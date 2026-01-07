About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

77 inch LG OLED AI B5 4K 120Hz Smart TV AI Magic remote webOS25 2025 + Portable Bluetooth speaker LG XBOOM Go XG2TBK Military Grade & 10-Hour Battery

77 inch LG OLED AI B5 4K 120Hz Smart TV AI Magic remote webOS25 2025 + Portable Bluetooth speaker LG XBOOM Go XG2TBK Military Grade & 10-Hour Battery

OLED77B56LA.XG2TBK
Bundle front view
Front view of OLED65B56LA
Front view of XG2TBK
Bundle front view
Front view of OLED65B56LA
Front view of XG2TBK

Key Features

  • 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2
  • True black levels in every pixel create stunning contrast, depth, and detail
  • 100% Color Fidelity for accurate lifelike colors. 100% Color Volume for richer hues
  • Compact Design - take it wherever you go
  • Mighty Sound - powerful audio from a small device
  • Attach anywhere - convenient string for connecting to bag and more
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front View with remote

OLED77B56LA

77 inch LG OLED AI B5 4K 120Hz Smart TV AI Magic remote webOS25 2025
front view

XG2TBK

Portable Bluetooth speaker LG XBOOM Go XG2TBK Military Grade & 10-Hour Battery
On the screen of an LG OLED evo AI TV is an abstract image with impressive detail, color, and contrast. A magnified version of the alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2 is behind the TV. It glows with light illuminating the microchip circuits around it. The title reads LG OLED evo AI. Text is also visible, powered by LG alpha 8 AI processor Gen2. A gold logo with stars is in the corner that reads, world's number one OLED TV for 12 years.

On the screen of an LG OLED evo AI TV is an abstract image with impressive detail, color, and contrast. A magnified version of the alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2 is behind the TV. It glows with light illuminating the microchip circuits around it. The title reads LG OLED evo AI. Text is also visible, powered by LG alpha 8 AI processor Gen2. A gold logo with stars is in the corner that reads, world's number one OLED TV for 12 years.

See the Details of Every Light and Dark

*Omdia. 12 years of Number 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2024. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.

A man sitting on the floor and liesting music with LG XBOOM Go XG2T hagging on his backpack.

A man sitting on the floor and liesting music with LG XBOOM Go XG2T hagging on his backpack.

Boost your
everyday adventures

Tag along and go. Immerse yourself in powerful sound with our compact speaker.

Print

Key Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type

4K OLED

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor

α8 AI Processor 4K Gen2

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

GAMING - G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

GAMING - FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

AUDIO - Dolby Atmos

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1719 x 989 x 50.9

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand

22.9

All Spec

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1839 x 1130 x 200

Packaging Weight (Overseas)

33.5

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1719 x 989 x 50.9

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1719 x 1057 x 319

TV Stand (WxD)

1403 x 319

TV Weight without Stand

22.9

TV Weight with Stand

23.5

VESA Mounting (WxH)

300 x 200

AUDIO

AI Sound

α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Audio Output

20W

Speaker System

2.0 channel

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Dolby Atmos

Yes

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

WOW Orchestra

Yes

ACCESSIBILITY

Gray Scale

Yes

High Contrast

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Display Type

4K OLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.3)

HDMI Input

4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 3)

USB Input

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 6)

Ethernet Input

1ea

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

2ea

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

GAMING

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes (Up to 120Hz)

Response Time

Less than 0.1ms

Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

Yes

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

Picture Processor

α8 AI Processor 4K Gen2

AI Upscaling

α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI)

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

Dimming Technology

Pixel Dimming

Motion

OLED Motion

Picture Mode

10 modes

Auto Calibration

Yes

AI Picture Pro

Yes

QMS (Quick Media Switching)

Yes

BROADCASTING

Digital TV Reception

DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

Analog TV Reception

Yes

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote MR25

Power Cable

Yes (Attached)

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 25

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Amazon Alexa

Yes (Built-in, English only)

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

Full Web Browser

Yes

Multi View

Yes

Always Ready

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Works with Apple Home

Yes

Home Hub

Yes

AI Chatbot

Yes

Voice ID

Yes

Google Home / Hub

Yes

Google Cast

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay

Yes

Print

All Spec

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Need help?

We're here to provide all the help you need.

Get support

Contact us

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.