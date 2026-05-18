115 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED93 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 + LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 5.1.3 channel S80TR

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How does LG QNED evo Mini LED bring big size and color to every scene?
LG QNED evo’s Dynamic QNED Color Pro, which is certified for 100% Color Volume, and Mini LED with Precision Dimming Ultra featuring over a thousand dimming zones, come together to deliver ultra-vivid color and detail. Enjoy an immersive viewing experience from sports to movies and beyond on an ultra big screen.