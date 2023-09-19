We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 4K NanoCell Smart TV 55 inch Series 79, Nano Color, a5 Gen5 4K Processor, HDR10 Pro, HGiG.
*The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes.
*Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.
AI Brightness Control
A screen, half in darkness, half in light, shows an image of colorful macarons. The brightness is adjusted to each side.
AI Sound Pro
Smart Assistant & Connectivity
A remote control with a speech bubble reading "Find me landscapes." Logos of affiliated OTT services are pictured.
My Profile
Sports Alert
Don't miss out on updates from your favorite teams and most important matches.
FILMMAKER MODE™
A filmmaker is sitting at a desk using two montiors to edit the colors of a video.
HDR 10 Pro
A screen shows a scene from Avengers Endgame. Below, a diagram shows two of the above image, divided to show contrast.
Game Optimizer & Dashboard
A gaming menu with features like Low Latency and FPS and settings like Game Optimizer and Dark Room Mode is shown.
Game-changing specs
A still from a racing game showing the enhanced image quality provided by HGIG and ALLM compared to the image without.
Key Spec
-
Display Type
-
4K NanoCell
-
Refresh Rate
-
50Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
Nano Color
-
Picture Processor
-
Quad Core Processor 4K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10 / HLG
All Spec
AUDIO
-
AI Sound
-
AI Sound (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Clear Voice
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Backlight Type
-
Direct
-
Display Type
-
4K NanoCell
-
Refresh Rate
-
50Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
Nano Color
ACCESSIBILITY
-
Gray Scale
-
Yes
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Invert Colors
-
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
GAMING
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
-
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
Picture Mode
-
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Picture Processor
-
Quad Core Processor 4K
-
AI Upscaling
-
4K Upscaling
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10 / HLG
SMART TV
-
Home Dashboard
-
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
-
Yes
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
Buy Directly
55NANO796QA
LG 4K NanoCell Smart TV 55 inch Series 79, Nano Color, a5 Gen5 4K Processor, HDR10 Pro, HGiG.