48 Inch LG OLED evo C4 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote Dolby Vision webOS24 2024

OLED48C46LA

(5)
Front view with LG OLED evo TV
Key Spec

  • Display Type

    4K OLED

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native

  • Wide Color Gamut

    OLED Color

  • Picture Processor

    α9 AI Processor 4K Gen7

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1071 x 620 x 46.9

  • TV Weight without Stand

    14.9

All Spec

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

    1373 x 735 x 162

  • Packaging Weight (Overseas)

    20.5

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1071 x 620 x 46.9

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

    1071 x 675 x 230

  • TV Stand (WxD)

    470 x 230

  • TV Weight without Stand

    14.9

  • TV Weight with Stand

    16.8

  • VESA Mounting (WxH)

    300 x 200

ACCESSIBILITY

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

  • High Contrast

    Yes

AUDIO

  • AI Sound

    α9 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • WiSA Ready

    Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Speaker System

    2.2 channel

  • Audio Output

    40W

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Wide Color Gamut

    OLED Color

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native

  • Display Type

    4K OLED

CONNECTIVITY

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.1)

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    2ea

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

  • USB Input

    3ea (v 2.0)

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • HDMI Input

    4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

GAMING

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes (Up to 144Hz)

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

  • Motion

    OLED Motion

  • Dimming Technology

    Pixel Dimming

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • AI Genre Selection

    Yes (SDR/HDR)

  • AI Upscaling

    α9 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • Picture Processor

    α9 AI Processor 4K Gen7

SMART TV

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • Always Ready

    Yes

  • Family Settings

    Yes

  • Room to Room Share

    Yes (Sender/Receiver)

  • Multi View

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Hands-free Voice Control

    Yes

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • ThinQ

    Yes

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 24

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • IR Blaster Cable

    Yes

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Attached)

  • Remote Control Batteries

    Yes (AA x 2EA)

  • Remote

    Magic Remote MR24

POWER

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

