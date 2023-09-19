We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG NanoCell TV NANO77 75 inch 4K Smart TV, 2023
Essential Color Technology
Boost Your Viewing Experience
*86"NANO77 features the α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6.
AI Sound Pro
Rich audio immersion. AI Sound Pro's deep learning algorithms enhance sound by converting 2 channels of audio into 5.1.2 virtual surround, so you enjoy full sound for all the content you love. Sound settings are automatically adjusted based on what you're watching, for an exceptional audio-visual experience.
A TV in a stark white room displays colorful spiral shape on the screen.
AI Brightness Control
Automatically adjusts your screen's brightness to match the surrounding ambient lighting levels, ensuring optimal viewing in any setting.
A screen, half in darkness, half in light, shows an image of colorful macarons. The brightness is adjusted to each side.
The Perfect Fit for Full Sound
A TV in a stark white room displays colorful spiral shape on the screen.
Quick Card
AI Concierge
A man's face is displayed on the TV screen, and recommended keywords are displayed nearby.
LG Smart Cam
With easy TV installation and a slim design, LG Smart Cam makes your remote meetings a breeze to put on the big screen.
A woman is sitting on an armrest of a sofa, holding a laptop and watching TV. Inside the TV on the big screen, you can see four characters and a video conference.
Smart Assistant & Connectivity
The logo of alexa built-in The logo of works with Apple AirPlay The logo of works with Apple Home
HDR10 Pro
By applying dynamic tone mapping on a frame-by-frame basis, all types of content are displayed with great contrast for an impactful and immersive viewing experience.
A man is staring outside, looking mad. The image is divided into two part. On left half of image appears to be dull and less vibrant color, while on the right half of image looks more vibrant with more colors. On left top corner says ‘conventional’, on right top corner says ‘HDR 10 PRO’.
FILMMAKER MODE™
Enjoy movies as the director intended, without adjustments to the texture or other visual settings of the film.
A movie director is looking at a big TV monitor, editing something. The TV screen shows a tower crane in purple sky. FILMMAKER Mode logo is placed on bottom right corner.
Game Optimizer & Dashboard
Streamline your gaming experience. Access a range of settings on a single menu for fast intuitive operation.
Dashboard image displayed on the game screen - its palette shows icons of game status, dark mode, App on App, Game optimizer, all settings, and user guide.
Game-Changing Specs
Enjoy high-speed HDR gaming on NanoCell TV with the latest gaming specifications, including ALLM, eARC, and HGiG. Enhanced audio immerses you deep in your favorite titles.
A still from a racing game showing the enhanced image quality provided by HGIG and ALLM compared to the image without.
Key Spec
-
Display Type
-
4K UHD
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
Nano Color
-
Picture Processor
-
α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10 / HLG
All Spec
-
Gray Scale
-
Yes
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Invert Colors
-
Yes
-
AI Sound
-
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
Yes
-
Audio Codec
-
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Audio Output
-
20W
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Speaker Direction
-
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
-
2.0 channel
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Ethernet Input
-
1ea
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
-
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
HDMI Input
-
3ea (supports eARC, ALLM as specified in HDMI 2.1)
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
-
2ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
1ea
-
USB Input
-
2ea (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
1820 x 1115 x 200
-
Packaging Weight (Overseas)
-
40.7
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1678 x 964 x 59.9
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
-
1678 x 1027 x 361
-
TV Stand (WxD)
-
1344 x 361
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
31.4
-
TV Weight with Stand
-
31.8
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
-
400 x 400
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Backlight Type
-
Direct
-
Display Type
-
4K UHD
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
Nano Color
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
AI Upscaling
-
4K Upscaling
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10 / HLG
-
Picture Mode
-
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Picture Processor
-
α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6
-
Amazon Alexa
-
Yes (Built-in, English only)
-
Family Settings
-
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
-
Yes (Arabic/Turkiyish)
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Built-In
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 23
-
Room to Room Share
-
Yes (Receiver)
-
Smartphone Remote App
-
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
Sports Alert
-
Yes
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
