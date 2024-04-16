Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG UHD 4K Smart TV 65 inch+LG Top Fridge, Smart Inverter, 379L+15 kg Washer with 8 kg Dryer Front Load+14 Place Setting Dishwasher+56 Liter NeoChef Microwave Oven+LG CordZero A9 Core, Wireless Vacuum Cleaner

65UR73006L.LT22CBB

Bundle image
Products in this Bundle: 6
Front image

65UR73006LA

UHD 4K Smart TV, 65 inch, WebOS , Magic Remote, HDR10 Pro, 4K Upscaling, AI Sound (5.1ch), UR73 series.
LG Vacuum Cleaner A9K Core

A9K-CORE

LG CordZero A9 Core, Wireless Vacuum Cleaner

DFC415FPE

14 Place Setting Dishwasher, Platinum Silver Color,Quad Wash, Easy Rack plus, Less Noise, Dual zone Wash, Turbo Cycle,Inverter Direct Drive Motor,Smart ,ThinQ

LT22CBBSIN

LG Top Fridge, Smart Inverter, 592L
LG Microwave Oven MS5696HIT

MS5696HIT

56 Liter | NeoChef Microwave Oven | Smart Diagnosis | Smart Inverter
LG Front Load Washing Machine WS1508XMT

WS1508XMT

15 kg Washer with 8 kg Dryer Front Load | Turbo Wash | Steam | ThinQ™

The nature image with rock mountain facing each other from above and below shows the contrast and details.

Reveal the last detail

LG UHD TV with HDR10 Pro brings optimized brightness levels for vivid color and remarkable detail.

*HDR10 Pro is not a format LG's own dynamic tone mapping applied frame by frame for HDR10 content.

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer
LinearCooling™

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer

LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in the flavor of fresh for up to 7 days.

*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of the LGE LinearCooling™ model. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.

AI DD™

AI DD™

 

Intelligent Care with 14.5% More Fabric Protection

AI Inverter Direct Drive™ maximizes cleansing performance and extends the life of your garments.

 

AI DD™TurboWash™Steam™

*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care)

Simple, Versatile, LG NeoChef™

It shows LG Neochef™ placed in the kitchen.

Grand Designs Deserve the Perfect Partner

Grand Designs Deserve the Perfect Partner

Understated elegance to add a touch of style to your kitchen.
Powerful Suction for a More Complete Clean

Powerful Suction for a More Complete Clean

The brushless Smart Inverter Motor™ spins at high speed to generate powerful suction that can lift dirt particles easily.
Key Spec

Display Type

4K UHD

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

Picture Processor

α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1446 x 834 x 80.8

TV Weight without Stand

16.8

All Spec

ACCESSIBILITY

Gray Scale

Yes

High Contrast

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Power Cable

Yes (Detachable)

Remote

Magic Remote

Remote Control Batteries

Yes (AA x 2EA)

AUDIO

AI Sound

AI Sound (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Audio Output

20W

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.0 channel

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.0)

Ethernet Input

1ea

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

HDMI Input

3ea (supports eARC, ALLM as specified in HDMI 2.1)

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

2ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

USB Input

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1600 x 960 x 164

Packaging Weight (Overseas)

23.8

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1446 x 834 x 80.8

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1446 x 905 x 341

TV Stand (WxD)

1319 x 352

TV Weight without Stand

16.8

TV Weight with Stand

17.1

VESA Mounting (WxH)

400 x 300

GAMING

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

HGIG Mode

Yes

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Backlight Type

Direct

Display Type

4K UHD

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

AI Upscaling

4K Upscaling

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

Picture Mode

9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Picture Processor

α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 110~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

SMART TV

Family Settings

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes (Arabic/Turkiyish)

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Operating System (OS)

webOS 23

Room to Room Share

Yes (Receiver)

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

Sports Alert

Yes

ThinQ

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

SUMMARY

Dimension (mm)

a9k-core
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
260 x 1120 x 270
Power Mode
Normal / Power / Turbo
Convert to Handheld
Yes
Batteries Included (Qty)
1 (Single)

Key Spec

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

260 x 1120 x 270

All Spec

FEATURES (CLEANER)

Type

Cordless Stick + Handheld (2in1)

Smart Inverter Motor

Yes

Dual PowerPack

No

Convert to Handheld

Yes

Battery Status Indicator

Yes

PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)

Power Mode

Normal / Power / Turbo

Dust Bin Capacity (L)

0.44

BATTERY

Batteries Included (Qty)

1 (Single)

Battery Type

Lithium-ion

Charging Time per battery (minutes)

240

Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode without Nozzles)

60

Max Run Time (min/battery) (Power Mode)

30

Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode without Nozzles)

7

Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)

40

Max Run Time (min/battery) (Power Mode + Nozzle)

20

Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)

6

BASIC ACCESSORIES

Combination Tool

Yes

Crevice Tool

Yes

Cleaning Brush

Yes

NOZZLES

Universal(Multi-Surface) Nozzle

Yes

Slim Hard Floor Nozzle

Yes

Bedding Nozzle

No

Pet Nozzle

No

Mop Nozzle

No

OTHER TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES

Hard Dirt Tool

No

Mattress Tool

No

Multi-angle Tool

No

Mop Pads (Qty)

