About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG OLED evo C3 55 inch 4K Smart TV 2023

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LG OLED evo C3 55 inch 4K Smart TV 2023

OLED55C36LA

LG OLED evo C3 55 inch 4K Smart TV 2023

Front view with LG OLED evo and 10 Years World No.1 OLED Emblem on screen, as well as the Soundbar below.

10 years of LG OLED.
a decade at the top.

TechRadar Award Logo.

TechRadar (03/2023)

LG OLED 65C3

"LG has delivered another winner with the C3 OLED."

TechRadar Award Logo.

What Hi-Fi? (05/2023)

LG OLED 65C3

"LG has delivered another winner with the C3 OLED."

What Hi-Fi? logo.

What Hi-Fi? (06/2023)

LG OLED 42C3

"LG has delivered another winner with the C3 OLED."

*Source: Omdia. Unit shipments, 2013-2022. Results are not an endorsement of LG electronics. Any reliance on these results is at the third-party’s own risk. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.

LG OLED evo. The trailblazer of a definitive decade.

What makes LG OLED evo the pinnacle of the world's No.1 OLED brand? Iconic firsts with alluring form factors that challenge your imagination. A brighter, bolder picture2,3,4, so lifelike, you feel like you're in the scene. Spectacular sound5 that amplifies the realism of anything you watch. And advanced technology1 that's constantly evolving and refining how you experience TV.

An image presenting the key features of the LG OLED evo C3 against a black background with a pink and purple firework display. The pink reflection from the firework display on the ground shows the words "OLED evo." Within the picture, an image depicting the α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6 shows the chip standing before a picture of a lake scene being remastered with the processing technology. An image presenting Brightness Booster Max shows a bird's bright feathers. An image presenting the SC9 Soundbar shows the LG OLED evo C3 and SC9 Soundbar neatly on the wall with a music concert playing on the TV. An image presenting AI Sound Pro shows a rock show playing on the TV with music bubbles depicting soundwaves filling the living space.

*Screen images simulated.
**Brightness differs by series and size.
***Soundbar can be purchased separately.

A harmony of spectacular sights and sounds with a 10-year legacy

*Screen images simulated.
**Soundbar can be purchased separately.

α9 AI processor 4K Gen6

A decade of evolution at Its core

Enter the world of α-realism¹, refined over 10 years of innovation. A portal to new universes and the sensation of feeling like you're really there. Be the main character surrounded by the exceptional picture and sound refinements of α9 AI processor 4K Gen6.

AI super upscaling

The AI processing system uses AI noise reduction and AI super resolution to classify images and remove noise based on their category. Then, deep learning algorithms enhance faces and objects to make them look more defined, expressive, and multi-dimensional without appearing artificial.

An image of a woman in a city. A square overlay is applied on top of the woman representing AI Super Upscaling, putting her in focus with detail against an artfully blurred backdrop.

OLED dynamic tone mapping Pro

OLED dynamic tone mapping Pro refines imagery through an enhancement process that emphasizes contrast in low-gradation areas, brightens mid-tone areas, and adds expressive detail to high-gradation areas.

A video showing an image of a person camping among mountains. A grid overlays the image to represent the different areas refined for brighter, more expressive imagery.

HDR expression enhancer

HDR expression enhancer applies individual tone mapping curves to the objects your eyes are naturally drawn to, making them stand out sharply and expressively.

A video showing an image of a person camping among mountains. A grid overlays the image to represent the different areas refined for brighter, more expressive imagery.

*Screen images simulated.
**Soundbar can be purchased separately.

Brightness booster

Behold even brighter OLED

LG OLED's iconic self-lit pixels shine brighter2,3 than before with the light boosting alogirthm4, light control architecture, and other refinements driven by α9 AI processor 4K Gen6.

*Brightness differs by series and size.

Synergy bracket

Screen and speakers in harmony

Designed specifically for LG OLED C3⁵, the bracket fits seamlessly to your TV, whether mounted to the wall or placed on a stand. As well as being a sleek match for your interiors, it pushes the triple up-firing speakers to reach their peak potential.

