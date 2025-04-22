We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55 Inch LG OLED evo AI C4 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote Dolby Vision webOS24 2024 + 43 Inch LG UHD UT73 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote HDR10 webOS24 2024
Key Features
- Clearer sound and picture with refinements by the alpha 9 AI Processor 4K Gen7.
- Brighter visuals by Brightness Booster.
- Ultra Slim Design with incredibly narrow bezels.
- Breathtaking color and detail with 4K HDR10 Pro
- Enhanced picture and sound quality with the alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen7
- 4 years of upgrades guaranteed over 5 years with webOS Re:New Program
A masterpiece perfected by time-honed expertise
Years of commitment to innovation can't be imitated overnight. The world-leading OLED's uniquely tailored alpha chipset elevates the viewing experience to new heights.
43 Inch LG UHD UT73 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote HDR10 webOS24 2024
55 Inch LG OLED evo AI C4 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote Dolby Vision webOS24 2024
Key Spec
Display Type
4K UHD
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
Picture Processor
α5 AI Processor 4K Gen7
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
957 x 559 x 79.2
TV Weight without Stand
6.7
All Spec
ACCESSIBILITY
Gray Scale
Yes
High Contrast
Yes
Invert Colors
Yes
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
Power Cable
Yes (Attached)
Remote
Magic Remote MR24
Remote Control Batteries
Yes (AAA x 2EA)
AUDIO
AI Sound
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
Audio Output
20W
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
Clear Voice Pro
Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)
LG Sound Sync
Yes
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
Sound Mode Share
Yes
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
Speaker System
2.0 channel
CONNECTIVITY
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.1)
Ethernet Input
1ea
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
HDMI Input
3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
2ea
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
USB Input
2ea (v 2.0)
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
1075 x 652 x 135
Packaging Weight (Overseas)
9.1
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
957 x 559 x 79.2
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
957 x 609 x 229
TV Stand (WxD)
856 x 236
TV Weight without Stand
6.7
TV Weight with Stand
6.8
VESA Mounting (WxH)
300 x 300
GAMING
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
HGIG Mode
Yes
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
Backlight Type
Direct
Display Type
4K UHD
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
AI Upscaling
4K Upscaling
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
Picture Mode
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
Picture Processor
α5 AI Processor 4K Gen7
POWER
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 110~240V 50-60Hz
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
SMART TV
Family Settings
Yes
Full Web Browser
Yes
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
Operating System (OS)
webOS 24
Room to Room Share
Yes (Receiver)
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
ThinQ
Yes
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
Key Spec
Display Type
4K OLED
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native
Wide Color Gamut
OLED Color
Picture Processor
α9 AI Processor 4K Gen7
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
Dolby Atmos
Yes
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1222 x 703 x 45.1
TV Weight without Stand
14.1
All Spec
ACCESSIBILITY
Gray Scale
Yes
High Contrast
Yes
Invert Colors
Yes
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
IR Blaster Cable
Yes
Power Cable
Yes (Attached)
Remote
Magic Remote MR24
Remote Control Batteries
Yes (AA x 2EA)
AUDIO
AI Sound
α9 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
Audio Output
40W
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
Clear Voice Pro
Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)
Dolby Atmos
Yes
LG Sound Sync
Yes
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
Sound Mode Share
Yes
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
Speaker System
2.2 channel
WiSA Ready
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
CONNECTIVITY
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.1)
Ethernet Input
1ea
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
HDMI Input
4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
2ea
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
USB Input
3ea (v 2.0)
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
1360 x 810 x 187
Packaging Weight (Overseas)
21.3
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1222 x 703 x 45.1
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
1222 x 757 x 230
TV Stand (WxD)
470 x 230
TV Weight without Stand
14.1
TV Weight with Stand
16.0
VESA Mounting (WxH)
300 x 200
GAMING
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
HGIG Mode
Yes
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes (Up to 144Hz)
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
Display Type
4K OLED
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native
Wide Color Gamut
OLED Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
AI Brightness Control
Yes
AI Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR)
AI Upscaling
α9 AI Super Upscaling 4K
Dimming Technology
Pixel Dimming
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)
Motion
OLED Motion
Picture Mode
10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
Picture Processor
α9 AI Processor 4K Gen7
POWER
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
SMART TV
Always Ready
Yes
Family Settings
Yes
Full Web Browser
Yes
Hands-free Voice Control
Yes
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
Multi View
Yes
Operating System (OS)
webOS 24
Room to Room Share
Yes (Sender/Receiver)
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
ThinQ
Yes
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
