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55 inch LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU8E Smart TV 2026 + LG Soundbar for TV 4.1 channel S45TR

55 inch LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU8E Smart TV 2026 + LG Soundbar for TV 4.1 channel S45TR

55NU8E0B6LA.S45TR
Front view of 55 inch LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU8E Smart TV 2026 + LG Soundbar for TV 4.1 channel S45TR 55NU8E0B6LA.S45TR
The front view of LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85, released in 2026, fills the screen with smooth, flowing layers of vividly colored, fabric-like textures, as curved multicolored folds spread across the display.
Front view of LG Soundbar S45TR, subwoofer, and Rear Speakers
Front view of 55 inch LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU8E Smart TV 2026 + LG Soundbar for TV 4.1 channel S45TR 55NU8E0B6LA.S45TR
The front view of LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85, released in 2026, fills the screen with smooth, flowing layers of vividly colored, fabric-like textures, as curved multicolored folds spread across the display.
Front view of LG Soundbar S45TR, subwoofer, and Rear Speakers

Key Features

  • Nano Detail Enhancer refines texture and depth for more lifelike 4K picture
  • Linear Flow Design features a refined and solid finish made to complement your space
  • Award‑winning webOS brings advanced AI experiences—powered by Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot
  • Easy Soundbar control for TV with WOW Interface
  • Always ideal audio from AI Sound Pro
  • Diverse listening experiences with 3-Band EQ
More
Products in this Bundle: 1
The front view of LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85, released in 2026, fills the screen with smooth, flowing layers of vividly colored, fabric-like textures, as curved multicolored folds spread across the display.

55NU8E0B6LA

55 inch LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU8E Smart TV 2026

Nano Detail Enhancer

Refines contrast for more lifelike depth

Powered by the alpha AI Processor, your TV analyzes images to reveal nano details, boosting up contrast and depth to deliver more three-dimensional scenes.

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 with Nano Detail Enhancer shows a feather image, powered by the alpha AI Processor that detects fine textures to enhance contrast and depth and deliver a clearer, more three-dimensional 4K picture.

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

The ideal sound companion for your LG TV

Complete the LG TV experience with the soundbar that beautifully complements its design and sonic performance.

Print

Key Spec

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type

    4K UHD

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

  • PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor

    Alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9

  • PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1228 x 715 x 70.8

  • DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand

    9.5

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    4K UHD

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

  • Backlight Type

    Direct

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    Alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9

  • AI HDR Remastering

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    9 modes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes

  • Auto Calibration

    Yes

  • AI Upscaling

    4K Super Upscaling

GAMING

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes (Up to 60Hz)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 26

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • LG Gallery+

    Yes (Paid service availability varies by country)

  • Google Cast

    Yes

  • Home Hub

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes (with LG ThinQ app.)

  • Works with Apple Home

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Airplay

    Yes

  • My Page

    Yes

  • LG Shield

    Yes

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • AI Picture/Sound Wizard

    Yes

  • AI Voice ID

    Ready (requires AI Magic Remote)

  • AI Chatbot

    Yes

  • AI Magic Remote

    Ready (requires AI Magic Remote)

AUDIO

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Adaptive Acoustic Tuning

    Ready (requires AI Magic Remote)

  • Speaker System

    2.0 channel

  • WOW Orchestra

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Input

    3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    2ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • USB Input

    1ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.3)

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1228 x 715 x 70.8

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

    1356 x 805 x 120

  • Packaging Weight (Overseas)

    12.6

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

    1228 x 776 x 230

  • TV Stand (WxD)

    989 x 230

  • TV Weight without Stand

    9.5

  • TV Weight with Stand

    9.6

  • VESA Mounting (WxH)

    300 x 200

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    Standard Remote

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Detachable)

BROADCASTING

  • Digital TV Reception

    DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

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