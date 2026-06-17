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85 inch LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU8E Smart TV 2026 + LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 5.1.3 channel S80TR

85 inch LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU8E Smart TV 2026 + LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 5.1.3 channel S80TR

85NU8E0B6LA.S80T
Front view of 85 inch LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU8E Smart TV 2026 + LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 5.1.3 channel S80TR 85NU8E0B6LA.S80T
The front view of LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85, released in 2026, fills the screen with smooth, flowing layers of vividly colored, fabric-like textures, as curved multicolored folds spread across the display.
Front view of LG Soundbar s80tr, subwoofer, and Rear Speakers
Front view of 85 inch LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU8E Smart TV 2026 + LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 5.1.3 channel S80TR 85NU8E0B6LA.S80T
The front view of LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85, released in 2026, fills the screen with smooth, flowing layers of vividly colored, fabric-like textures, as curved multicolored folds spread across the display.
Front view of LG Soundbar s80tr, subwoofer, and Rear Speakers

Key Features

  • Immersive viewing experience on a Ultra Big TV
  • Nano Detail Enhancer refines texture and depth for more lifelike 4K picture
  • Linear Flow Design features a refined and solid finish made to complement your space
  • Incredible Soundbar designed to amplify LG TVs
  • Truly immersive sound from Dolby Atmos and Triple Up-firing speakers
  • Soaring sonic performance from Room Calibration Pro
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
The front view of LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85, released in 2026, fills the screen with smooth, flowing layers of vividly colored, fabric-like textures, as curved multicolored folds spread across the display.

85NU8E0B6LA

85 inch LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU8E Smart TV 2026
Front view of LG Soundbar s80tr, subwoofer, and Rear Speakers

S80TR

LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 5.1.3 channel S80TR

How does LG NANO 4K UHD elevate clarity and detail on a big screen?

LG NANO 4K UHD is made to reveal rich detail in every scene. Its Nano Detail Enhancer analyzes every frame to enhance contrast, detail, and brightness at a nano level. Sophisticated upscaling algorithms bring up resolution to 4K. Watch your favorite content on an ultra big screen with sharper, better quality.

Nano Detail Enhancer

Refines contrast for more lifelike depth

Powered by the alpha AI Processor, your TV analyzes images to reveal nano details, boosting up contrast and depth to deliver more three-dimensional scenes.

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 with Nano Detail Enhancer shows a feather image, powered by the alpha AI Processor that detects fine textures to enhance contrast and depth and deliver a clearer, more three-dimensional 4K picture.

The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.

LG Soundbar on a grey surface against a grey backdrop in angled aerial perspective.

LG Soundbar on a grey surface against a grey backdrop in angled aerial perspective.

Elevating your LG TV experience with top-notch soundbar

Complete the LG TV experience with the soundbar that beautifully complements its design and sonic performance.

Print

All Spec

Print

Key Spec

General - Number of Channels

5.1.3

General - Output Power

580 W

Audio Format - Dolby Atmos

Yes

Audio Format - DTS:X

Yes

Dimension (WxHxD) - Main

1000 x 63 x 135 mm

Dimension (WxHxD) - Rear Speaker

100.0 x 176.5 x 120.0 mm

Dimension (WxHxD) - Subwoofer

201.7 x 407 x 403 mm

All Spec

CONNECTIVITY

USB

1

Works with Google Home

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

Wireless Rear Ready

Yes

Spotify Connect

Yes

Optical

1

HDMI Out

1

HDMI In

1

Chromecast

Yes

Bluetooth Version

5.1

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes

AirPlay 2

Yes

HDMI SUPPORTED

Pass-through (4K)

Yes

Dolby Vision

Yes

CEC (Simplink)

Yes

Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

Yes

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

120Hz

Yes

HDR10

Yes

Pass-through

Yes

VRR / ALLM

Yes

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

HDMI Cable

Yes

GENERAL

Number of Channels

5.1.3

Number of Speakers

11 EA

Output Power

580 W

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Yes

Cinema

Yes

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

Game

Yes

Music

Yes

Sports

Yes

Standard

Yes

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

Sampling

24bit/96kHz

Upbit / Upsampling

24bit/96kHz

WEIGHT

Gross Weight

22.6 kg

Subwoofer

10.0 kg

Rear Speaker (2EA)

2.34 kg

Main

4.3 kg

POWER

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (Main)

59 W

Power Consumption (Rear Speaker)

20 W

Power Consumption (subwoofer)

40 W

Power Off Consumption (Rear Speaker)

0.5 W ↓

Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

AUDIO FORMAT

AAC

Yes

AAC+

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS:X

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Yes

AI Room Calibration Pro (App)

Yes

Soundbar Mode Control

Yes

TV Sound Mode Share

Yes

WOW Interface

Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Subwoofer

201.7 x 407 x 403 mm

Main

1000 x 63 x 135 mm

Rear Speaker

100.0 x 176.5 x 120.0 mm

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