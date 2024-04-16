Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
77 Inch LG OLED evo G4 4K Smart TV OLED77G4

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

77 Inch LG OLED evo G4 4K Smart TV OLED77G4

OLED77G46LA

77 Inch LG OLED evo G4 4K Smart TV OLED77G4

(4)
Front view with LG OLED evo TV, OLED G4, 11 Years of world number 1 OLED Emblem, and 5-Year Panel Warranty logo on screen

A masterpiece perfected by time-honed expertise

Years of commitment to innovation can't be imitated overnight. The world-leading OLED's uniquely tailored alpha chipset elevates the viewing experience to new heights.

*Screen images simulated.

A gold emblem of World's number 1 OLED TV for 11 Years against a black backdrop. A spotlight shines on the emblem, and gold abstract stars fill the sky above it.

The World's No.1

11 years later,
still on top

Our reign as the world's favorite OLED continues.

*Omdia. 11 years of NO 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2023. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.

What makes LG OLED evo stand apart?

"LG's alpha 11 AI Processor 4K on top of a motherboard, emitting purple and pink bolts of light. One Wall Design of LG OLED G4 and LG Soundbar mounted flat against the wall in a modern living space. OLED TV with the OLED Care menu is selected in the support menu that is up on the screen. Brightness Booster Max with an image of whale jumping out of the water before a starry night sky. "
alpha 11 AI Processor

11 years of expertise packed
into one chipset

 

The only chipset dedicated to OLED redefines the experience through deep learning, graphics, and speed.

LG's alpha 11 AI Processor 4K barely visible amidst darkness. The AI Processor lights up purple and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. More bolts appear across the motherboard, stretching further, and white dots like stars come into view, creating the impression of an intergalactic scene.
6.7x

Faster AI Performance

7.7x

Improved Graphics

2.8x

Processing Speeds

*Comparison is based on a conventional TV with alpha 5 AI Processor. 

**Screen images simulated.

Intelligence that refines the OLED experience

"LG OLED in a modern living space displaying a musical performance on screen. Blue circular waves depicting personalization surround the TV and space. A woman with piercing blue eyes and a burnt orange top in a dark space. Red lines depicting AI refinements cover part of her face, which is bright and detailed, while the rest of the image looks dull. LG OLED TV as sound bubbles and waves emit from the screen and fill the space."
AI Customization

Syncs with how you watch

يظهر معرض يضم 6 صور لمناطيد في السماء. تم تحديد صورتين. بعد ذلك، يظهر معرض يضم 6 صور لأشخاص ينفخون الفقاعات. تم تحديد صورتين آخرين. تظهر شاشة سوداء مع أيقونة تحميل باللونين الوردي والأرجواني. يظهر مشهد غامض، وتظهر التحسينات تدريجيًا من اليسار إلى اليمين.

A picture tailored to your taste

Select your favorite images, and AI Picture Wizard creates a picture tailored exactly to your unique taste from 85 million possibilities, then saves it to your profile.
LG OLED TV in a modern city apartment. A grid overlay appears over the image like a scan of the space, and then blue soundwaves project from the screen, perfectly filling the room with sound.

AI Acoustic Tuning

The optimal audio
fits your space

The sound system detects the layout of your room and where you're sitting to create a dome of sound around you, perfectly tuned to your room's unique acoustics.

LG OLED TV and LG Soundbar in a modern living space in nighttime. The screen image of the aurora borealis is displayed with the ideal brightness levels.

night

LG OLED TV and LG Soundbar in a modern living space in daytime. The screen image of the aurora borealis is displayed with the ideal brightness levels.

day

Intelligence that's bright in any light

Come day or night, Brightness Control detects the light in your space and balances the picture accordingly for crisp and clear visuals.

AI Picture Pro

Feel authentic realism
in every frame

A woman with piercing blue eyes and a burnt orange top in a dark space. Red lines depicting AI refinements cover part of her face, which is bright and detailed, while the rest of the image looks dull.
AI Super Upscaling

AI fine-tunes the resolution

After classifying the frame, AI Noise Reduction and AI Super Resolution realistically elevate scenes.
A man with closed eyes and a sad expression in a cool blue space with a gritty and atmospheric vibe.
AI Director Processing

Preserves colors that set the mood

Appreciate movies with a clearer recreation of the director's intended color-grading and emotional nuance. 

*Screen images simulated.
AI Sound Pro

Hear every detail of
the soundscape

LG OLED TV as sound bubbles and waves emit from the screen and fill the space.
Virtual 11.1.2ch Surround

Lifelike audio soars through your space

 

Experience the insane immersion of an all-encompassing 11.1.2 virtual surround sound system.
A woman singing with the mic on her hand as there is an orange circle graphics around her mouth to show the soundscape.
AI Voice Remastering

Voices cut through bustling backdrops

 

Even in thrilling scenes, hear the main character talk over all the action.

