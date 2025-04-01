Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
World's First Transparent & True Wireless TV LG SIGNATURE OLED T 77 inch with 4K 120Hz Video & Audio Transfer 2025 + 77 inch LG OLED evo AI G5 4K 165Hz Smart TV AI Magic remote webOS25 2025

OLED77T46LA.OLED77

World's First Transparent & True Wireless TV LG SIGNATURE OLED T 77 inch with 4K 120Hz Video & Audio Transfer 2025 + 77 inch LG OLED evo AI G5 4K 165Hz Smart TV AI Magic remote webOS25 2025

OLED77T46LA.OLED77
  • OLED77T46LA.OLED77
  • OLED77T46LA
  • OLED77G56LA
OLED77T46LA.OLED77
OLED77T46LA
OLED77G56LA

Key Features

  • World’s first transparent and true wireless 4K OLED
  • T-Curtain Call, T-Content, T-Bar
  • Zero Connect
  • 4K picture quality, AI upscaled visual, and surround sound from the alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2
  • True black levels in every pixel create stunning contrast, depth, and detail
  • 100% Color Fidelity for accurate lifelike colors. 100% Color Volume for richer hues
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front view of LG OLED evo AI G5 4K Smart TV. 12 Years of world number 1 OLED emblem and LG OLED evo AI 2025 logo are on the screen.

OLED77G56LA

77 inch LG OLED evo AI G5 4K 165Hz Smart TV AI Magic remote webOS25 2025

Front view of LG SIGNATURE OLED T, 12 years of world number 1 OLED Emblem, LG SIGNATURE OLED T logo, both embedded above the background depicting a moon above shore on a transparent screen. Zero Connect Box with 4K 120Hz wireless video & audio transfer connected to the TV, and a Wi-Fi signal coming out of the box.

OLED77T46LA

World's First Transparent & True Wireless TV LG SIGNATURE OLED T 77 inch with 4K 120Hz Video & Audio Transfer 2025

World’s first transparent and
true wireless OLED TV with
4K wireless video & audio transfer 

Whales swim up against a left corner of LG SIGNATURE OLED T as the water level lowers to reveal the transparent screen. The frame zooms out to show LG SIGNATURE OLED T standing in the foyer in front of people sitting on the couch as the whales continue to swim across the transparent screen revealing a city skyline against an evening sky.

On the screen of an LG OLED evo AI TV is an abstract image with impressive detail, color, and contrast. A magnified version of the alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 is behind the TV. It glows with light illuminating the microchip circuits around it. The title reads LG OLED evo AI. Text is also visible, powered by LG alpha 11 AI processor Gen2. A gold logo with stars is in the corner that reads, world's number one OLED TV for 12 years.

See the Details of Every Light and Dark

*Omdia. 12 years of Number 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2024. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.

Print

Key Spec

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

Display Type

4K OLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native (VRR 165Hz)

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

Picture Processor

α11 AI Processor 4K Gen2

Dolby Atmos

Yes

Speaker System

4.2 channel

Audio Output

60W

Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1712 x 982 x 24.8

TV Weight without Stand

33.6

All Spec

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1879 x 1130 x 228

Packaging Weight (Overseas)

45.6

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1712 x 982 x 24.8

TV Stand (WxD)

501 x 321

TV Weight without Stand

33.6

VESA Mounting (WxH)

300 x 300

AUDIO

AI Sound

α11 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

Audio Output

60W

Speaker System

4.2 channel

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Dolby Atmos

Yes

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (AI Object Remastering)

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

WOW Orchestra

Yes

ACCESSIBILITY

Gray Scale

Yes

High Contrast

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Display Type

4K OLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native (VRR 165Hz)

Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.3)

HDMI Input

4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS, QFT (4 port))

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

USB Input

3ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 6)

Ethernet Input

1ea

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

2ea

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

GAMING

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes (Up to 165Hz)

Response Time

Less than 0.1ms

Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

Yes

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

Picture Processor

α11 AI Processor 4K Gen2

AI Upscaling

α11 AI Super Upscaling 4K

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

Dimming Technology

Pixel Dimming

Motion

OLED Motion

Picture Mode

10 modes

Auto Calibration

Yes

AI Picture Pro

Yes

QFT (Quick Frame Transport)

Yes

QMS (Quick Media Switching)

Yes

BROADCASTING

Digital TV Reception

DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

Analog TV Reception

Yes

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 25

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Amazon Alexa

Yes (Built-in, English only)

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

Hands-free Voice Control

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Multi View

Yes

Always Ready

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Works with Apple Home

Yes

Home Hub

Yes

AI Chatbot

Yes

Voice ID

Yes

Google Home / Hub

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay

Yes

Google Cast

Yes

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote MR25

Power Cable

Yes (Attached)

Print

Key Spec

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

Display Type

4K Transparent OLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

Picture Processor

α11 AI Processor 4K

Dolby Atmos

Yes

Speaker System

4.2 channel

Audio Output

60W

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1768 x 1044 x 260.8

TV Weight without Stand

60.3

All Spec

ACCESSIBILITY

Gray Scale

Yes

High Contrast

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Power Cable

Yes (Attached)

AUDIO

AI Sound

α11 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Audio Output

60W

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (AI Voice Remastering)

Dolby Atmos

Yes

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

4.2 channel

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

WOW Orchestra

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.1)

Ethernet Input

1ea

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

HDMI Input

3ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (3 port))

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

USB Input

2ea (v 2.0)

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

2100 x 1380 x 605

Packaging Weight (Overseas)

64.2

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1768 x 1044 x 260.8

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1768 x 1663 x 638

TV Stand (WxD)

1768 x 638

TV Weight without Stand

60.3

TV Weight with Stand

70.1

VESA Mounting (WxH)

N/A

GAMING

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

Response Time

Less than 0.1ms

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Display Type

4K Transparent OLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

AI Picture Pro

Yes

AI Upscaling

α11 AI Super Upscaling 4K

Auto Calibration

Yes

Dimming Technology

Pixel Dimming

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

Motion

OLED Motion

Picture Mode

10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Picture Processor

α11 AI Processor 4K

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

SMART TV

Always Ready

Yes

Family Settings

Yes

Hands-free Voice Control

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Multi View

Yes (Up to 4 views)

Operating System (OS)

webOS 24

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

ThinQ

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Works with Apple Home

Yes

