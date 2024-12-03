We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55 Inch LG OLED evo AI C4 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote Dolby Vision webOS24 2024 + LG Sound Bar SNH5, 4.1ch, 600W with High Power Design, DTS Virtual:X
A masterpiece perfected by time-honed expertise
Years of commitment to innovation can't be imitated overnight. The world-leading OLED's uniquely tailored alpha chipset elevates the viewing experience to new heights.
*Screen images simulated.
-
55 Inch LG OLED evo AI C4 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote Dolby Vision webOS24 2024
-
LG Sound Bar SNH5, 4.1ch, 600W with High Power Design, DTS Virtual:X
Key Spec
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
OLED Color
-
Picture Processor
-
α9 AI Processor 4K Gen7
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1222 x 703 x 45.1
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
14.1
All Spec
ACCESSIBILITY
-
Gray Scale
-
Yes
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Invert Colors
-
Yes
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
IR Blaster Cable
-
Yes
-
Power Cable
-
Yes (Attached)
-
Remote
-
Magic Remote MR24
-
Remote Control Batteries
-
Yes (AA x 2EA)
AUDIO
-
AI Sound
-
α9 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
Yes
-
Audio Codec
-
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Audio Output
-
40W
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Speaker Direction
-
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
-
2.2 channel
-
WiSA Ready
-
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.1)
-
Ethernet Input
-
1ea
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
-
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
HDMI Input
-
4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
-
2ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
1ea
-
USB Input
-
3ea (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
1360 x 810 x 187
-
Packaging Weight (Overseas)
-
21.3
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1222 x 703 x 45.1
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
-
1222 x 757 x 230
-
TV Stand (WxD)
-
470 x 230
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
14.1
-
TV Weight with Stand
-
16.0
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
-
300 x 200
GAMING
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
-
Yes (Up to 144Hz)
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
OLED Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
AI Genre Selection
-
Yes (SDR/HDR)
-
AI Upscaling
-
α9 AI Super Upscaling 4K
-
Dimming Technology
-
Pixel Dimming
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
-
4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)
-
Motion
-
OLED Motion
-
Picture Mode
-
10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Picture Processor
-
α9 AI Processor 4K Gen7
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
SMART TV
-
Always Ready
-
Yes
-
Family Settings
-
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Hands-free Voice Control
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
-
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Built-In
-
Multi View
-
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 24
-
Room to Room Share
-
Yes (Sender/Receiver)
-
Smartphone Remote App
-
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
Key Spec
-
Number of Channels
-
4.1
-
Output Power
-
600 W
-
Main
-
990 x 97 x 125 mm
-
Subwoofer
-
191 x 386 x 318 mm
All Spec
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
-
Yes
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
-
Yes
-
Standard
-
Yes
POWER
-
Power Off Consumption (Main)
-
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (Main)
-
90 W
ACCESSORY
-
Optical Cable
-
Yes
-
Remote Control
-
Yes
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
AAC
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
-
Yes
-
DTS Virtual:X
-
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Version
-
4
-
HDMI In
-
1
-
HDMI Out
-
1
-
Optical
-
1
-
USB
-
1
CONVENIENCE
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
-
- / Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Main
-
990 x 97 x 125 mm
-
Subwoofer
-
191 x 386 x 318 mm
GENERAL
-
Number of Channels
-
4.1
-
Number of Speakers
-
5 EA
-
Output Power
-
600 W
HDMI SUPPORTED
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
-
Yes
-
CEC (Simplink)
-
Yes
-
Pass-through
-
Yes
WEIGHT
-
Gross Weight
-
14.7 kg
-
Main
-
6.6 kg
-
Subwoofer
-
5.3 kg