A man riding a motorbike on a dirt track with bright circle graphics around the motorbike.
Dynamic Sound Booster

Impactful sound resonates

 

AI processor refinements give your sound a dynamic boost packed with power.
LG OLED TV showing musicians performing, with bright circle graphics around the microphones and instruments.
Adaptive Sound Control

Sound suits whatever you watch

Adaptive Sound Control balances the audio according to the genre in real-time for rich clarity.

*Screen images simulated.

**Virtual 11.1.2ch Surround and AI Voice Remastering are only available on alpha 11 AI Processor.

***Must be activated through the sound mode menu.

****Sound may vary according to the listening environment.

Brightness Booster Max

Brightness, now 150% brighter

 

An improved Light Boosting Algorithm and Light Control Architecture turn up the brightness by 150%¹.

*150% brightness enhancement covers 3% of the screen, and applies to 55/65/77/83” G4. 97” G4 is not included. 

**70% brighter applies to 55/65/77/83” G4. 

***Brightness differs by series and size.

****Screen images simulated.

A video shows a side view of the 4 layers of a TV: a backlight, TFT & OLED, Film, & Glass. The backlight disappears, and the other 3 come together and then rotate upwards to show the full TV from a front view.

Endless contrast creates infinite impact

Scenes burst boldly into life where the darkest shadows and brightest lights intertwine.

A bustling city scene in the early evening with bold colors and contrast.

100% Color Fidelity & Volume

Scenes shine with lifelike colors

 

100% color volume boosts rich hues, while 100% color fidelity preserves shades without distortion.

*LG OLED Panel is certified by Intertek for 100% Color Fidelity measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 color patterns.

**Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek. 

OLED TV is standing on the right side of the image. The Support menu is up on the screen, and the OLED Care menu is selected.

OLED Care

Boost the longevity of your OLED

Relax more and enjoy more with integrated panel care that keeps your screen like new for longer.

LG OLED TV, OLED G4 displaying an elegant abstract artwork and LG Soundbar flat against the wall in a modern living space.

One Wall Design

Seamless design shows virtually zero gap

LG OLED TV, OLED G4 within an angled of perspective against a marbled wall showing how it merges against the wall. LG OLED TV, OLED G4 and an LG Soundbar in a clean living space flat against the wall with an orchestral performance playing on screen.

Clean looks at one with the wall

 

Merges elegantly against your wall with no gap³.

*Bezel size differs by series and size.

Perfect Fit with LG Audio

The top-tier soundbar worthy
of the best-in-class LG OLED

Flush Fit with zero gap

An iconic design in sight and sound

 

The perfectly matching LG Soundbar SG10TY fits flat against the wall for a cohesive interior look.

*Soundbar can be purchased separately.

**Soundbar SG10TY matches with OLED G (65/77").

*Soundbar can be purchased separately, and Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.

**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only. 

***Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

****WOW Interface / WOW Orchestra / WOWCAST Compatible TVs: OLED G4, C4 and B4.

Vast Size Range

Sized to fit every life

 

Discover a size for every space and taste with a lineup ranging from 55" to 97".

Comparing LG OLED TV, OLED G4's varying sizes, showing OLED G4 55", OLED G4 65", OLED G4 77", OLED G4 83", and OLED G4 97".

webOS 24

Make your TV experience yours


Experience TV that's made for you with My Profile, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge, and Quick Cards.

*Supported menus and apps may vary by country and be different upon release.

**Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day and are only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language. 

***Screen images simulated.

The webOS logo hovering in the center on a black background, and the space below is illuminated with the logo colors of red, orange, and yellow. The words "webOS Re:New Program" are below the logo.

webOS Re:New Program

Every year, a new TV for 5 years

 

It's always as fresh as new, even as we add new features and convenience.

Five rectangles in different colors are staggered upwards, each labeled with a year from "webOS 24" to "webOS 28". Upward-pointing arrows are between the rectangles, labeled from "Upgrade 1" to "Upgrade 4".

With the webOS Re:New Program, customers can enjoy four upgrades over five years, ensuring a total of five webOS versions, including the current one at the time of purchase.

*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of four upgrades over five years, the threshold is the pre-installed version of webOS, and upgrade schedule varies from month-end to year-start.

**Updates and the schedule to some features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.

***Upgrades available for 2023 include UHD and above models.

Tune into cinematic
marvels and arcade fun

Dolby Vision & FILMMAKER Mode

Authentic movie scenes burst into life

Transform movie night. Dolby Vision's ultra-vivid picture comes together with the support of FILMMAKER MODE™ to preserve the director's intention, optimizing the picture quality while ensuring no distortion or over-processing.

