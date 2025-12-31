We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55 inch LG OLED AI B5 4K 120Hz Smart TV AI Magic remote webOS25 2025 + LG LM63 43 inch FHD TV + Portable Bluetooth speaker LG XBOOM Go XG2TBK Military Grade & 10-Hour Battery
55 inch LG OLED AI B5 4K 120Hz Smart TV AI Magic remote webOS25 2025 + LG LM63 43 inch FHD TV + Portable Bluetooth speaker LG XBOOM Go XG2TBK Military Grade & 10-Hour Battery
OLED55B56LA.43LXG
()
Key Features
- 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2
- True black levels in every pixel create stunning contrast, depth, and detail
- Dynamic color Enhancer
- Virtual Surround Plus
- Compact Design - take it wherever you go
- Mighty Sound - powerful audio from a small device
Products in this Bundle: 3
*Omdia. 12 years of Number 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2024. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.
Full HD
A new level of Full HD
LG Full HD TVs deliver more accurate images with stunning resolution and vivid color.
This image is a dense natural forest where a river flows in the middle of Top View. This is an image that describes FHD.
- 55 inch LG OLED AI B5 4K 120Hz Smart TV AI Magic remote webOS25 2025
- LG LM63 43 inch FHD TV
- Portable Bluetooth speaker LG XBOOM Go XG2TBK Military Grade & 10-Hour Battery
Key Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type
4K OLED
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate
120Hz Native
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Wide Color Gamut
OLED Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor
α8 AI Processor 4K Gen2
PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
GAMING - G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
GAMING - FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
AUDIO - Dolby Atmos
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1228 x 708 x 45.9
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand
14.3
All Spec
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
1360 x 810 x 172
Packaging Weight (Overseas)
19.5
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1228 x 708 x 45.9
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
1228 x 772 x 235
TV Stand (WxD)
1057 x 235
TV Weight without Stand
14.3
TV Weight with Stand
14.5
VESA Mounting (WxH)
300 x 200
ACCESSIBILITY
Gray Scale
Yes
High Contrast
Yes
Invert Colors
Yes
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
Display Type
4K OLED
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native
Wide Color Gamut
OLED Color
AUDIO
AI Sound
α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
Audio Output
20W
Speaker System
2.0 channel
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
Dolby Atmos
Yes
Clear Voice Pro
Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
WiSA Ready
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
LG Sound Sync
Yes
Sound Mode Share
Yes
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
WOW Orchestra
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.3)
HDMI Input
4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 3)
USB Input
2ea (v 2.0)
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 6)
Ethernet Input
1ea
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
2ea
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
GAMING
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
HGIG Mode
Yes
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes (Up to 120Hz)
Response Time
Less than 0.1ms
Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)
Yes
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
AI Brightness Control
Yes
Picture Processor
α8 AI Processor 4K Gen2
AI Upscaling
α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K
AI Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR)
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 fps (HDMI)
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
Dimming Technology
Pixel Dimming
Motion
OLED Motion
Picture Mode
10 modes
Auto Calibration
Yes
AI Picture Pro
Yes
QMS (Quick Media Switching)
Yes
BROADCASTING
Digital TV Reception
DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)
Analog TV Reception
Yes
POWER
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
Remote
Magic Remote MR25
Power Cable
Yes (Attached)
SMART TV
Operating System (OS)
webOS 25
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
Amazon Alexa
Yes (Built-in, English only)
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
Full Web Browser
Yes
Multi View
Yes
Always Ready
Yes
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
Works with Apple Home
Yes
Home Hub
Yes
AI Chatbot
Yes
Voice ID
Yes
Google Home / Hub
Yes
Works with Apple Airplay
Yes
Google Cast
Yes
Key Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type
FHD
PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Active HDR
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
Display Type
FHD
AUDIO
LG Sound Sync
Yes
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes (Optical Output or HP Support Model)
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X
SMART TV
Operating System (OS)
webOS Smart TV
ThinQ
Ready
Home Dashboard
Yes
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Ready
CONNECTIVITY
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
Yes (Rear)
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
Remote
L-con
Power Cable
Yes (TV Detached)
BROADCASTING
Analog TV Reception
Yes
POWER
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
Dynamic Tone Mapping
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Active HDR
Picture Mode
Yes 9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, HDR Effect, (ISF) Expert (Bright Room), (ISF) Expert (Dark Room))
All Spec
