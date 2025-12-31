About Cookies on This Site

55 inch LG OLED AI B5 4K 120Hz Smart TV AI Magic remote webOS25 2025 + LG LM63 43 inch FHD TV + Portable Bluetooth speaker LG XBOOM Go XG2TBK Military Grade & 10-Hour Battery

OLED55B56LA.43LMXG2002
Bundle images
Front view of oled55b56la
Front view of 43lm6370pva
Front view of xg2t
Key Features

  • 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2
  • True black levels in every pixel create stunning contrast, depth, and detail
  • Dynamic color Enhancer
  • Virtual Surround Plus
  • Compact Design - take it wherever you go
  • Mighty Sound - powerful audio from a small device
More
Products in this Bundle: 3
Front view of LG OLED AI B5 4K Smart TV. 12 Years of world number 1 OLED emblem and LG OLED AI 2025 logo are on the screen.

OLED55B56LA

55 inch LG OLED AI B5 4K 120Hz Smart TV AI Magic remote webOS25 2025
front view image with infill image

43LM6370PVA

LG LM63 43 inch FHD TV
front view

XG2TBK

Portable Bluetooth speaker LG XBOOM Go XG2TBK Military Grade & 10-Hour Battery
On the screen of an LG OLED evo AI TV is an abstract image with impressive detail, color, and contrast. A magnified version of the alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2 is behind the TV. It glows with light illuminating the microchip circuits around it. The title reads LG OLED evo AI. Text is also visible, powered by LG alpha 8 AI processor Gen2. A gold logo with stars is in the corner that reads, world's number one OLED TV for 12 years.

See the Details of Every Light and Dark

*Omdia. 12 years of Number 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2024. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.

Full HD

A new level of Full HD

LG Full HD TVs deliver more accurate images with stunning resolution and vivid color.

This image is a dense natural forest where a river flows in the middle of Top View. This is an image that describes FHD.

A man sitting on the floor and liesting music with LG XBOOM Go XG2T hagging on his backpack.

Boost your
everyday adventures

Tag along and go. Immerse yourself in powerful sound with our compact speaker.

Print

Key Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type

4K OLED

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor

α8 AI Processor 4K Gen2

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

GAMING - G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

GAMING - FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

AUDIO - Dolby Atmos

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1228 x 708 x 45.9

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand

14.3

All Spec

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1360 x 810 x 172

Packaging Weight (Overseas)

19.5

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1228 x 708 x 45.9

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1228 x 772 x 235

TV Stand (WxD)

1057 x 235

TV Weight without Stand

14.3

TV Weight with Stand

14.5

VESA Mounting (WxH)

300 x 200

ACCESSIBILITY

Gray Scale

Yes

High Contrast

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Display Type

4K OLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

AUDIO

AI Sound

α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Audio Output

20W

Speaker System

2.0 channel

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Dolby Atmos

Yes

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

WOW Orchestra

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.3)

HDMI Input

4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 3)

USB Input

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 6)

Ethernet Input

1ea

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

2ea

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

GAMING

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes (Up to 120Hz)

Response Time

Less than 0.1ms

Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

Yes

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

Picture Processor

α8 AI Processor 4K Gen2

AI Upscaling

α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI)

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

Dimming Technology

Pixel Dimming

Motion

OLED Motion

Picture Mode

10 modes

Auto Calibration

Yes

AI Picture Pro

Yes

QMS (Quick Media Switching)

Yes

BROADCASTING

Digital TV Reception

DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

Analog TV Reception

Yes

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote MR25

Power Cable

Yes (Attached)

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 25

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Amazon Alexa

Yes (Built-in, English only)

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

Full Web Browser

Yes

Multi View

Yes

Always Ready

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Works with Apple Home

Yes

Home Hub

Yes

AI Chatbot

Yes

Voice ID

Yes

Google Home / Hub

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay

Yes

Google Cast

Yes

Print

Key Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type

FHD

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Active HDR

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

FHD

AUDIO

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes (Optical Output or HP Support Model)

Audio Codec

AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS Smart TV

ThinQ

Ready

Home Dashboard

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Ready

CONNECTIVITY

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

Yes (Rear)

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

L-con

Power Cable

Yes (TV Detached)

BROADCASTING

Analog TV Reception

Yes

POWER

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

Dynamic Tone Mapping

HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Active HDR

Picture Mode

Yes 9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, HDR Effect, (ISF) Expert (Bright Room), (ISF) Expert (Dark Room))

Print

All Spec

What people are saying

