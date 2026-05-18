About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

115 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED93 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 + LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 5.1.3 channel S80TR

115 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED93 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 + LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 5.1.3 channel S80TR

115QNED93B6.S80TR
Front view of 115 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED93 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 + LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 5.1.3 channel S80TR 115QNED93B6.S80TR
LG 115 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED93 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 + LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 5.1.3 channel S80TR, 115QNED93B6.S80TR
LG 115 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED93 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 + LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 5.1.3 channel S80TR, 115QNED93B6.S80TR
Front view of 115 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED93 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 + LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 5.1.3 channel S80TR 115QNED93B6.S80TR
LG 115 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED93 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 + LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 5.1.3 channel S80TR, 115QNED93B6.S80TR
LG 115 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED93 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 + LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 5.1.3 channel S80TR, 115QNED93B6.S80TR

Key Features

  • Immersive viewing experience on a 115 inch Ultra Big TV
  • LG's unique wide color gamut technology delivers incredibly rich color palette with Dynamic QNED Color Pro
  • Mini LED with Precision Dimming Ultra ensures the sharpest picture and reveals the finest details
  • Incredible Soundbar designed to amplify LG TVs
  • Truly immersive sound from Dolby Atmos and Triple Up-firing speakers
  • Soaring sonic performance from Room Calibration Pro
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
The front view of LG QNED evo AI QNED90 Mini LED, released in 2026, fills the screen with vivid, fluid bursts of multicolored, paint-like motion, as dense clouds of color blend seamlessly across the display.

115QNED93B6

115 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED93 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026
Front view of LG Soundbar s80tr, subwoofer, and Rear Speakers

S80TR

LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 5.1.3 channel S80TR
LG QNED evo AI QNED90 Mini LED with Dynamic QNED Color Pro fills the screen with vivid, fluid bursts of multicolored, paint-like motion, with fluid transitions and a wide color range exceeding that of typical quantum dot displays.

LG QNED evo AI QNED90 Mini LED with Dynamic QNED Color Pro fills the screen with vivid, fluid bursts of multicolored, paint-like motion, with fluid transitions and a wide color range exceeding that of typical quantum dot displays.

How does LG QNED evo Mini LED bring big size and color to every scene?

LG QNED evo’s Dynamic QNED Color Pro, which is certified for 100% Color Volume, and Mini LED with Precision Dimming Ultra featuring over a thousand dimming zones, come together to deliver ultra-vivid color and detail. Enjoy an immersive viewing experience from sports to movies and beyond on an ultra big screen.

LG Soundbar on a grey surface against a grey backdrop in angled aerial perspective.

LG Soundbar on a grey surface against a grey backdrop in angled aerial perspective.

Elevating your LG TV experience with top-notch soundbar

Complete the LG TV experience with the soundbar that beautifully complements its design and sonic performance.

Print

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K QNED MiniLED

Wide Color Gamut

Dynamic QNED Color Pro (100% Color Volume certified)

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native (VRR 165Hz)

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Backlight Type

Mini LED

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

Picture Processor

Alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3

Auto Brightness Control

Yes

Dimming Technology

Precision Dimming Ultra

Auto Calibration

Yes

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI)

Motion

Motion Pro

Picture Mode

9 modes

QFT (Quick Frame Transport)

Yes

QMS (Quick Media Switching)

Yes

AI Picture Pro

Yes

AI HDR Remastering

Yes

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

AI Upscaling

Alpha 8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

GAMING

HGIG Mode

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes (Up to 165Hz)

Motion Booster

Motion Booster 330

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

Yes

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 26

Works with Apple Home

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

My Page

Yes

Multi View

Yes

LG Shield

Yes

LG Gallery+

Yes (Paid service availability varies by country)

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Home Hub

Yes (Google Home, LG ThinQ)

Google Cast

Yes

Always Ready

Yes

AI Voice ID

Yes

AI Picture/Sound Wizard

Yes

AI Magic Remote

Built-In

AI Chatbot

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

AUDIO

Audio Output

40W

Speaker System

2.2 channel

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

WOW Orchestra

Yes

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

AI Object Remastering

Yes (AI Object Remastering Pro)

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Refer to manual)

AI Sound

Alpha 8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

Adaptive Acoustic Tuning

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI Input

4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS, QFT)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.3)

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

2ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

USB Input

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

Ethernet Input

1ea

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

Gray Scale

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

2565 x 1469 x 58.9

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

2890 x 1860 x 355

Packaging Weight (Overseas)

201.5

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

2565 x 1524 / 1554 x 465

TV Stand (WxD)

1880 x 465

TV Weight without Stand

93.3

TV Weight with Stand

96

VESA Mounting (WxH)

1000 x 700 / 500

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

AI Magic Remote MR26

Power Cable

Yes (Detachable)

BROADCASTING

Digital TV Reception

DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

Analog TV Reception

Yes

Print

Key Spec

General - Number of Channels

5.1.3

General - Output Power

580 W

Audio Format - Dolby Atmos

Yes

Audio Format - DTS:X

Yes

Dimension (WxHxD) - Main

1000 x 63 x 135 mm

Dimension (WxHxD) - Rear Speaker

100.0 x 176.5 x 120.0 mm

Dimension (WxHxD) - Subwoofer

201.7 x 407 x 403 mm

All Spec

CONNECTIVITY

USB

1

Works with Google Home

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

Wireless Rear Ready

Yes

Spotify Connect

Yes

Optical

1

HDMI Out

1

HDMI In

1

Chromecast

Yes

Bluetooth Version

5.1

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes

AirPlay 2

Yes

HDMI SUPPORTED

Pass-through (4K)

Yes

Dolby Vision

Yes

CEC (Simplink)

Yes

Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

Yes

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

120Hz

Yes

HDR10

Yes

Pass-through

Yes

VRR / ALLM

Yes

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

HDMI Cable

Yes

GENERAL

Number of Channels

5.1.3

Number of Speakers

11 EA

Output Power

580 W

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Yes

Cinema

Yes

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

Game

Yes

Music

Yes

Sports

Yes

Standard

Yes

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

Sampling

24bit/96kHz

Upbit / Upsampling

24bit/96kHz

WEIGHT

Gross Weight

22.6 kg

Subwoofer

10.0 kg

Rear Speaker (2EA)

2.34 kg

Main

4.3 kg

POWER

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (Main)

59 W

Power Consumption (Rear Speaker)

20 W

Power Consumption (subwoofer)

40 W

Power Off Consumption (Rear Speaker)

0.5 W ↓

Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

AUDIO FORMAT

AAC

Yes

AAC+

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS:X

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Yes

AI Room Calibration Pro (App)

Yes

Soundbar Mode Control

Yes

TV Sound Mode Share

Yes

WOW Interface

Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Subwoofer

201.7 x 407 x 403 mm

Main

1000 x 63 x 135 mm

Rear Speaker

100.0 x 176.5 x 120.0 mm

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Need help?

We're here to provide all the help you need.

Get support

Contact us