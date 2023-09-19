We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG OLED evo C3 65 inch 4K Smart TV 2023
*Source: Omdia. Unit shipments, 2013-2022.
LG OLED evo. The trailblazer of a definitive decade.
An image presenting the key features of the LG OLED evo C3 against a black background with a pink and purple firework display.
**Brightness differs by series and size.
***Soundbar can be purchased separately.
A harmony of spectacular sights and sounds with a 10-year legacy


α9 AI processor 4K Gen6
A decade of evolution at Its core
Enter the world of α-realism¹, refined over 10 years of innovation. A portal to new universes and the sensation of feeling like you're really there. Be the main character surrounded by the exceptional picture and sound refinements of α9 AI processor 4K Gen6.
AI Super Upscaling
The AI processing system uses AI Noise Reduction and AI Super Resolution to classify images and remove noise based on their category. Then, deep learning algorithms enhance faces and objects to make them look more defined, expressive, and multi-dimensional without appearing artificial.
An image of a woman in a city. A square overlay is applied on top of the woman representing AI Super Upscaling, putting her in focus with detail against an artfully blurred backdrop.
OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro
OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro refines imagery through an enhancement process that emphasizes contrast in low-gradation areas, brightens mid-tone areas, and adds expressive detail to high-gradation areas.
HDR Expression Enhancer
HDR Expression Enhancer applies individual tone mapping curves to the objects your eyes are naturally drawn to, making them stand out sharply and expressively.


Brightness booster
Behold even brighter OLED
LG OLED's iconic self-lit pixels shine brighter2,3 than before with the light boosting alogirthm4, light control architecture, and other refinements driven by α9 AI processor 4K Gen6.
Synergy bracket
Screen and speakers in harmony
Designed specifically for LG OLED C3⁵, the bracket fits seamlessly to your TV, whether mounted to the wall or placed on a stand. As well as being a sleek match for your interiors, it pushes the triple up-firing speakers to reach their peak potential.
A video opens with the Synergy Bracket screwing into the back of LG OLED C3. The TV then attaches seamlessly to the wall of a bright, modern living space.

Hear sounds and sights come together as one
TV and soundbar in harmony
Use your LG OLED TV with an LG soundbar, and they work together like one speaker to create three-dimensional concert hall sound.
More sound settings
Connect your LG OLED TV to an LG soundbar and automatically switch to soundbar mode, revealing 3 new settings.
*Soundbar mode may vary by TV models.
**Soundbar mode control may vary by soundbar models.

*In the 1st year of the warranty, panel, parts, and labor costs are covered. In the 2nd - 5th year of the warranty, only panels are covered, and labor will be charged.
No backlight necessary
Infinite Contrast
With deep dark blacks that can only be achieved by self-lit pixels, bold contrast reveals details your eyes usually miss with crisp, defined visuals.
100% Color Fidelity & 100% Color Volume
With 100% color fidelity and volume, colors are displayed exactly like the original, with rich tones in both bright and dark environments.
Intertek Color Fidelity certification. Intertek Color Volume certification.
An image of a parrot's tail against a black background is displayed on the top corner of a slim OLED TV against a black background. Each color on the parrot's feathers is vivid and boldly defined.

**LG OLED panel is certified by intertek for 100% color fidelity measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 color patterns.
***Display color gamut volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by intertek.
Tailored to your liking
From your favorite content to your preferred way to view, webOS 23 new home is the hub that revolves around you.

**Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
***Menus displayed may be different upon release.
****Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.
Sights and sounds come to life
Spellbinding cinema
Scenes come to life with dolby vision's ultra-vivid picture and the immersive, spatial audio of dolby atmos.
The true picture
Picture processing can remove a movie's intended charm. Filmmaker mode preserves the director's cut for a more authentic way to enjoy films.
Endless libraries of entertainment
Tune into all the streaming services you love straight from your TV, including netflix7, prime video8, and apple TV+9.
*Content and app availability may vary by country or region.
**Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
Ultimate gaming
Embark on epic gaming adventures
Feel like a winner every time you play. A blazing-fast 0.1ms response time, NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility, AMD FreeSync premium, and VRR support come together to create a clear, smooth picture that can't be rivaled, while the gamer-oriented UX and simple game streaming let you dive straight in and play on.
An image of three men playing a racing game on an LG OLED TV in a modern city apartment.
**VRR is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.
Game dashboard & optimizer
Game settings at a glance
Apply the ideal settings for your game genre and playing environment with game optimizer. Dive into sound tab and amplify the action or game tab to make sure everything looks and feels just right. There's no need to pause. Simply access the menu from game dashboard, which hovers over the action while you play.
Three game screens are shown against a black gradient background.
The sports sensation
The only match for games that take your breath away
Sports step into the spotlight. A personalized sports alert keeps you in the know about your favorite team, with direct access to match schedules from your home screen. With a decade of innovation, only LG OLED brings you stadium-like realism with a vast display and the crisp definition of the α9 AI processor 4K Gen6 — ideal for watching two games at once with multi view.
An image of the display showing a soccer game with a player in a red strip about to kick the ball across the stadium.
*The above content and certification refer to 65C3 and may vary by model.
**All 2023 LG OLED models feature eco-friendly packing.
***All Z3, G3, C3, B3 and A3 models are certified "eco product".
****The "reducing CO2" footprint label applies to 77/65/55/48/42C3. All G3 & 83C3 models features a "CO2 measured" label.
*****The “recycled content” label applies to all G3 & C3 models.
1.α-realism refers to the realistic image and sound quality driven by LG's α9 AI processor 4K Gen6.
2.All LG OLED evo models, with the exception of 48/42 C3, are brighter than conventional OLED televisions.
3.Compared to non OLED evo models and based on the full white measurement.
4.Light boosting algorithm does not apply to 48/42 C3.
5.Synergy bracket compatible with 77/65/55 C3.
6.Narrow bezel dimensions do not apply to 83/48 C3.
7.Netflix streaming membership required.
8.Amazon, prime video and all related logos are trademarks of amazon.com, Inc. Or its affiliates.Amazon prime membership and/or prime video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
9.Subscription required for apple TV+. apple, the apple logo, and apple TV are trademarks of apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.
Key Spec
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
OLED Color
-
Picture Processor
-
α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6
All Spec
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
OLED Color
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
AI Genre Selection
-
Yes (SDR/HDR)
-
AI Picture
-
AI Picture Pro
-
AI Upscaling
-
AI Super Upscaling 4K
-
Picture Processor
-
α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6
What people are saying
-
Buy Directly
OLED65C36LA
LG OLED evo C3 65 inch 4K Smart TV 2023