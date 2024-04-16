Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
OLED65G46LA.65UR91

Bundel view


A masterpiece perfected by time-honed expertise


Years of commitment to innovation can't be imitated overnight. The world-leading OLED's uniquely tailored alpha chipset elevates the viewing experience to new heights.


*Screen images simulated.

A gold emblem of World's number 1 OLED TV for 11 Years against a black backdrop. A spotlight shines on the emblem, and gold abstract stars fill the sky above it.


The World's No.1

11 years later,
still on top


Our reign as the world's favorite OLED continues.


*Omdia. 11 years of NO 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2023. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.

The nature image with rock mountain facing each other from above and below shows the contrast and details.


Reveal the last detail


LG UHD TV with HDR10 Pro brings optimized brightness levels for vivid color and remarkable detail.

*HDR10 Pro is not a format LG's own dynamic tone mapping applied frame by frame for HDR10 content.


α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6

Boost your viewing experience




α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6 enhances the LG UHD TV to provide you with an immersive experience.

*86"UR80 feature α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6.
Display Type

4K OLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1441 x 826 x 24.3

TV Weight without Stand

23.8

All Spec

ACCESSIBILITY

Gray Scale

Yes

High Contrast

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

IR Blaster Cable

Yes

Power Cable

Yes (Attached)

Remote Control Batteries

Yes (AA x 2EA)

AUDIO

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Audio Output

60W

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Dolby Atmos

Yes

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

4.2 channel

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

CONNECTIVITY

Ethernet Input

1ea

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

2ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

USB Input

3ea (v 2.0)

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1600 x 970 x 172

Packaging Weight (Overseas)

35.9

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1441 x 826 x 24.3

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1441 x 910 x 263

TV Stand (WxD)

485 x 263

TV Weight without Stand

23.8

TV Weight with Stand

29.1

VESA Mounting (WxH)

300 x 300

GAMING

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Display Type

4K OLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

Dimming Technology

Pixel Dimming

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

Motion

OLED Motion

Picture Mode

10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

SMART TV

Always Ready

Yes

Family Settings

Yes

Hands-free Voice Control

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

ThinQ

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

