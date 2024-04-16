48 Inch LG OLED evo C4 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote Dolby Vision webOS24 2024 + LG 2023 SC9S soundbar for OLED C Series

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
A masterpiece perfected by time-honed expertise




Years of commitment to innovation can't be imitated overnight. The world-leading OLED's uniquely tailored alpha chipset elevates the viewing experience to new heights.





*Screen images simulated.

A gold emblem of World's number 1 OLED TV for 11 Years against a black backdrop. A spotlight shines on the emblem, and gold abstract stars fill the sky above it.

The World's No.1

11 years later,
still on top


Our reign as the world's favorite OLED continues.


*Omdia. 11 years of NO 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2023. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.

 

Diagonal view of the LG OLED C Series TV and SC9S Sound Bar. Highlights are shown on the sound bar to highlight the SC9S Sound Bar's WOW Bracket. On the bottom left, the WOW Bracket images is enlarged.


WOW Bracket perfectly matches your OLED C Series and soundbar


Complete your C Series OLED TV with the WOW Bracket. It's perfect for enjoying your entertainment on the wall or on a stand.


Synergy that completes a whole new experience




LG Soundbar is perfect for LG TVs. The best TV and soundbar synergy takes your entertainment experience to a whole new level. Enjoy them with a breeze.







Key Spec

Display Type

4K OLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

Picture Processor

α9 AI Processor 4K Gen7

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1071 x 620 x 46.9

TV Weight without Stand

14.9

All Spec

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1373 x 735 x 162

Packaging Weight (Overseas)

20.5

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1071 x 620 x 46.9

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1071 x 675 x 230

TV Stand (WxD)

470 x 230

TV Weight without Stand

14.9

TV Weight with Stand

16.8

VESA Mounting (WxH)

300 x 200

ACCESSIBILITY

Gray Scale

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

High Contrast

Yes

AUDIO

AI Sound

α9 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

LG Sound Sync

Yes

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

Dolby Atmos

Yes

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.2 channel

Audio Output

40W

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Display Type

4K OLED

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.1)

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

2ea

Ethernet Input

1ea

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

USB Input

3ea (v 2.0)

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

HDMI Input

4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

GAMING

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes (Up to 144Hz)

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

HGIG Mode

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

Picture Mode

10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Motion

OLED Motion

Dimming Technology

Pixel Dimming

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

AI Upscaling

α9 AI Super Upscaling 4K

Picture Processor

α9 AI Processor 4K Gen7

SMART TV

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Always Ready

Yes

Family Settings

Yes

Room to Room Share

Yes (Sender/Receiver)

Multi View

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Hands-free Voice Control

Yes

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

ThinQ

Yes

Operating System (OS)

webOS 24

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

IR Blaster Cable

Yes

Power Cable

Yes (Attached)

Remote Control Batteries

Yes (AA x 2EA)

Remote

Magic Remote MR24

POWER

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Key Spec

Number of Channels

3.1.3

Output Power

400 W

Dolby Atmos

Yes

DTS:X

Yes

IMAX Enhanced

Yes

WOW Orchestra

Yes

Main

975 x 63 x 125 mm

Subwoofer

221 x 390 x 313 mm

All Spec

HDMI SUPPORTED

Pass-through (4K)

Yes

VRR / ALLM

Yes

120Hz

Yes

HDR10

Yes

Dolby Vision

Yes

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

Yes

CEC (Simplink)

Yes

Pass-through

Yes

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

Standard

Yes

Music

Yes

Cinema

Yes

Sports

Yes

Game

Yes

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Yes

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

Sampling

24bit/96kHz

Upbit / Upsampling

24bit/96kHz

POWER

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (Main)

37 W

Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (subwoofer)

38 W

GENERAL

Number of Channels

3.1.3

Output Power

400 W

Number of Speakers

9 EA

AUDIO FORMAT

Dolby Atmos

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS:X

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

IMAX Enhanced

Yes

AAC+

Yes

MQA

Yes

AAC

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Optical

1

HDMI In

1

HDMI Out

1

USB

1

Bluetooth Version

5.0

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

Wireless Rear Ready

Yes

Spotify Connect

Yes

AirPlay 2

Yes

Works with Google Home

Yes

Chromecast

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Yes

Soundbar Mode Control

Yes

TV Sound Mode Share

Yes

AI Room Calibration Pro (App)

Yes

WOW Orchestra

Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Main

975 x 63 x 125 mm

Subwoofer

221 x 390 x 313 mm

WEIGHT

Main

4.1 kg

Subwoofer

7.8 kg

Gross Weight

22.7 kg

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

HDMI Cable

Yes

TV Synergy Bracket

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

