We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
World's First Transparent & True Wireless TV LG SIGNATURE OLED T 77 inch with 4K 120Hz Video & Audio Transfer 2025 + 77 inch LG OLED evo AI G5 4K 165Hz Smart TV AI Magic remote webOS25 2025
World's First Transparent & True Wireless TV LG SIGNATURE OLED T 77 inch with 4K 120Hz Video & Audio Transfer 2025 + 77 inch LG OLED evo AI G5 4K 165Hz Smart TV AI Magic remote webOS25 2025
Key Features
- World’s first transparent and true wireless 4K OLED
- T-Curtain Call, T-Content, T-Bar
- Zero Connect
- 4K picture quality, AI upscaled visual, and surround sound from the alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2
- True black levels in every pixel create stunning contrast, depth, and detail
- 100% Color Fidelity for accurate lifelike colors. 100% Color Volume for richer hues
World’s first transparent and
true wireless OLED TV with
4K wireless video & audio transfer
*Omdia. 12 years of Number 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2024. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.
-
77 inch LG OLED evo AI G5 4K 165Hz Smart TV AI Magic remote webOS25 2025
-
World's First Transparent & True Wireless TV LG SIGNATURE OLED T 77 inch with 4K 120Hz Video & Audio Transfer 2025
Key Spec
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Yes
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native (VRR 165Hz)
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
Picture Processor
-
α11 AI Processor 4K Gen2
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
Speaker System
-
4.2 channel
-
Audio Output
-
60W
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
OLED Color
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1712 x 982 x 24.8
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
33.6
All Spec
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
1879 x 1130 x 228
-
Packaging Weight (Overseas)
-
45.6
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1712 x 982 x 24.8
-
TV Stand (WxD)
-
501 x 321
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
33.6
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
-
300 x 300
AUDIO
-
AI Sound
-
α11 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Audio Output
-
60W
-
Speaker System
-
4.2 channel
-
Speaker Direction
-
Down Firing
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes (AI Object Remastering)
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
Yes
-
WiSA Ready
-
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Audio Codec
-
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
WOW Orchestra
-
Yes
ACCESSIBILITY
-
Gray Scale
-
Yes
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Invert Colors
-
Yes
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native (VRR 165Hz)
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
OLED Color
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.3)
-
HDMI Input
-
4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS, QFT (4 port))
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
-
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
USB Input
-
3ea (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes (Wi-Fi 6)
-
Ethernet Input
-
1ea
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
-
2ea
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
1ea
GAMING
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
-
Yes (Up to 165Hz)
-
Response Time
-
Less than 0.1ms
-
Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)
-
Yes
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
Picture Processor
-
α11 AI Processor 4K Gen2
-
AI Upscaling
-
α11 AI Super Upscaling 4K
-
AI Genre Selection
-
Yes (SDR/HDR)
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
-
4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
Dimming Technology
-
Pixel Dimming
-
Motion
-
OLED Motion
-
Picture Mode
-
10 modes
-
Auto Calibration
-
Yes
-
AI Picture Pro
-
Yes
-
QFT (Quick Frame Transport)
-
Yes
-
QMS (Quick Media Switching)
-
Yes
BROADCASTING
-
Digital TV Reception
-
DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)
-
Analog TV Reception
-
Yes
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 25
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
-
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Built-In
-
Amazon Alexa
-
Yes (Built-in, English only)
-
Smartphone Remote App
-
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
Hands-free Voice Control
-
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Multi View
-
Yes
-
Always Ready
-
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Home
-
Yes
-
Home Hub
-
Yes
-
AI Chatbot
-
Yes
-
Voice ID
-
Yes
-
Google Home / Hub
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay
-
Yes
-
Google Cast
-
Yes
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
-
Magic Remote MR25
-
Power Cable
-
Yes (Attached)
Key Spec
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Yes
-
Display Type
-
4K Transparent OLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
Picture Processor
-
α11 AI Processor 4K
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
Speaker System
-
4.2 channel
-
Audio Output
-
60W
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1768 x 1044 x 260.8
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
60.3
All Spec
ACCESSIBILITY
-
Gray Scale
-
Yes
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Invert Colors
-
Yes
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Power Cable
-
Yes (Attached)
AUDIO
-
AI Sound
-
α11 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
Yes
-
Audio Codec
-
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Audio Output
-
60W
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes (AI Voice Remastering)
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Speaker Direction
-
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
-
4.2 channel
-
WiSA Ready
-
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
-
WOW Orchestra
-
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.1)
-
Ethernet Input
-
1ea
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
-
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
HDMI Input
-
3ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (3 port))
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
1ea
-
USB Input
-
2ea (v 2.0)
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
2100 x 1380 x 605
-
Packaging Weight (Overseas)
-
64.2
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1768 x 1044 x 260.8
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
-
1768 x 1663 x 638
-
TV Stand (WxD)
-
1768 x 638
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
60.3
-
TV Weight with Stand
-
70.1
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
-
N/A
GAMING
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)
-
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
Response Time
-
Less than 0.1ms
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
-
Yes
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Display Type
-
4K Transparent OLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
AI Genre Selection
-
Yes (SDR/HDR)
-
AI Picture Pro
-
Yes
-
AI Upscaling
-
α11 AI Super Upscaling 4K
-
Auto Calibration
-
Yes
-
Dimming Technology
-
Pixel Dimming
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
Motion
-
OLED Motion
-
Picture Mode
-
10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Picture Processor
-
α11 AI Processor 4K
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
SMART TV
-
Always Ready
-
Yes
-
Family Settings
-
Yes
-
Hands-free Voice Control
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
-
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Built-In
-
Multi View
-
Yes (Up to 4 views)
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 24
-
Smartphone Remote App
-
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Home
-
Yes
What people are saying
Find Locally
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.