83 inch LG OLED AI B5 4K 120Hz Smart TV AI Magic remote webOS25 2025 + Portable Bluetooth speaker LG XBOOM Go XG2TBK Military Grade & 10-Hour Battery
OLED83B56LA.XG2TBK
()
Key Features
- 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2
- True black levels in every pixel create stunning contrast, depth, and detail
- 100% Color Fidelity for accurate lifelike colors. 100% Color Volume for richer hues
- Compact Design - take it wherever you go
- Mighty Sound - powerful audio from a small device
- Attach anywhere - convenient string for connecting to bag and more
Products in this Bundle: 2
*Omdia. 12 years of Number 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2024. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.
- 83 inch LG OLED AI B5 4K 120Hz Smart TV AI Magic remote webOS25 2025
- Portable Bluetooth speaker LG XBOOM Go XG2TBK Military Grade & 10-Hour Battery
Key Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type
4K OLED
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate
120Hz Native
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Wide Color Gamut
OLED Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor
α8 AI Processor 4K Gen2
PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
GAMING - G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
GAMING - FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
AUDIO - Dolby Atmos
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1842 x 1055 x 52.9
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand
26.7
All Spec
ACCESSIBILITY
Gray Scale
Yes
High Contrast
Yes
Invert Colors
Yes
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
Power Cable
Yes (Attached)
Remote
Magic Remote MR25
AUDIO
AI Sound
α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
Audio Output
20W
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
Clear Voice Pro
Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)
Dolby Atmos
Yes
LG Sound Sync
Yes
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
Sound Mode Share
Yes
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
Speaker System
2.0 channel
WiSA Ready
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
WOW Orchestra
Yes
BROADCASTING
Digital TV Reception
DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)
Analog TV Reception
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.3)
Ethernet Input
1ea
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 3)
HDMI Input
4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
2ea
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
USB Input
2ea (v 2.0)
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 6)
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
1990 x 1200 x 187
Packaging Weight (Overseas)
37.9
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1842 x 1055 x 52.9
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
1842 x 1144/1084 x 300
TV Stand (WxD)
1477 x 300
TV Weight without Stand
26.7
TV Weight with Stand
27.7
VESA Mounting (WxH)
400 x 400
GAMING
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)
Yes
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
HGIG Mode
Yes
Response Time
Less than 0.1ms
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes (Up to 120Hz)
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
Display Type
4K OLED
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native
Wide Color Gamut
OLED Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
AI Brightness Control
Yes
AI Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR)
AI Picture Pro
Yes
AI Upscaling
α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K
Auto Calibration
Yes
Dimming Technology
Pixel Dimming
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 fps (HDMI)
Motion
OLED Motion
Picture Mode
10 modes
Picture Processor
α8 AI Processor 4K Gen2
QMS (Quick Media Switching)
Yes
POWER
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
SMART TV
AI Chatbot
Yes
Always Ready
Yes
Amazon Alexa
Yes (Built-in, English only)
Full Web Browser
Yes
Google Cast
Yes
Google Home / Hub
Yes
Home Hub
Yes
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
Multi View
Yes
Operating System (OS)
webOS 25
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
Voice ID
Yes
Works with Apple Airplay
Yes
Works with Apple Home
Yes
All Spec
What people are saying
