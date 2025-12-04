We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
77 inch LG OLED evo AI G5 4K 165Hz + LG StanbyME - 27inch Movable Smart Screen
OLED77G56LA.27AR001
()
Key Features
- 4K picture quality, AI upscaled visual, and surround sound from the alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2
- True black levels in every pixel create stunning contrast, depth, and detail
- 100% Color Fidelity for accurate lifelike colors. 100% Color Volume for richer hues
- Flexibility of form factor - rotate, swivel, tilt
- Mobility - wireless, built-in battery, 5-wheels
- Connectivity - NFC, mirroring, Apple AirPlay 2, Apple HomeKit
Products in this Bundle: 2
*Omdia. 12 years of Number 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2024. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.
*Simulated scene being shown - note the screen does not move automatically.
*The product screen shows a simulated image which may differ from the actual product.
- 77 inch LG OLED evo AI G5 4K 165Hz Smart TV AI Magic remote webOS25 2025
- LG StanbyME - 27inch Movable Smart Screen
Key Spec
GAMING - FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
GAMING - G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type
4K OLED
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate
120Hz Native (VRR 165Hz)
PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor
α11 AI Processor 4K Gen2
AUDIO - Dolby Atmos
Yes
AUDIO - Speaker System
4.2 channel
AUDIO - Audio Output
60W
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Wide Color Gamut
OLED Color
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1712 x 982 x 24.8
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand
33.6
All Spec
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
1879 x 1130 x 228
Packaging Weight (Overseas)
45.6
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1712 x 982 x 24.8
TV Stand (WxD)
501 x 321
TV Weight without Stand
33.6
VESA Mounting (WxH)
300 x 300
AUDIO
AI Sound
α11 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)
Audio Output
60W
Speaker System
4.2 channel
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
Dolby Atmos
Yes
Clear Voice Pro
Yes (AI Object Remastering)
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
WiSA Ready
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
LG Sound Sync
Yes
Sound Mode Share
Yes
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
WOW Orchestra
Yes
ACCESSIBILITY
Gray Scale
Yes
High Contrast
Yes
Invert Colors
Yes
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
Display Type
4K OLED
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native (VRR 165Hz)
Wide Color Gamut
OLED Color
CONNECTIVITY
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.3)
HDMI Input
4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS, QFT (4 port))
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
USB Input
3ea (v 2.0)
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 6)
Ethernet Input
1ea
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
2ea
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
GAMING
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
HGIG Mode
Yes
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes (Up to 165Hz)
Response Time
Less than 0.1ms
Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)
Yes
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
AI Brightness Control
Yes
Picture Processor
α11 AI Processor 4K Gen2
AI Upscaling
α11 AI Super Upscaling 4K
AI Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR)
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
Dimming Technology
Pixel Dimming
Motion
OLED Motion
Picture Mode
10 modes
Auto Calibration
Yes
AI Picture Pro
Yes
QFT (Quick Frame Transport)
Yes
QMS (Quick Media Switching)
Yes
BROADCASTING
Digital TV Reception
DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)
Analog TV Reception
Yes
SMART TV
Operating System (OS)
webOS 25
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
Amazon Alexa
Yes (Built-in, English only)
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
Hands-free Voice Control
Yes
Full Web Browser
Yes
Multi View
Yes
Always Ready
Yes
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
Works with Apple Home
Yes
Home Hub
Yes
AI Chatbot
Yes
Voice ID
Yes
Google Home / Hub
Yes
Works with Apple Airplay
Yes
Google Cast
Yes
POWER
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
Remote
Magic Remote MR25
Power Cable
Yes (Attached)
All Spec
AUDIO
AI Sound Pro / AI Sound
AI Sound
Audio Codec
AAC, AC3 (Dolby Digital), AC4, apt-X (refer to manual), EAC3, HE-AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes
Output Power
10 W
Speaker Direction
Side Firing
Speaker System
2.0ch
CONNECTIVITY
Bluetooth® Support
Version 5.0
HDMI Input (HDCP 2.2)
1 (Back)
HDMI-CEC (Simplink)
Yes
IP Control
Yes
Smart Phone Connectivity
Yes
USB Ports (v 2.0)
1 (Back)
Wi-Fi® Standard
Wi-Fi Certified 802.11ac
POWER
Annual Power Consumption
69 kWh/y
Power Consumption
36 W
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 120V, 50/60 Hz
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
E-Manual
Yes
Power Cable
Yes
Quick Start Guide
Yes
Remote
Yes
Remote Control Battery
Yes
Stand
Yes
AI TV(ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE)
Content Partners
LG Channels and more, Netflix, Prime Video, Youtube
Full Web Browser
Yes
Home Dashboard
Yes
LG Channels
Yes
LG Content Store (App Store)
Yes
LG ThinQ® AI
Yes
Operating System
webOS 6.0
Sports Alert
Yes
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
TV Weight without Stand
10.6 lbs
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
49.8" x 8.1" x 22.8"
Packaging Weight
50.7 lbs
Stand Width
15.6"
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
24.4" x 49.8"(Max) / 41.9"(Min) x 15.6"
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
24.4" x 14.2" x 1.2"
TV Weight with Stand
38.6 lbs
HOME CINEMA
Magic Explorer
Yes
PICTURE(PANEL)
Display Resolution
Full HD (1,920 x 1,080)
Display Type
LCD Display
PICTURE(PROCESSING)
Picture Processor
α7 Gen4 Processor
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
Upscaling
Resolution Upscaler
WARRANTY
Limited Warranty
1 Year Parts & Labor
