About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

100 inch LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 4K Smart TV 2026 + 9.1.5 channel LG Home Cinema Soundbar with Surround Sound and Rear Speakers S95TR

100 inch LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 4K Smart TV 2026 + 9.1.5 channel LG Home Cinema Soundbar with Surround Sound and Rear Speakers S95TR

100MRGB95B6.S95TR
Front view of 100 inch LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 4K Smart TV 2026 + 9.1.5 channel LG Home Cinema Soundbar with Surround Sound and Rear Speakers S95TR 100MRGB95B6.S95TR
LG 100 inch LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 4K Smart TV 2026 + 9.1.5 channel LG Home Cinema Soundbar with Surround Sound and Rear Speakers S95TR, 100MRGB95B6.S95TR
LG 100 inch LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 4K Smart TV 2026 + 9.1.5 channel LG Home Cinema Soundbar with Surround Sound and Rear Speakers S95TR, 100MRGB95B6.S95TR
Front view of 100 inch LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 4K Smart TV 2026 + 9.1.5 channel LG Home Cinema Soundbar with Surround Sound and Rear Speakers S95TR 100MRGB95B6.S95TR
LG 100 inch LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 4K Smart TV 2026 + 9.1.5 channel LG Home Cinema Soundbar with Surround Sound and Rear Speakers S95TR, 100MRGB95B6.S95TR
LG 100 inch LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 4K Smart TV 2026 + 9.1.5 channel LG Home Cinema Soundbar with Surround Sound and Rear Speakers S95TR, 100MRGB95B6.S95TR

Key Features

  • Revolutionary color with independent Micro RGB light control and certified Triple 100% Color Coverage
  • Certified for Triple 100% Color Coverage across BT2020, DCI-P3, and Adobe RGB
  • Thousands of dimming zones powered by alpha11 AI Processor deliver exceptional contrast
  • Harmonious Soundbar designed to amplify LG TVs
  • Truly immersive sound from Dolby Atmos and Triple Up-firing speakers
  • Soaring sonic performance from AI Room Calibration
More
Products in this Bundle: 1
The front view of LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95, released in 2026, features a slim black bezel on low-profile feet, with a vivid, crystalline image of sharply defined red, green, and blue facets filling the screen.

100MRGB95B6

100 inch LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 4K Smart TV 2026

Micro RGB Technology

Our smallest RGB LED for ultra-precise color and detail

Countless micro RGB lights, smaller than Mini LEDs, deliver pinpoint brightness and color control to create detailed clarity and contrast that surpasses even QNED evo’s Mini LED.1)

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95, featuring Micro RGB Technology, shows Mini LED evolving into smaller Micro RGB with red, green, blue light elements that emit pinpoint brightness and offer precise color control.

LG Soundbar is against a black backdrop reveals its design starting from the top and moving to the corner. White droplets project from the center and ends of the soundbar like a waterfall, depicting up firing sound.

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

The top-tier soundbar worthy of the best-in-class LG OLED

Complete the LG TV experience with the soundbar that beautifully complements its design and sonic performance.

*Screen images simulated.

Print

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    4K Micro RGB

  • Wide Color Gamut

    RGB Primary Color Ultra (Triple 100% Color certified)

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native (VRR 165Hz)

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Backlight Type

    Micro RGB

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    Alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 with Dual AI Engine

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • Motion

    Motion Pro

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    9 modes

  • QFT (Quick Frame Transport)

    Yes

  • QMS (Quick Media Switching)

    Yes

  • Auto Calibration

    Yes

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Ultra)

  • Dimming Technology

    Micro Dimming Ultra

  • AI Upscaling

    Alpha 11 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • AI Picture Pro

    Yes

  • AI Genre Selection

    Yes (SDR/HDR)

GAMING

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes (Up to 165Hz)

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

    Yes

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 26

  • Google Cast

    Yes

  • Hands-free Voice Control

    Yes

  • Home Hub

    Yes (Google Home, LG ThinQ)

  • Works with Apple Home

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Airplay

    Yes

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • Multi View

    Yes

  • Always Ready

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • AI Chatbot

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Audio Output

    40W

  • WOW Orchestra

    Yes

  • Speaker System

    2.2 channel

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • AI Sound

    Alpha 11 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Input

    4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS, QFT)

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    2ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • USB Input

    2ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 6)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.3)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    2230 x 1277 x 49.9

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

    2390 x 1620 x 285

  • Packaging Weight (Overseas)

    96.7

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

    2230 x 1374/1338 x 415

  • TV Stand (WxD)

    1725 x 415

  • TV Weight without Stand

    67.3

  • TV Weight with Stand

    69.5

  • VESA Mounting (WxH)

    600 x 400

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    AI Magic Remote MR26

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Attached)

BROADCASTING

  • Digital TV Reception

    DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 