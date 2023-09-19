About Cookies on This Site

LG 8K OLED Smart TV 88 inch Series Z2 with premium design, a9 Gen5 4K Processor, G-Sync & FreeSync for gaming. 1ms response time.

LG 8K OLED Smart TV 88 inch Series Z2 with premium design, a9 Gen5 4K Processor, G-Sync & FreeSync for gaming. 1ms response time.

OLED88Z26LA

LG 8K OLED Smart TV 88 inch Series Z2 with premium design, a9 Gen5 4K Processor, G-Sync & FreeSync for gaming. 1ms response time.

Front view
Key Spec

Display Type

8K OLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

Picture Processor

α9 Gen5 AI Processor 8K

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

All Spec

ACCESSIBILITY

Gray Scale

Yes

High Contrast

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

AUDIO

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 7.1.2 Up-mix)

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Resolution

8K (7,680 x 4,320)

Display Type

8K OLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.0)

Ethernet Input

1ea

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

2126 x 1386 x 710

Packaging Weight

151.0

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1961 x 1120 x 49.9

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1961 x 1456 x 281

TV Stand (WxD)

1961 x 281

TV Weight without Stand

42.0

TV Weight with Stand

104.0

GAMING

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes

SMART TV

Art Gallery

Yes

Family Settings

Yes

Home Dashboard

Yes

Operating System (OS)

webOS 22

Sports Alert

Yes

ThinQ

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

Works with Apple Homekit

Yes

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)

AI Picture

AI Picture Pro 8K

AI Upscaling

AI 8K Upscaling

Dimming Technology

Pixel Dimming

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

Motion

OLED Motion

Picture Mode

9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Picture Processor

α9 Gen5 AI Processor 8K

What people are saying