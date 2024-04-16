Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
77 Inch LG OLED evo G4 4K Smart TV OLED83G4 + LG OLED evo C3 55 inch 4K Smart TV 2023

OLED77G46LA.OLED55

77 Inch LG OLED evo G4 4K Smart TV OLED83G4 + LG OLED evo C3 55 inch 4K Smart TV 2023

Bundel model

A masterpiece perfected by time-honed expertise

Years of commitment to innovation can't be imitated overnight. The world-leading OLED's uniquely tailored alpha chipset elevates the viewing experience to new heights.

*Screen images simulated.

A gold emblem of World's number 1 OLED TV for 11 Years against a black backdrop. A spotlight shines on the emblem, and gold abstract stars fill the sky above it.

The World's No.1

11 years later,
still on top

Our reign as the world's favorite OLED continues.

*Omdia. 11 years of NO 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2023. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.

11 years later.
Still on top.

*Source: Omdia. Unit shipments, 2013-2023. Results are not an endorsement of LG Electronics. Any reliance on these results is at the third-party’s own risk. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.

LG OLED evo. The trailblazer of a definitive decade.

What makes LG OLED evo the pinnacle of the world's No.1 OLED brand? Iconic firsts with alluring form factors that challenge your imagination. A brighter, bolder picture2,3,4, so lifelike, you feel like you're in the scene. Spectacular sound5 that amplifies the realism of anything you watch. And advanced technology1 that's constantly evolving and refining how you experience TV.

An image presenting the key features of the LG OLED evo C3 against a black background with a pink and purple firework display. The pink reflection from the firework display on the ground shows the words "OLED evo." Within the picture, an image depicting the α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6 shows the chip standing before a picture of a lake scene being remastered with the processing technology. An image presenting Brightness Booster Max shows a bird's bright feathers. An image presenting the SC9 Soundbar shows the LG OLED evo C3 and SC9 Soundbar neatly on the wall with a music concert playing on the TV. An image presenting AI Sound Pro shows a rock show playing on the TV with music bubbles depicting soundwaves filling the living space.

*Screen images simulated.
**Brightness differs by series and size.
***Soundbar can be purchased separately.
Print

All Spec

Print

Key Spec

Display Type

4K OLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

Picture Processor

α11 AI Processor 4K

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1712 x 982 x 24.8

TV Weight without Stand

37.4

All Spec

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

Packaging Weight (Overseas)

49.0

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1712 x 982 x 24.8

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1712 x 1039 x 321

TV Stand (WxD)

501 x 321

TV Weight without Stand

37.4

TV Weight with Stand

44

VESA Mounting (WxH)

300 x 300

ACCESSIBILITY

Gray Scale

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

High Contrast

Yes

AUDIO

AI Sound

α11 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

LG Sound Sync

Yes

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (AI Voice Remastering)

Dolby Atmos

Yes

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

4.2 channel

Audio Output

60W

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Display Type

4K OLED

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.1)

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

2ea

Ethernet Input

1ea

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 6)

USB Input

3ea (v 2.0)

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

HDMI Input

4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

GAMING

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes (Up to 144Hz)

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

HGIG Mode

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

Picture Mode

10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Motion

OLED Motion

Dimming Technology

Pixel Dimming

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

AI Upscaling

α11 AI Super Upscaling 4K

Picture Processor

α11 AI Processor 4K

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

IR Blaster Cable

Yes

Power Cable

Yes (Attached)

Remote Control Batteries

Yes (AA x 2EA)

Remote

Magic Remote MR24

POWER

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

SMART TV

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Always Ready

Yes

Family Settings

Yes

Room to Room Share

Yes (Sender/Receiver)

Multi View

Yes (Up to 4 views)

Full Web Browser

Yes

Hands-free Voice Control

Yes

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

ThinQ

Yes

Operating System (OS)

webOS 24

