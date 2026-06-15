About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

85 inch LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU8E Smart TV 2026 + LG SC9S soundbar for OLED C Series

85 inch LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU8E Smart TV 2026 + LG SC9S soundbar for OLED C Series

85NU8E0B6LA.SC9S
Front view of 85 inch LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU8E Smart TV 2026 + LG SC9S soundbar for OLED C Series 85NU8E0B6LA.SC9S
85 inch LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU8E Smart TV 2026 + LG SC9S soundbar for OLED C Series，85NU8E0B6LA.SC9S
LG 85 inch LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU8E Smart TV 2026 + LG SC9S soundbar for OLED C Series, 85NU8E0B6LA.SC9S
Front view of 85 inch LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU8E Smart TV 2026 + LG SC9S soundbar for OLED C Series 85NU8E0B6LA.SC9S
85 inch LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU8E Smart TV 2026 + LG SC9S soundbar for OLED C Series，85NU8E0B6LA.SC9S
LG 85 inch LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU8E Smart TV 2026 + LG SC9S soundbar for OLED C Series, 85NU8E0B6LA.SC9S

Key Features

  • Immersive viewing experience on a Ultra Big TV
  • Nano Detail Enhancer refines texture and depth for more lifelike 4K picture
  • Linear Flow Design features a refined and solid finish made to complement your space
  • WOW Bracket for LG OLED C Series TV
  • WOW Orchestra
  • WOW Interface
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
The front view of LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85, released in 2026, fills the screen with smooth, flowing layers of vividly colored, fabric-like textures, as curved multicolored folds spread across the display.

85NU8E0B6LA

85 inch LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU8E Smart TV 2026

SC9S

LG SC9S soundbar for OLED C Series

How does LG NANO 4K UHD elevate clarity and detail on a big screen?

LG NANO 4K UHD is made to reveal rich detail in every scene. Its Nano Detail Enhancer analyzes every frame to enhance contrast, detail, and brightness at a nano level. Sophisticated upscaling algorithms bring up resolution to 4K. Watch your favorite content on an ultra big screen with sharper, better quality.

Nano Detail Enhancer

Refines contrast for more lifelike depth

Powered by the alpha AI Processor, your TV analyzes images to reveal nano details, boosting up contrast and depth to deliver more three-dimensional scenes.

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 with Nano Detail Enhancer shows a feather image, powered by the alpha AI Processor that detects fine textures to enhance contrast and depth and deliver a clearer, more three-dimensional 4K picture.

Nano Detail Enhancer

Refines contrast for more lifelike depth

Powered by the alpha AI Processor, your TV analyzes images to reveal nano details, boosting up contrast and depth to deliver more three-dimensional scenes.

Diagonal view of the LG OLED C Series TV and SC9S Sound Bar. Highlights are shown on the sound bar to highlight the SC9S Sound Bar's WOW Bracket. On the bottom left, the WOW Bracket images is enlarged.

Diagonal view of the LG OLED C Series TV and SC9S Sound Bar. Highlights are shown on the sound bar to highlight the SC9S Sound Bar's WOW Bracket. On the bottom left, the WOW Bracket images is enlarged.

WOW Bracket perfectly matches your LG OLED evo C Series and soundbar

Enjoy yourLG OLED evo C Series on the wall or on a stand with the WOW Bracket.

Print

All Spec

Print

Key Spec

General - Number of Channels

3.1.3

General - Output Power

400 W

Audio Format - Dolby Atmos

Yes

Audio Format - DTS:X

Yes

Convenience - WOW Orchestra

Yes

Dimension (WxHxD) - Main

975 x 63 x 125 mm

Dimension (WxHxD) - Subwoofer

221 x 390 x 313 mm

All Spec

ACCESSORY

HDMI Cable

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

TV Synergy Bracket

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

AAC

Yes

AAC+

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

DTS:X

Yes

MQA

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

AirPlay 2

Yes

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes

Bluetooth Version

5.0

Chromecast

Yes

HDMI In

1

HDMI Out

1

Optical

1

Spotify Connect

Yes

USB

1

Wireless Rear Ready

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

Works with Google Home

Yes

CONVENIENCE

AI Room Calibration Pro (App)

Yes

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Yes

Soundbar Mode Control

Yes

TV Sound Mode Share

Yes

WOW Orchestra

Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Main

975 x 63 x 125 mm

Subwoofer

221 x 390 x 313 mm

GENERAL

Number of Channels

3.1.3

Number of Speakers

9 EA

Output Power

400 W

HDMI SUPPORTED

Pass-through (4K)

Yes

120Hz

Yes

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

Yes

CEC (Simplink)

Yes

Dolby Vision

Yes

HDR10

Yes

Pass-through

Yes

VRR / ALLM

Yes

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

Sampling

24bit/96kHz

Upbit / Upsampling

24bit/96kHz

POWER

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (Main)

37 W

Power Consumption (subwoofer)

38 W

Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Yes

Cinema

Yes

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

Game

Yes

Music

Yes

Sports

Yes

Standard

Yes

WEIGHT

Gross Weight

22.7 kg

Main

4.1 kg

Subwoofer

7.8 kg

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Need help?

We're here to provide all the help you need.

Get support

Contact us

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.