"A director in front of a control panel editing the movie ""Killers of the Flower Moon"" on an LG OLED TV. A quote by Martin Scorsese: ""For home viewing, every film should be seen in filmmaker mode,"" overlays the image with the ""Killers of the Flower Moon"" logo, Apple TV+ logo, and a ""coming soon"" logo. Dolby Vision logo FILMMAKER MODE™ logo"

*Screen images simulated.

**FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

Dolby Atmos

Enticing soundscapes surround you

Hear action surround you with Dolby Atmos's unparalleled clarity, intricate detail, and spatial depth.

A cozy, dimly lit living space, LG OLED TV displaying a couple is using an umbrella, and bright circle graphics surround the room. Dolby Atoms logo in the bottom left corner.

*Screen images simulated.

Director-approved for advanced processing

In conversation with Netflix's Beef director Lee Sung Jin.
Where Ryusuke Hamaguchi crafts his award-winning movies.
Ultimate Gaming

Where fast action never stutters

 

Obliterate tears and lags with AMD FreeSync Premium, G-Sync compatibility, 144Hz Mode, and VRR built in.

*Certified for "Excellent Gaming Performance" and response times by Intertek.

**VRR ranges from 40Hz to 144Hz, and is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1. 

***144Hz Mode applies to 55/65/77/83" G4 and is compatible with PC-connected content.

Controls right where you need them

Don't pause to use Game Optimizer and Game Dashboard.

A FPS gaming scene with the Game Dashboard appearing over the screen during gameplay. A dark, wintery scene with the Game Optimizer menu appearing over the game.

*Game Dashboard is activated only when both "Game Optimizer" and "Game Dashboard" is on. 

**Screen images simulated.

Access to all your favorite games

Thousands of gaming universes right at your fingertips. Explore an epic library of cloud gaming titles and stream them immediately without ever wasting play time on downloads or updates.

A Boosteroid home screen image showing ""Trine 4: The Nightmare Price"". A GeForce NOW home screen showing five different game thumbnails in right.

*Supported partnerships may differ by country.

**GeForce NOW subscription may be required.

***Boosteroid subscription may be required.

Sustainability

Discover LG OLED's vision for tomorrow

Choose what's right for the planet with light, bio packaging and global sustainability credentials.

LG OLED packaging against a beige background with illustrated trees.

*All 2024 LG OLED models feature eco-friendly packing.

1.Compared to non OLED evo models and based on the Full White measurement.

2.Depending on the installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall. Installation may vary. See installation guide for details. 

Print

Key Spec

  • Display Type

    4K OLED

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native

  • Wide Color Gamut

    OLED Color

  • Picture Processor

    α11 AI Processor 4K

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1712 x 982 x 24.8

  • TV Weight without Stand

    37.4

All Spec

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • Packaging Weight (Overseas)

    49.0

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1712 x 982 x 24.8

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

    1712 x 1039 x 321

  • TV Stand (WxD)

    501 x 321

  • TV Weight without Stand

    37.4

  • TV Weight with Stand

    44

  • VESA Mounting (WxH)

    300 x 300

ACCESSIBILITY

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

  • High Contrast

    Yes

AUDIO

  • AI Sound

    α11 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • WiSA Ready

    Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes (AI Voice Remastering)

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Speaker System

    4.2 channel

  • Audio Output

    60W

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Wide Color Gamut

    OLED Color

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native

  • Display Type

    4K OLED

CONNECTIVITY

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.1)

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    2ea

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 6)

  • USB Input

    3ea (v 2.0)

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • HDMI Input

    4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

GAMING

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes (Up to 144Hz)

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

  • Motion

    OLED Motion

  • Dimming Technology

    Pixel Dimming

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • AI Genre Selection

    Yes (SDR/HDR)

  • AI Upscaling

    α11 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • Picture Processor

    α11 AI Processor 4K

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • IR Blaster Cable

    Yes

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Attached)

  • Remote Control Batteries

    Yes (AA x 2EA)

  • Remote

    Magic Remote MR24

POWER

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

SMART TV

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • Always Ready

    Yes

  • Family Settings

    Yes

  • Room to Room Share

    Yes (Sender/Receiver)

  • Multi View

    Yes (Up to 4 views)

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Hands-free Voice Control

    Yes

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • ThinQ

    Yes

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 24

What people are saying

Buy Directly

Front view with LG OLED evo TV, OLED G4, 11 Years of world number 1 OLED Emblem, and 5-Year Panel Warranty logo on screen

OLED77G46LA

77 Inch LG OLED evo G4 4K Smart TV OLED77G4