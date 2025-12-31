About Cookies on This Site

65 inch LG OLED evo AI CS5 4K 120Hz Smart TV AI Magic remote webOS25 2025 + LG LM63 43 inch FHD TV + Portable Bluetooth speaker LG XBOOM Go XG2TBK Military Grade & 10-Hour Battery

OLED65CS5VA.43LMXG2002
Bundle image
Front view of LG OLED AI CS5 4K Smart TV. 12 Years of world number 1 OLED emblem and LG OLED AI 2025 logo are on the screen.
Key Features

  • 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8
  • True black levels in every pixel create stunning contrast, depth, and detail
  • Dynamic color Enhancer
  • Virtual Surround Plus
  • Compact Design - take it wherever you go
  • Mighty Sound - powerful audio from a small device
Products in this Bundle: 3
Front view of LG OLED AI CS5 4K Smart TV. 12 Years of world number 1 OLED emblem and LG OLED AI 2025 logo are on the screen.

OLED65CS5VA

65 inch LG OLED evo AI CS5 4K 120Hz Smart TV AI Magic remote webOS25 2025
front view image with infill image

43LM6370PVA

LG LM63 43 inch FHD TV
front view

XG2TBK

Portable Bluetooth speaker LG XBOOM Go XG2TBK Military Grade & 10-Hour Battery
On the screen of an LG OLED AI TV is an abstract image with impressive detail, color, and contrast. A magnified version of the alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 is behind the TV. It glows with light illuminating the microchip circuits around it. The title reads LG OLED AI. Text is also visible, powered by LG alpha 9 AI Gen8 processor. A gold logo with stars is in the corner that reads, world's number one OLED TV for 12 years.

See the Details of Every Light and Dark

*Omdia. 12 years of Number 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2024. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.

Full HD

A new level of Full HD

LG Full HD TVs deliver more accurate images with stunning resolution and vivid color.

This image is a dense natural forest where a river flows in the middle of Top View. This is an image that describes FHD.

A man sitting on the floor and liesting music with LG XBOOM Go XG2T hagging on his backpack.

A man sitting on the floor and liesting music with LG XBOOM Go XG2T hagging on his backpack.

Boost your
everyday adventures

Tag along and go. Immerse yourself in powerful sound with our compact speaker.

Key Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type

4K OLED

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor

α9 AI Processor 4K Gen8

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

GAMING - G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

GAMING - FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

AUDIO - Dolby Atmos

Yes

All Spec

ACCESSIBILITY

Gray Scale

Yes

High Contrast

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Power Cable

Yes (Attached)

Remote

Magic Remote MR25

AUDIO

AI Sound

α9 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Audio Output

40W

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (AI Voice Remastering)

Dolby Atmos

Yes

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.2 channel

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

WOW Orchestra

Yes

BROADCASTING

Digital TV Reception

DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

Analog TV Reception

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.3)

Ethernet Input

1ea

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

HDMI Input

4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

2ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

USB Input

3ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 6)

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

Packaging Weight (Overseas)

32.7

TV Weight with Stand

25.0

VESA Mounting (WxH)

300 x 200

GAMING

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

Response Time

Less than 0.1ms

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes (Up to 120Hz)

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Display Type

4K OLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

AI Picture Pro

Yes

AI Upscaling

α9 AI Super Upscaling 4K

Auto Calibration

Yes

Dimming Technology

Pixel Dimming

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

Motion

OLED Motion

Picture Mode

10 modes

Picture Processor

α9 AI Processor 4K Gen8

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

SMART TV

Always Ready

Yes

Amazon Alexa

Yes (Built-in, English only)

Full Web Browser

Yes

Hands-free Voice Control

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Multi View

Yes

Operating System (OS)

webOS 25

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Works with Apple Home

Yes

Key Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type

FHD

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Active HDR

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

FHD

AUDIO

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes (Optical Output or HP Support Model)

Audio Codec

AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS Smart TV

ThinQ

Ready

Home Dashboard

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Ready

CONNECTIVITY

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

Yes (Rear)

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

L-con

Power Cable

Yes (TV Detached)

BROADCASTING

Analog TV Reception

Yes

POWER

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

Dynamic Tone Mapping

HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Active HDR

Picture Mode

Yes 9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, HDR Effect, (ISF) Expert (Bright Room), (ISF) Expert (Dark Room))

All Spec

