
-
Yes
-
Sportswear(Activewear)
-
Yes
-
Stain Care
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
