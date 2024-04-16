86 Inch LG NanoCell AI NANO81 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote HDR10 webOS24 2024 + LG Soundbar for TV 5.1 channel S65TR

Network Standby Power Consumption

Under 2.00 W

(For networked product only)

* TV Product: A Device mode is automatic to standby mode or network standby mode when the user has not interacted for 4 hours

** Monitor(Screens) product: When not receiving signals from any external source for more than 10 seconds, automatically switching to standby mode within 10 minutes

*** Refer to the user manual for instructions on how to connect and disconnect the wireless network port.