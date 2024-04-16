Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
86 Inch LG NanoCell AI NANO81 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote HDR10 webOS24 2024 + LG Soundbar for TV 5.1 channel S65TR

86NANO81T6A.S65TR

86NANO81T6A.S65TR

86 Inch LG NanoCell AI NANO81 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote HDR10 webOS24 2024 + LG Soundbar for TV 5.1 channel S65TR

bundle
Products in this Bundle: 2

86NANO81T6A

86 Inch LG NanoCell AI NANO81 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote HDR10 webOS24 2024
Front view of LG Soundbar S65TR, subwoofer, and Rear Speakers

S65TR

LG Soundbar for TV 5.1 channel S65TR

The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.

Feel the essence of pure color

Network Standby Power Consumption

Under 2.00 W

(For networked product only)

 

* TV Product: A Device mode is automatic to standby mode or network standby mode when the user has not interacted for 4 hours

** Monitor(Screens) product: When not receiving signals from any external source for more than 10 seconds, automatically switching to standby mode within 10 minutes

*** Refer to the user manual for instructions on how to connect and disconnect the wireless network port.

The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

The ideal sound companion for your LG TV

Complete the LG TV experience with the soundbar that beautifully complements its design and sonic performance.

Key Spec

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

Nano Color

Picture Processor

α8 AI Processor 4K

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1927 x 1104 x 59.9

TV Weight without Stand

45.2

All Spec

ACCESSIBILITY

Gray Scale

Yes

High Contrast

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Power Cable

Yes (Attached)

Remote

Magic Remote MR24

Remote Control Batteries

Yes (AA x 2EA)

AUDIO

AI Sound

α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Audio Output

20W

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.0 channel

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.1)

Ethernet Input

1ea

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 3)

HDMI Input

4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

2ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

USB Input

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

2115 x 1215 x 228

Packaging Weight (Overseas)

58.4

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1927 x 1104 x 59.9

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1927 x 1167 x 362

TV Stand (WxD)

1532 x 362

TV Weight without Stand

45.2

TV Weight with Stand

45.9

VESA Mounting (WxH)

600 x 400

GAMING

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

HGIG Mode

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Backlight Type

Direct

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

Nano Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

AI Upscaling

α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI)

Picture Mode

10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Picture Processor

α8 AI Processor 4K

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

SMART TV

Always Ready

Yes

Family Settings

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Multi View

Yes

Operating System (OS)

webOS 24

Room to Room Share

Yes (Receiver)

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

ThinQ

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

All Spec

