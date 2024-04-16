We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Key Spec
-
Display Type
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
OLED Color
-
Picture Processor
α9 AI Processor 4K Gen7
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1071 x 620 x 46.9
-
TV Weight without Stand
14.9
All Spec
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
1373 x 735 x 162
-
Packaging Weight (Overseas)
20.5
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1071 x 620 x 46.9
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
1071 x 675 x 230
-
TV Stand (WxD)
470 x 230
-
TV Weight without Stand
14.9
-
TV Weight with Stand
16.8
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
300 x 200
ACCESSIBILITY
-
Gray Scale
Yes
-
Invert Colors
Yes
-
High Contrast
Yes
AUDIO
-
AI Sound
α9 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
WiSA Ready
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
2.2 channel
-
Audio Output
40W
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Wide Color Gamut
OLED Color
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native
-
Display Type
4K OLED
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.1)
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
2ea
-
Ethernet Input
1ea
-
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
-
USB Input
3ea (v 2.0)
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
HDMI Input
4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))
GAMING
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes (Up to 144Hz)
-
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
Picture Mode
10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Motion
OLED Motion
-
Dimming Technology
Pixel Dimming
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
AI Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR)
-
AI Upscaling
α9 AI Super Upscaling 4K
-
Picture Processor
α9 AI Processor 4K Gen7
SMART TV
-
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
-
Always Ready
Yes
-
Family Settings
Yes
-
Room to Room Share
Yes (Sender/Receiver)
-
Multi View
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Hands-free Voice Control
Yes
-
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 24
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
IR Blaster Cable
Yes
-
Power Cable
Yes (Attached)
-
Remote Control Batteries
Yes (AA x 2EA)
-
Remote
Magic Remote MR24
POWER
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