0

Water Tank Filler (Measuring Cup) for Mop Nozzle

No

Extra Exhaust Filter

No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

260 x 1120 x 270

Weight (kg)

2.6

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806087076363

All Spec

APPERANCE

Tub Material

STS

Colors

Platinum Silver3

Status Indicators

No

Time Remaining Indicator

LED

BASIC SPEC

Total Place Settings

14

Display Type

LED

Installation Type

Free Standing

Panel Type

Front Control

CYCLE/OPTION

Auto

Yes

Cancel

Yes

Control Lock

Yes

Delay Start

Yes

Delicate

Yes

Download Cycle

Yes

Dual Zone

Yes

Eco

Yes

Energy Saver

Yes

Express

Yes

Extra Dry

Yes

Half Load

Yes

Heavy

No

High Temp.

Yes

Intensive

Yes

Machine Clean

Machine Clean(Nonsteam)

Normal

No

Number of Options

7

Number of Wash Cycles (Program)

9

Refresh

No

Rinse

Yes

Steam

No

Turbo

Yes

DIMENSIONS / CLEARANCES / WEIGHT

Adjustable Leg (mm)

30

Packing Dimensions - WxHxD (mm)

680 x 890 x 665

Packing Weight (kg)

55

Product Dimensions - WxHxD (mm)

600 x 850 x 600

Product Weight (kg)

51

ENERGY/WATER PERFORMANCE

Noise Level (dBA)

41

Cycle Time

229

Express Cycle Time

38

Noise Emission Class

B

Turbo Cycle Time

59

Water Consumption(L)

9.5

KEY FEATURE

Auto Opening Door

Yes

Anti-Bacterial Treatment

Yes

Aqua-Stop

Yes

Detergent and Rinse-Aid Dispenser

Yes

DirectDrive Motor™

Yes

Inverter Direct Drive Motor

Yes

Number of Spray Arms

3

QuadWash™

Yes

SenseClean Wash System

Yes

Smart Rack+™

Yes (Upper Rack_Partially Foldable / Lower Rack_Fully Foldable)

Soil (Turbidity) Sensor

Yes

TrueSteam™

No

Vario Washing System

Yes

Water Softner

Yes

POWER / RATINGS

Frequency (Hz)

50/60 Hz

Power Consumption (W)

1600-1800 W

Power Supply (V)

220-240 V~

RACK FEATURES

Height Adjustable 3rd Rack

Yes(Adjustable)

Cutlery Baskets

No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

NFC

No

Proactive Customer Care

No

Remote Control

No

Remote Monitoring

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Key Spec

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

860 x 1840 x 730

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

Door-in-Door

No

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

Finish (Door)

P/S3

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

Product Type

Top Mount

CAPACITY

Freezer Capacity (cu. ft)

5.2

Refrigerator Capacity (cu. ft)

14.8

Storage Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)

26

Storage Volume Freezer (L)

148

Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

418

Storage Volume Total (L)

592

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Depth without door (mm)

580

Depth without handle (mm)

700

Packing Weight (kg)

98

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

860 x 1840 x 730

Product Weight (kg)

88

FEATURES

Door Cooling+

Yes

Deodorizer

Yes

Door-in-Door

No

LINEAR Cooling

Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Freezer Light

Top LED

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

Shelf_Tempered Glass

1

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Water Only Dispenser

No

Automatic Ice Maker

No

Ice Maker_Manual(Movable)

Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

Finish (Door)

P/S3

PERFORMANCE

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Refrigerator Light

Top LED

Egg tray/Egg basket

Yes

Fresh 0 Zone

No

Hygiene Fresh

No

Shelf_Tempered Glass

3

Vegetable Box

Yes (2)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

No

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

SUMMARY

CAPACITY
56 Liter
DIMENSIONS (W x H x D)
61 x 34.5 x 49.5 CM
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
Even Heating
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
Even Defrosting

All Spec

CONTROL FEATURES

Control Display

White LED

Control Type

Glass Touch

POWER / RATINGS

Power Output (W)

1200

ACCESSORIES

Steam Bowl (Ea)

No

BASIC SPEC

Door Design

Smog

Outcase Color

Silver

Oven Capacity (L)

56

DESIGN / FINISH

Door Design

Smog

Door Open Type

Side Swing

Interior Color

Black Stainless Steel

Outcase Color

Silver

MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES

Microwave Power Output (W)

1200

Oven Capacity (L)

56

Turntable Size (mm)

406

SUMMARY

Dimension (mm)

WS1508XMT
CAPACITY
15Kg
DIMENSIONS (W X H X D, mm)
645 x 940 x 770
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
TurboWash3D™
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
Steam

Key Spec

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

15

All Spec

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Wi-Fi

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Steam

Yes

CAPACITY

Max Dry Capacity (kg)

8

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

15

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Delay Timer

Yes

Display Type

LED

FEATURES

AI DD

Yes

Type

Washing Machine combo

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

Silver

PROGRAMS

Allergy Care (washer)

Yes

Baby Care

Yes

Cotton +

Yes

Delicates

Yes

Downloaded Cycle

Yes

Hygiene

Yes

Rinse+Spin

Yes

[FL]Speed Wash

Yes

Sportswear(Activewear)

Yes

Stain Care

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

What people are saying