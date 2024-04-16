We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
48 Inch LG OLED evo C4 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote Dolby Vision webOS24 2024 + LG 2023 SC9S soundbar for OLED C Series
A masterpiece perfected by time-honed expertise
Years of commitment to innovation can't be imitated overnight. The world-leading OLED's uniquely tailored alpha chipset elevates the viewing experience to new heights.
*Screen images simulated.
*Omdia. 11 years of NO 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2023. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.
Synergy that completes a whole new experience
LG Soundbar is perfect for LG TVs. The best TV and soundbar synergy takes your entertainment experience to a whole new level. Enjoy them with a breeze.
-
48 Inch LG OLED evo C4 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote Dolby Vision webOS24 2024
-
LG 2023 SC9S soundbar for OLED C Series
Key Spec
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
OLED Color
-
Picture Processor
-
α9 AI Processor 4K Gen7
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1071 x 620 x 46.9
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
14.9
All Spec
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
1373 x 735 x 162
-
Packaging Weight (Overseas)
-
20.5
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1071 x 620 x 46.9
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
-
1071 x 675 x 230
-
TV Stand (WxD)
-
470 x 230
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
14.9
-
TV Weight with Stand
-
16.8
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
-
300 x 200
ACCESSIBILITY
-
Gray Scale
-
Yes
-
Invert Colors
-
Yes
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
AUDIO
-
AI Sound
-
α9 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Audio Codec
-
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
WiSA Ready
-
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
Yes
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
Speaker Direction
-
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
-
2.2 channel
-
Audio Output
-
40W
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
OLED Color
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.1)
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
1ea
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
-
2ea
-
Ethernet Input
-
1ea
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
-
USB Input
-
3ea (v 2.0)
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
-
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
HDMI Input
-
4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))
GAMING
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
-
Yes (Up to 144Hz)
-
Game Optimizer
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Yes
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
Picture Mode
-
10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Motion
-
OLED Motion
-
Dimming Technology
-
Pixel Dimming
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
-
4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
AI Genre Selection
-
Yes (SDR/HDR)
-
AI Upscaling
-
α9 AI Super Upscaling 4K
-
Picture Processor
-
α9 AI Processor 4K Gen7
SMART TV
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
-
Always Ready
-
Yes
-
Family Settings
-
Yes
-
Room to Room Share
-
Yes (Sender/Receiver)
-
Multi View
-
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Hands-free Voice Control
-
Yes
-
Smartphone Remote App
-
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Built-In
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
-
Yes
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 24
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
IR Blaster Cable
-
Yes
-
Power Cable
-
Yes (Attached)
-
Remote Control Batteries
-
Yes (AA x 2EA)
-
Remote
-
Magic Remote MR24
POWER
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
Key Spec
-
Number of Channels
-
3.1.3
-
Output Power
-
400 W
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
DTS:X
-
Yes
-
IMAX Enhanced
-
Yes
-
WOW Orchestra
-
Yes
-
Main
-
975 x 63 x 125 mm
-
Subwoofer
-
221 x 390 x 313 mm
All Spec
HDMI SUPPORTED
-
Pass-through (4K)
-
Yes
-
VRR / ALLM
-
Yes
-
120Hz
-
Yes
-
HDR10
-
Yes
-
Dolby Vision
-
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
-
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
-
Yes
-
CEC (Simplink)
-
Yes
-
Pass-through
-
Yes
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
-
Yes
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes
-
Standard
-
Yes
-
Music
-
Yes
-
Cinema
-
Yes
-
Sports
-
Yes
-
Game
-
Yes
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
-
Yes
HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO
-
Sampling
-
24bit/96kHz
-
Upbit / Upsampling
-
24bit/96kHz
POWER
-
Power Off Consumption (Main)
-
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (Main)
-
37 W
-
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
-
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (subwoofer)
-
38 W
GENERAL
-
Number of Channels
-
3.1.3
-
Output Power
-
400 W
-
Number of Speakers
-
9 EA
AUDIO FORMAT
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
-
DTS:X
-
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
-
Yes
-
IMAX Enhanced
-
Yes
-
AAC+
-
Yes
-
MQA
-
Yes
-
AAC
-
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Optical
-
1
-
HDMI In
-
1
-
HDMI Out
-
1
-
USB
-
1
-
Bluetooth Version
-
5.0
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes
-
Wireless Rear Ready
-
Yes
-
Spotify Connect
-
Yes
-
AirPlay 2
-
Yes
-
Works with Google Home
-
Yes
-
Chromecast
-
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
-
Yes
-
Soundbar Mode Control
-
Yes
-
TV Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
AI Room Calibration Pro (App)
-
Yes
-
WOW Orchestra
-
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Main
-
975 x 63 x 125 mm
-
Subwoofer
-
221 x 390 x 313 mm
WEIGHT
-
Main
-
4.1 kg
-
Subwoofer
-
7.8 kg
-
Gross Weight
-
22.7 kg
ACCESSORY
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
HDMI Cable
-
Yes
-
TV Synergy Bracket
-
Yes
-
Remote Control
-
Yes
What people are saying
