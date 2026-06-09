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85 inch LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU8E Smart TV 2026 + LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 3.1.1 channel S70TY

85 inch LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU8E Smart TV 2026 + LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 3.1.1 channel S70TY

85NU8E0B6LA.S70TY
Front view of 85 inch LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU8E Smart TV 2026 + LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 3.1.1 channel S70TY 85NU8E0B6LA.S70TY
The front view of LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85, released in 2026, fills the screen with smooth, flowing layers of vividly colored, fabric-like textures, as curved multicolored folds spread across the display.
Front view of LG Soundbar S70TY and SubWoofer
Front view of 85 inch LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU8E Smart TV 2026 + LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 3.1.1 channel S70TY 85NU8E0B6LA.S70TY
The front view of LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85, released in 2026, fills the screen with smooth, flowing layers of vividly colored, fabric-like textures, as curved multicolored folds spread across the display.
Front view of LG Soundbar S70TY and SubWoofer

Key Features

  • Immersive viewing experience on a Ultra Big TV
  • Nano Detail Enhancer refines texture and depth for more lifelike 4K picture
  • Linear Flow Design features a refined and solid finish made to complement your space
  • Total Soundbar match for LG TVs designed to amplify LG TVs and the convenient LG QNED Synergy Bracket
  • Full soundscapes from Dolby Atmos, the Center Up-firing Speaker
  • Simple control through your TV with WOW Interface, plus symphonic sound from WOW Orchestra
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
The front view of LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85, released in 2026, fills the screen with smooth, flowing layers of vividly colored, fabric-like textures, as curved multicolored folds spread across the display.

85NU8E0B6LA

85 inch LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU8E Smart TV 2026
Front view of LG Soundbar S70TY and SubWoofer

S70TY

LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 3.1.1 channel S70TY

Nano Detail Enhancer

Refines contrast for more lifelike depth

Powered by the alpha AI Processor, your TV analyzes images to reveal nano details, boosting up contrast and depth to deliver more three-dimensional scenes.

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 with Nano Detail Enhancer shows a feather image, powered by the alpha AI Processor that detects fine textures to enhance contrast and depth and deliver a clearer, more three-dimensional 4K picture.

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop reveals its design starting from the left corner, then pans out to show the whole soundbar. An LG QNED TV appears with Synergy Bracket. The Soundbar sits on top of the Synergy Bracket, presses against the wall with the lower screen of the TV being visible, displaying a man playing the guitar.

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

Optimal audio worthy of LG QNED

Complete the LG QNED experience with the soundbar that beautifully complements its design and sonic performance.

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All Spec

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All Spec

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