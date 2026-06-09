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77 inch LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026 + LG SC9S soundbar for OLED C Series

77 inch LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026 + LG SC9S soundbar for OLED C Series

OLED77C6ELB.SC9S
Front view of 77 inch LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026 + LG SC9S soundbar for OLED C Series OLED77C6ELB.SC9S
The front view of LG OLED evo AI C6, released in 2026, features a slim black bezel, with a vivid, sculpted swirl of layered rainbow tones flowing across the screen.
77 inch LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026 + LG SC9S soundbar for OLED C Series
Front view of 77 inch LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026 + LG SC9S soundbar for OLED C Series OLED77C6ELB.SC9S
The front view of LG OLED evo AI C6, released in 2026, features a slim black bezel, with a vivid, sculpted swirl of layered rainbow tones flowing across the screen.
77 inch LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026 + LG SC9S soundbar for OLED C Series

Key Features

  • Hyper Radiant Color Tech, a next-gen OLED technology for a new level of picture quality
  • X3.2 higher peak brightness with alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3, for vivid highlights and detail
  • Perfect Black and Perfect Color ensures deeper contrast and vivid, accurate color in any light.
  • WOW Bracket for LG OLED C Series TV
  • WOW Orchestra
  • WOW Interface
More
Products in this Bundle: 1
The front view of LG OLED evo AI C6, released in 2026, features a slim black bezel, with a vivid, sculpted swirl of layered rainbow tones flowing across the screen.

OLED77C6ELB

77 inch LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026

Brightness Booster Pro

X3.2 Brighter, delivering enhanced OLED brilliance

alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3’s new Light Boosting Algorithm and Light Control Architecture deliver up to X3.2 higher peak brightness, revealing more vivid highlights and clearer detail.

LG OLED evo AI C6 with Brightness Booster Pro shows a dark scene where glowing particles surrounding a deer silhouette, delivering up to 3.2x brighter peak brightness with higher luminance and clearer detail.

Diagonal view of the LG OLED C Series TV and SC9S Sound Bar. Highlights are shown on the sound bar to highlight the SC9S Sound Bar's WOW Bracket. On the bottom left, the WOW Bracket images is enlarged.

Diagonal view of the LG OLED C Series TV and SC9S Sound Bar. Highlights are shown on the sound bar to highlight the SC9S Sound Bar's WOW Bracket. On the bottom left, the WOW Bracket images is enlarged.

WOW Bracket perfectly matches your LG OLED evo C Series and soundbar

Enjoy yourLG OLED evo C Series on the wall or on a stand with the WOW Bracket.

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