Discover the soundbar SC9

A video opens with the Synergy Bracket screwing into the back of LG OLED C3. The TV then attaches seamlessly to the wall of a bright, modern living space.

*Screen images simulated.
**Soundbar can be purchased separately.

Hear sounds and sights come together as one

WOW orchestra

WOW interface

TV and soundbar in harmony

Use your LG OLED TV with an LG soundbar, and they work together like one speaker to create three-dimensional concert hall sound.

More sound settings

Connect your LG OLED TV to an LG soundbar and automatically switch to soundbar mode, revealing 3 new settings.

*Soundbar mode may vary by TV models.
**Soundbar mode control may vary by soundbar models.
***Soundbar can be purchased separately.

An image of LG OLED G3 showing a colorful abstract artwork in a bright and vivid room.

A step above

LG OLED evo G3.
the brighter choice.

Brilliance that flows through the picture, experience, and design.
LG OLED evo G3.<br> the brighter choice. LG OLED evo G3

*In the 1st year of the warranty, panel, parts, and labor costs are covered. In the 2nd - 5th year of the warranty, only panels are covered, and labor will be charged.

SELF-LIT OLED

No backlight necessary

Pixels reachest their brightest, most brilliant potential when they stand alone and shine without the dull glow of a backlight.

Infinite contrast

With deep dark blacks that can only be achieved by self-lit pixels, bold contrast reveals details your eyes usually miss with crisp, defined visuals.

A video of a man hiking shown through a caved tunnel. A slider moves across the screen, applying Infinite Contrast to the image.

100% color fidelity & 100% color volume

With 100% color fidelity and volume, colors are displayed exactly like the original, with rich tones in both bright and dark environments.

Intertek Color Fidelity certification. Intertek Color Volume certification.

An image of a parrot's tail against a black background is displayed on the top corner of a slim OLED TV against a black background. Each color on the parrot's feathers is vivid and boldly defined.

*Screen images simulated.
**LG OLED Panel is certified by Intertek for 100% Color Fidelity measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 color patterns.
***Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.

webOS 23 new Home

Tailored to your liking

From your favorite content to your preferred way to view, webOS 23 new home is the hub that revolves around you.

*Screen images simulated.

My profile

Get tailored movie recommendations, an overview of your team's next games, and your own notifications, all from one place dedicated to you.

 

 

Quick card

Create dedicated cards for your favorite apps and services. Arrange them how you like, switch them up, and jump quickly into your content.

 

AI picture wizard

Pick your favorite images, and AI picture wizard analyzes 85M cases from 27 categories to set your ideal sharpness, contrast, and chroma.

 

An image of an LG OLED TV and remote control. The mic button on the remote control is lit up, and voice search keyword recommendations appear on the screen.

AI concierge

Get recommendations for new things to watch based on your voice search history.

*Screen images simulated.
**Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
***Menus displayed may be different upon release.
****Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

Sights and sounds come to life

Dolby vision

FILMMAKER MODE™

Entertainment

Spellbinding cinema

Scenes come to life with dolby vision's ultra-vivid picture and the immersive, spatial audio of dolby atmos.

The true picture

Picture processing can remove a movie's intended charm. Filmmaker mode preserves the director's cut for a more authentic way to enjoy films.

Endless libraries of entertainment

Tune into all the streaming services you love straight from your TV, including netflix7, prime video8, and apple TV+9.

*Content and app availability may vary by country or region.
**Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.

Ultimate gaming

Embark on epic gaming adventures

Feel like a winner every time you play. A blazing-fast 0.1ms response time, NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility, AMD FreeSync premium, and VRR support come together to create a clear, smooth picture that can't be rivaled, while the gamer-oriented UX and simple game streaming let you dive straight in and play on.

An image of three men playing a racing game on an LG OLED TV in a modern city apartment.

*Response time tested and certified by Intertek.
**VRR is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.

Game dashboard & optimizer

Game settings at a glance

Apply the ideal settings for your game genre and playing environment with game optimizer. Dive into sound tab and amplify the action or game tab to make sure everything looks and feels just right. There's no need to pause. Simply access the menu from game dashboard, which hovers over the action while you play.

