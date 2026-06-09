About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

97 inch LG OLED evo AI G6 4K Smart TV 2026 + 9.1.5 channel LG Home Cinema Soundbar with Surround Sound and Rear Speakers S95TR

97 inch LG OLED evo AI G6 4K Smart TV 2026 + 9.1.5 channel LG Home Cinema Soundbar with Surround Sound and Rear Speakers S95TR

OLED97G66LW.S95TR
Front view of 97 inch LG OLED evo AI G6 4K Smart TV 2026 + 9.1.5 channel LG Home Cinema Soundbar with Surround Sound and Rear Speakers S95TR OLED97G66LW.S95TR
The front view of LG OLED evo AI G6, released in 2026, features a slim black bezel, with a vivid, sculptural image of richly layered, multicolored forms filling the screen.
Front view of Soundbar, subwoofer, and Rear Speakers
Front view of 97 inch LG OLED evo AI G6 4K Smart TV 2026 + 9.1.5 channel LG Home Cinema Soundbar with Surround Sound and Rear Speakers S95TR OLED97G66LW.S95TR
The front view of LG OLED evo AI G6, released in 2026, features a slim black bezel, with a vivid, sculptural image of richly layered, multicolored forms filling the screen.
Front view of Soundbar, subwoofer, and Rear Speakers

Key Features

  • Brighter visuals, vivid detail with Brightness Booster powered by alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3
  • Perfect Black and Perfect Color ensures deeper contrast and vivid, accurate color in any light
  • Up to 120Hz in 4K with G-SYNC compatibility and FreeSync Premium for tear-free and immersive gameplay
  • Harmonious Soundbar designed to amplify LG TVs
  • Truly immersive sound from Dolby Atmos and Triple Up-firing speakers
  • Soaring sonic performance from Room Calibration Pro
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
The front view of LG OLED evo AI G6, released in 2026, features a slim black bezel, with a vivid, sculptural image of richly layered, multicolored forms filling the screen.

OLED97G66LW

97 inch LG OLED evo AI G6 4K Smart TV 2026
Front view of Soundbar, subwoofer, and Rear Speakers

S95TR

9.1.5 channel LG Home Cinema Soundbar with Surround Sound and Rear Speakers S95TR

Brightness Booster

Brighter visuals with Brightness Booster

alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3’s new Light Boosting Algorithm delivers brighter highlights and improved detail.1)

LG OLED evo AI G6 with Brightness Booster shows a dark scene where a brilliantly illuminated peacock spreads its radiant, glowing feathers, delivering brighter highlights with improved detail and striking contrast.
LG Soundbar is against a black backdrop reveals its design starting from the top and moving to the corner. White droplets project from the center and ends of the soundbar like a waterfall, depicting up firing sound.

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

The top-tier soundbar worthy of the best-in-class LG OLED

Complete the LG TV experience with the soundbar that beautifully complements its design and sonic performance.

*Screen images simulated.

Print

All Spec

Print

All Spec

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 