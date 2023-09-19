About Cookies on This Site

LG 4K NanoCell Smart TV 75 inch Series 84, Nano Color, a5 Gen5 4K Processor, Local Dimming, HDR10 Pro, HGiG.

75NANO846QA

(3)
A front view of the LG NanoCell TV
Reservation Campaign
Sign-Up Now

The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes.

A TV in a stark white room displays bright, hypnotic moving colors on the screen.

Blooming with the
essence of pure color

Experience color anew with Pure Colors and Real 4K on LG NanoCell TV.
Impure colors as seen on conventional TVs on top passing through NanoCell filters to create pure colors on the bottom.
NanoCell Technology

Essential color technology

LG NanoCell technology uses nanoparticles to filter out impure colors from RGB wavelengths.
Close-up details of a colorful parrot's wing are enhanced with the α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K.
α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

Remastered pure color
powered by processing

The α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K analyses the original content and optimizes it for improved quality.

AI Brightness Control
Automatically adjusts your screen's brightness to match the surrounding ambient lighting levels, ensuring optimal viewing in any setting.

A screen, half in darkness, half in light, shows an image of colorful macarons. The brightness is adjusted to each side.

AI Sound Pro
Enjoy immersive audio with AI Sound Pro. AI deep learning algorithms convert 2 channels of audio into 5.1.2 virtual surround, allowing any content to be appreciated with rich, enhanced sound. AI Sound Pro also adjusts sound settings based on the type of content you're enjoying for an exceptional audio-visual experience no matter what.
An epic battle plays out on screen. Arrows show sound flowing from the TV coming from multiple directions and sources.
A TV carries out commands spoken while pressing a button on a remote control, such as "Turn volume up."
ThinQ AI

Convenience
customized to fit you

LG NanoCell TV features a convenient voice-activated interface that's totally personalized for you.

Smart Assistant & Connectivity
LG NanoCell takes convenience to a new level with support for Apple AirPlay, and Homekit. Conveniently monitor connected appliances, check information almost instantly with just your voice.

A remote control with a speech bubble reading "Find me landscapes." Logos of affiliated OTT services are pictured.

*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
*Menus displayed may be different upon release.
*Support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit may vary by region.

My Profile
Set a personalized profile for every member of the family to quickly find the content you want and select frequently used apps with ease.
LG NanoCell TV showing three different users' LG Account pages and customized recommendations.
*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
*An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the homescreen will only display up to 10 profiles.

Sports Alert
Don't miss out on updates from your favorite teams and most important matches.
A game notification appears at the bottom of the screen. After clicking "Watch" the channel changes to a soccer match.
*Supported sports and leagues may differ by country.
*Service availability may differ by region or country.

*Service availability may differ by region or country.
*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
Scenes from Disney's animated film "Encanto" showcase bright, vivid colors on an LG NanoCell TV.
NanoCell Cinema

Bring fantasy to your home

Enjoy your favorite movies in stunning Pure Color on LG NanoCell TV's ultra-large screen.

FILMMAKER MODE™
Enjoy movies as the director intended, without adjustments to the texture or other visual settings of the film.

A filmmaker is sitting at a desk using two montiors to edit the colors of a video.

*Supported service may differ by country.

HDR 10 Pro
By applying dynamic tone mapping on a frame-by-frame basis, all types of content are displayed with greater contrast for a more impactful and immersive viewing experience.

A screen shows a scene from Avengers Endgame. Below, a diagram shows two of the above image, divided to show contrast.

*Subscription required to access Disney .

A video following a car from behind in a video game as it drives through a brightly-lit city street at dusk.
NanoCell Gaming

AAA gaming begins here

Transform your experience with fast, smooth gaming and feel like you're truly immersed in the game.

Stay connected to your hero

LG NanoCell now supports NVIDIA GeForce Now, a cloud gaming platform that brings the latest PC games directly to your TV. You can even pick up where you left off thanks to connectivity with different devices.

An image featuring the GeForce Now logo on a dark background. Cover art and titles of several popular games are shown.

Game Optimizer & Dashboard
Streamline your gaming experience. Access various settings on a single menu for faster, more intuitive operation.

A gaming menu with features like Low Latency and FPS and settings like Game Optimizer and Dark Room Mode is shown.

*Availability of software updates may vary depending on model and region.
*Items in the Game Optimizer menu may vary by series.

Game-changing specs
Enjoy high-speed HDR gaming on NanoCell TV with the latest gaming specifications, including ALLM, eARC, and HGiG. An enhanced audio system helps you become even more immersed in the game.

A still from a racing game showing the enhanced image quality provided by HGIG and ALLM compared to the image without.

*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make guidelines available for the public in order to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

*Supported partnerships may differ by country.
*Game Dashboard & Optimizer for cloud gaming will be available from the second half of 2022.

Rows of OTT content side-scrolls while displaying the OTT provider logo and the thumbnails of content offered.

Endless content,
hours of enjoyment

With direct access to major streaming services, you're bound to find something for everyone.

*Netflix streaming membership required.
*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Apple TV+ requires a subscription.
*Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
*Supported service may differ by country.

LG NanoCell TV's recyclable box with flowers and plants sprouting from the top of the box.

Just one more thing
to love about NanoCell

LG NanoCell's packaging has been redesigned using single color printing and a recyclable box.

*Content on box may vary by model or country.

An LG QNED in a dark room. Dyed powders create an explosion of rainbow colors on the TV.
Quantum Dot meets NanoCell

Upgrade your view
with QNED color

Print

Key Spec

Display Type

4K NanoCell

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

Nano Color

Picture Processor

α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

All Spec

ACCESSIBILITY

Gray Scale

Yes

High Contrast

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

AUDIO

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Backlight Type

Edge

Display Type

4K NanoCell

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

Nano Color

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.0)

Ethernet Input

1ea

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1820 x 1205 x 253

Packaging Weight

50.2

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1675 x 964 x 44.5

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1675 x 1043 x 405

TV Stand (WxD)

895 x 405

TV Weight without Stand

36.6

TV Weight with Stand

40

VESA Mounting (WxH)

400 x 400

GAMING

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

HGIG Mode

Yes

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

AI Upscaling

4K Upscaling

Dimming Technology

Local Dimming

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

Picture Mode

9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Picture Processor

α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

SMART TV

Family Settings

Yes

Home Dashboard

Yes

Operating System (OS)

webOS 22

Sports Alert

Yes

ThinQ

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

Works with Apple Homekit

Yes

What people are saying

