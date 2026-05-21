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83 inch LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026 + 9.1.5 channel LG Home Cinema Soundbar with Surround Sound and Rear Speakers S95TR

83 inch LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026 + 9.1.5 channel LG Home Cinema Soundbar with Surround Sound and Rear Speakers S95TR

OLED83C6ELB.S95TR
Front view of 83 inch LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026 + 9.1.5 channel LG Home Cinema Soundbar with Surround Sound and Rear Speakers S95TR OLED83C6ELB.S95TR
LG 83 inch LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026 + 9.1.5 channel LG Home Cinema Soundbar with Surround Sound and Rear Speakers S95TR, OLED83C6ELB.S95TR
LG 83 inch LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026 + 9.1.5 channel LG Home Cinema Soundbar with Surround Sound and Rear Speakers S95TR, OLED83C6ELB.S95TR
Front view of 83 inch LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026 + 9.1.5 channel LG Home Cinema Soundbar with Surround Sound and Rear Speakers S95TR OLED83C6ELB.S95TR
LG 83 inch LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026 + 9.1.5 channel LG Home Cinema Soundbar with Surround Sound and Rear Speakers S95TR, OLED83C6ELB.S95TR
LG 83 inch LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026 + 9.1.5 channel LG Home Cinema Soundbar with Surround Sound and Rear Speakers S95TR, OLED83C6ELB.S95TR

Key Features

  • Hyper Radiant Color Tech, a next-gen OLED technology for a new level of picture quality
  • X3.2 higher peak brightness with alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3, for vivid highlights and detail
  • Perfect Black and Perfect Color ensures deeper contrast and vivid, accurate color in any light.
  • Harmonious Soundbar designed to amplify LG TVs
  • Truly immersive sound from Dolby Atmos and Triple Up-firing speakers
  • Soaring sonic performance from AI Room Calibration
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Products in this Bundle: 1
The front view of LG OLED evo AI C6, released in 2026, features a slim black bezel, with a vivid, sculpted swirl of layered rainbow tones flowing across the screen, along with the World's No.1 OLED TV for 13 Years badge.

OLED83C6ELB

83 inch LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026

Brightness Booster Pro

X3.2 Brighter, delivering enhanced OLED brilliance

alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3’s new Light Boosting Algorithm and Light Control Architecture deliver up to X3.2 higher peak brightness, revealing more vivid highlights and clearer detail.1)

LG OLED evo AI C6 with Brightness Booster Pro shows a dark scene where glowing particles surrounding a deer silhouette, delivering up to 3.2x brighter peak brightness with higher luminance and clearer detail.

LG Soundbar is against a black backdrop reveals its design starting from the top and moving to the corner. White droplets project from the center and ends of the soundbar like a waterfall, depicting up firing sound.

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

The top-tier soundbar worthy of the best-in-class LG OLED

Complete the LG TV experience with the soundbar that beautifully complements its design and sonic performance.

*Screen images simulated.

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