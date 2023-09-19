LG OLED evo C3 65 inch 4K Smart TV 2023

1.α-realism refers to the realistic image and sound quality driven by LG's α9 AI processor 4K Gen6.

2.All LG OLED evo models, with the exception of 48/42 C3, are brighter than conventional OLED televisions.

3.Compared to non OLED evo models and based on the full white measurement.

4.Light boosting algorithm does not apply to 48/42 C3.

5.Synergy bracket compatible with 77/65/55 C3.

6.Narrow bezel dimensions do not apply to 83/48 C3.

7.Netflix streaming membership required.

8.Amazon, prime video and all related logos are trademarks of amazon.com, Inc. Or its affiliates.Amazon prime membership and/or prime video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.

9.Subscription required for apple TV+. apple, the apple logo, and apple TV are trademarks of apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.