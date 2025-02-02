Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
77 Inch LG OLED evo AI G4 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote Dolby Vision webOS24 2024 + LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 9.1.5 channel S95TR

OLED77G46LA.S95TR

Key Features

  • Clearer sound and picture with refinements by the alpha 11 AI Processor 4K
  • Brighter visuals by Brightness Booster Max
  • One Wall Design that merges seamlessly against the wall with a zero gap mount
  • Harmonious Soundbar designed to amplify LG TVs
  • Truly immersive sound from Dolby Atmos and Triple Up-firing speakers
  • Soaring sonic performance from AI Room Calibration
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front view with LG OLED evo TV, OLED G4, 11 Years of world number 1 OLED Emblem, and 5-Year Panel Warranty logo on screen

OLED77G46LA

77 Inch LG OLED evo AI G4 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote Dolby Vision webOS24 2024
Front view of Soundbar, subwoofer, and Rear Speakers

S95TR

LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 9.1.5 channel S95TR

A masterpiece perfected by time-honed expertise

Years of commitment to innovation can't be imitated overnight. The world-leading OLED's uniquely tailored alpha chipset elevates the viewing experience to new heights.

*Screen images simulated.

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

The top-tier soundbar worthy of the best-in-class LG OLED

Complete the LG TV experience with the soundbar that beautifully complements its design and sonic performance.

*Screen images simulated.

Key Spec

Display Type

4K OLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

Picture Processor

α11 AI Processor 4K

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1712 x 982 x 24.8

TV Weight without Stand

37.4

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

Packaging Weight (Overseas)

49.0

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1712 x 982 x 24.8

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1712 x 1039 x 321

TV Stand (WxD)

501 x 321

TV Weight without Stand

37.4

TV Weight with Stand

44

VESA Mounting (WxH)

300 x 300

ACCESSIBILITY

Gray Scale

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

High Contrast

Yes

AUDIO

AI Sound

α11 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

LG Sound Sync

Yes

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (AI Voice Remastering)

Dolby Atmos

Yes

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

4.2 channel

Audio Output

60W

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Display Type

4K OLED

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.1)

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

2ea

Ethernet Input

1ea

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 6)

USB Input

3ea (v 2.0)

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

HDMI Input

4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

GAMING

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes (Up to 144Hz)

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

HGIG Mode

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

Picture Mode

10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Motion

OLED Motion

Dimming Technology

Pixel Dimming

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

AI Upscaling

α11 AI Super Upscaling 4K

Picture Processor

α11 AI Processor 4K

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

IR Blaster Cable

Yes

Power Cable

Yes (Attached)

Remote Control Batteries

Yes (AA x 2EA)

Remote

Magic Remote MR24

POWER

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

SMART TV

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Always Ready

Yes

Family Settings

Yes

Room to Room Share

Yes (Sender/Receiver)

Multi View

Yes (Up to 4 views)

Full Web Browser

Yes

Hands-free Voice Control

Yes

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

ThinQ

Yes

Operating System (OS)

webOS 24

What people are saying

