We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
86 Inch LG NanoCell AI NANO81 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote HDR10 webOS24 2024 + LG Soundbar for TV 5.1 channel S65TR
The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.
Network Standby Power Consumption
Under 2.00 W
(For networked product only)
* TV Product: A Device mode is automatic to standby mode or network standby mode when the user has not interacted for 4 hours
** Monitor(Screens) product: When not receiving signals from any external source for more than 10 seconds, automatically switching to standby mode within 10 minutes
*** Refer to the user manual for instructions on how to connect and disconnect the wireless network port.
The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.
-
86 Inch LG NanoCell AI NANO81 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote HDR10 webOS24 2024
-
LG Soundbar for TV 5.1 channel S65TR
Key Spec
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
Nano Color
-
Picture Processor
-
α8 AI Processor 4K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10 / HLG
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1927 x 1104 x 59.9
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
45.2
All Spec
ACCESSIBILITY
-
Gray Scale
-
Yes
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Invert Colors
-
Yes
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Power Cable
-
Yes (Attached)
-
Remote
-
Magic Remote MR24
-
Remote Control Batteries
-
Yes (AA x 2EA)
AUDIO
-
AI Sound
-
α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
Yes
-
Audio Codec
-
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Audio Output
-
20W
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Speaker Direction
-
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
-
2.0 channel
-
WiSA Ready
-
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.1)
-
Ethernet Input
-
1ea
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
-
eARC (HDMI 3)
-
HDMI Input
-
4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
-
2ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
1ea
-
USB Input
-
2ea (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
2115 x 1215 x 228
-
Packaging Weight (Overseas)
-
58.4
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1927 x 1104 x 59.9
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
-
1927 x 1167 x 362
-
TV Stand (WxD)
-
1532 x 362
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
45.2
-
TV Weight with Stand
-
45.9
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
-
600 x 400
GAMING
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
-
Yes
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Backlight Type
-
Direct
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
Nano Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
AI Genre Selection
-
Yes (SDR/HDR)
-
AI Upscaling
-
α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10 / HLG
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
-
4K 120 fps (HDMI)
-
Picture Mode
-
10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Picture Processor
-
α8 AI Processor 4K
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
SMART TV
-
Always Ready
-
Yes
-
Family Settings
-
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
-
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Built-In
-
Multi View
-
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 24
-
Room to Room Share
-
Yes (Receiver)
-
Smartphone Remote App
-
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
All Spec
What people are saying
Find Locally
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.