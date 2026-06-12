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77 inch LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026+LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 5.1.3 channel S80TR

77 inch LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026+LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 5.1.3 channel S80TR

OLED77C6ELB.S80TR
Front view of 77 inch LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026+LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 5.1.3 channel S80TR OLED77C6ELB.S80TR
LG 77 inch LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026+LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 5.1.3 channel S80TR, OLED77C6ELB.S80TR
LG 77 inch LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026+LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 5.1.3 channel S80TR, OLED77C6ELB.S80TR
Front view of 77 inch LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026+LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 5.1.3 channel S80TR OLED77C6ELB.S80TR
LG 77 inch LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026+LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 5.1.3 channel S80TR, OLED77C6ELB.S80TR
LG 77 inch LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026+LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 5.1.3 channel S80TR, OLED77C6ELB.S80TR

Key Features

  • Hyper Radiant Color Tech, a next-gen OLED technology for a new level of picture quality
  • X3.2 higher peak brightness with alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3, for vivid highlights and detail
  • Perfect Black and Perfect Color ensures deeper contrast and vivid, accurate color in any light.
  • Incredible Soundbar designed to amplify LG TVs
  • Truly immersive sound from Dolby Atmos and Triple Up-firing speakers
  • Soaring sonic performance from Room Calibration Pro
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
The front view of LG OLED evo AI C6, released in 2026, features a slim black bezel, with a vivid, sculpted swirl of layered rainbow tones flowing across the screen.

OLED77C6ELB

77 inch LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026
Front view of LG Soundbar s80tr, subwoofer, and Rear Speakers

S80TR

LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 5.1.3 channel S80TR

Brightness Booster Pro

X3.2 Brighter, delivering enhanced OLED brilliance

alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3’s new Light Boosting Algorithm and Light Control Architecture deliver up to X3.2 higher peak brightness, revealing more vivid highlights and clearer detail.

LG OLED evo AI C6 with Brightness Booster Pro shows a dark scene where glowing particles surrounding a deer silhouette, delivering up to 3.2x brighter peak brightness with higher luminance and clearer detail.

*Brightness may vary based on model, screen size and market region.

*Peak brightness is 3.2X brighter than conventional OLED @3% window by Internal measurements.

*X3.2 Brighter applies model is 83/77-inch OLED C6 

The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.

LG Soundbar on a grey surface against a grey backdrop in angled aerial perspective.

LG Soundbar on a grey surface against a grey backdrop in angled aerial perspective.

Elevating your LG TV experience with top-notch soundbar

Complete the LG TV experience with the soundbar that beautifully complements its design and sonic performance.

Print

All Spec

Print

Key Spec

General - Number of Channels

5.1.3

General - Output Power

580 W

Audio Format - Dolby Atmos

Yes

Audio Format - DTS:X

Yes

Dimension (WxHxD) - Main

1000 x 63 x 135 mm

Dimension (WxHxD) - Rear Speaker

100.0 x 176.5 x 120.0 mm

Dimension (WxHxD) - Subwoofer

201.7 x 407 x 403 mm

All Spec

CONNECTIVITY

USB

1

Works with Google Home

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

Wireless Rear Ready

Yes

Spotify Connect

Yes

Optical

1

HDMI Out

1

HDMI In

1

Chromecast

Yes

Bluetooth Version

5.1

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes

AirPlay 2

Yes

HDMI SUPPORTED

Pass-through (4K)

Yes

Dolby Vision

Yes

CEC (Simplink)

Yes

Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

Yes

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

120Hz

Yes

HDR10

Yes

Pass-through

Yes

VRR / ALLM

Yes

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

HDMI Cable

Yes

GENERAL

Number of Channels

5.1.3

Number of Speakers

11 EA

Output Power

580 W

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Yes

Cinema

Yes

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

Game

Yes

Music

Yes

Sports

Yes

Standard

Yes

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

Sampling

24bit/96kHz

Upbit / Upsampling

24bit/96kHz

WEIGHT

Gross Weight

22.6 kg

Subwoofer

10.0 kg

Rear Speaker (2EA)

2.34 kg

Main

4.3 kg

POWER

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (Main)

59 W

Power Consumption (Rear Speaker)

20 W

Power Consumption (subwoofer)

40 W

Power Off Consumption (Rear Speaker)

0.5 W ↓

Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

AUDIO FORMAT

AAC

Yes

AAC+

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS:X

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Yes

AI Room Calibration Pro (App)

Yes

Soundbar Mode Control

Yes

TV Sound Mode Share

Yes

WOW Interface

Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Subwoofer

201.7 x 407 x 403 mm

Main

1000 x 63 x 135 mm

Rear Speaker

100.0 x 176.5 x 120.0 mm

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