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75 inch LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU8E Smart TV 2026+Sound Bar with WOW Orchestra, Powerful 600W - SH5A

75 inch LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU8E Smart TV 2026+Sound Bar with WOW Orchestra, Powerful 600W - SH5A

75NU8E0B6LA.SH5A
Front view of 75 inch LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU8E Smart TV 2026+Sound Bar with WOW Orchestra, Powerful 600W - SH5A 75NU8E0B6LA.SH5A
LG 75 inch LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU8E Smart TV 2026+Sound Bar with WOW Orchestra, Powerful 600W - SH5A, 75NU8E0B6LA.SH5A
LG 75 inch LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU8E Smart TV 2026+Sound Bar with WOW Orchestra, Powerful 600W - SH5A, 75NU8E0B6LA.SH5A
Front view of 75 inch LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU8E Smart TV 2026+Sound Bar with WOW Orchestra, Powerful 600W - SH5A 75NU8E0B6LA.SH5A
LG 75 inch LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU8E Smart TV 2026+Sound Bar with WOW Orchestra, Powerful 600W - SH5A, 75NU8E0B6LA.SH5A
LG 75 inch LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU8E Smart TV 2026+Sound Bar with WOW Orchestra, Powerful 600W - SH5A, 75NU8E0B6LA.SH5A

Key Features

  • Immersive viewing experience on a Ultra Big TV
  • Nano Detail Enhancer refines texture and depth for more lifelike 4K picture
  • Linear Flow Design features a refined and solid finish made to complement your space
  • 4.1ch / 600W
  • AI Sound Pro, Dolby Digital, DTS Surround
  • HDMI ARC ( Out only ), Optical, BT, USB
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
The front view of LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85, released in 2026, fills the screen with smooth, flowing layers of vividly colored, fabric-like textures, as curved multicolored folds spread across the display.

75NU8E0B6LA

75 inch LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU8E Smart TV 2026
Soundbar and sub-woofer front view

SH5A

Sound Bar with WOW Orchestra, Powerful 600W - SH5A

How does LG NANO 4K UHD elevate clarity and detail on a big screen?

LG NANO 4K UHD is made to reveal rich detail in every scene. Its Nano Detail Enhancer analyzes every frame to enhance contrast, detail, and brightness at a nano level. Sophisticated upscaling algorithms bring up resolution to 4K. Watch your favorite content on an ultra big screen with sharper, better quality.

Nano Detail Enhancer

Refines contrast for more lifelike depth

Powered by the alpha AI Processor, your TV analyzes images to reveal nano details, boosting up contrast and depth to deliver more three-dimensional scenes.

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 with Nano Detail Enhancer shows a feather image, powered by the alpha AI Processor that detects fine textures to enhance contrast and depth and deliver a clearer, more three-dimensional 4K picture.

LG Soundbar SH5A and its sub woofer stand on a blue TV cabinet in a livingroom. TV with aircraft image is partially shown above the soundbar.

LG Soundbar SH5A and its sub woofer stand on a blue TV cabinet in a livingroom. TV with aircraft image is partially shown above the soundbar.

LG Soundbar SH5A

Powerful space dominating sound

Print

Key Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type

4K UHD

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor

Alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1669 x 963 x 72.1

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand

22.1

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K UHD

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

Backlight Type

Direct

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

Picture Processor

Alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9

AI HDR Remastering

Yes

Picture Mode

9 modes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes

Auto Calibration

Yes

AI Upscaling

4K Super Upscaling

GAMING

HGIG Mode

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes (Up to 60Hz)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 26

Full Web Browser

Yes

LG Gallery+

Yes (Paid service availability varies by country)

Google Cast

Yes

Home Hub

Yes (LG ThinQ)

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes (with LG ThinQ app.)

Works with Apple Home

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay

Yes

My Page

Yes

LG Shield

Yes

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

AI Picture/Sound Wizard

Yes

AI Voice ID

Ready (requires AI Magic Remote)

AI Chatbot

Yes

AI Magic Remote

Ready (requires AI Magic Remote)

AUDIO

Audio Output

20W

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Refer to manual)

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Adaptive Acoustic Tuning

Ready (requires AI Magic Remote)

Speaker System

2.0 channel

WOW Orchestra

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI Input

3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Ethernet Input

1ea

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

2ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

USB Input

1ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.3)

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

Gray Scale

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1669 x 963 x 72.1

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1820 x 1085 x 162

Packaging Weight (Overseas)

30.1

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1669 x 1026 x 361

TV Stand (WxD)

1299 x 361

TV Weight without Stand

22.1

TV Weight with Stand

22.5

VESA Mounting (WxH)

300 x 300

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Standard Remote

Power Cable

Yes (Detachable)

BROADCASTING

Digital TV Reception

DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

Analog TV Reception

Yes

Print

All Spec

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