Three game screens are shown against a black gradient background. One shows a car racing game with the Game Dashboard hovering over the action. Another shows a Sci-Fi game with the Game Optimizer menu. And the last screen shows Game Optimizer's Game Tab over a music game.

The sports sensation

The only match for games that take your breath away

Sports step into the spotlight. A personalized sports alert keeps you in the know about your favorite team, with direct access to match schedules from your home screen. With a decade of innovation, only LG OLED brings you stadium-like realism with a vast display and the crisp definition of the α9 AI processor 4K Gen6 — ideal for watching two games at once with multi view.

An image of the display showing a soccer game with a player in a red strip about to kick the ball across the stadium. The game score is visible at the bottom of the screen. The green grass from the pitch stretches beyond the screen to the black backdrop.

*Image is for illustration purposes only.

Eco-friendly LG OLED cardboard packaging depicted around thriving trees and mountains.

Sustainability

The circle of life

From green product design to reduced packaging, energy-efficient use, and a waste recovery system, LG OLED considers the planet from production to disposal.

*The above content and certification refer to 65C3 and may vary by model.
**All 2023 LG OLED models feature eco-friendly packing.
***All Z3, G3, C3, B3 and A3 models are certified "eco product".
****The "reducing CO2" footprint label applies to 77/65/55/48/42C3. All G3 & 83C3 models features a "CO2 measured" label.
*****The “recycled content” label applies to all G3 & C3 models.

An image of LG OLED C3 and the Soundbar against a cream backdrop with colored circles. A man playing the drums is on screen.

LG soundbar

How to install LG OLED evo C3/C2 with SC9 soundbar

1.α-realism refers to the realistic image and sound quality driven by LG's α9 AI processor 4K Gen6.
2.All LG OLED evo models, with the exception of 48/42 C3, are brighter than conventional OLED televisions.
3.Compared to non OLED evo models and based on the full white measurement.
4.Light boosting algorithm does not apply to 48/42 C3.
5.Synergy bracket compatible with 77/65/55 C3.
6.Narrow bezel dimensions do not apply to 83/48 C3.
7.Netflix streaming membership required.
8.Amazon, prime video and all related logos are trademarks of amazon.com, Inc. Or its affiliates.Amazon prime membership and/or prime video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
9.Subscription required for apple TV+. apple, the apple logo, and apple TV are trademarks of apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.

Print

Key Spec

Display Type

4K OLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

Picture Processor

α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

All Spec

ACCESSIBILITY

Gray Scale

Yes

High Contrast

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

IR Blaster Cable

Yes

Power Cable

Yes (Attached)

Remote

Magic Remote

Remote Control Batteries

Yes (AA x 2EA)

AUDIO

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Audio Output

40W

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.2 channel

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.0)

Ethernet Input

1ea

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

HDMI Input

4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS as specified in HDMI 2.1 (4 port))

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

2ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

USB Input

3ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1360 x 810 x 187

Packaging Weight (Overseas)

21.3

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1222 x 703 x 45.1

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1222 x 757 x 230

TV Stand (WxD)

470 x 230

TV Weight without Stand

14.1

TV Weight with Stand

16.0

VESA Mounting (WxH)

300 x 200

GAMING

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Display Type

4K OLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

AI Picture

AI Picture Pro

AI Upscaling

AI Super Upscaling 4K

Dimming Technology

Pixel Dimming

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

Motion

OLED Motion

Picture Mode

10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Picture Processor

α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

SMART TV

Art Gallery

Yes

Always Ready

Yes

Amazon Alexa

Yes (Built-in, English only)

Family Settings

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Hands-free Voice Control

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes (Arabic/Turkiyish)

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Multi View

Yes

Operating System (OS)

webOS 23

Room to Room Share

Yes (Sender/Receiver)

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

Sports Alert

Yes

ThinQ

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

What people are saying

Buy Directly

Front view with LG OLED evo and 10 Years World No.1 OLED Emblem on screen, as well as the Soundbar below.

OLED55C36LA

LG OLED evo C3 55 inch 4K Smart TV 2023