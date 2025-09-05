We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
100 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED86 MiniLED 4K 144Hz VRR Smart TV AI Magic remote webOS25 2025 + LG PuriCare™ AeroHit + 9.1.5 channel LG Home Cinema Soundbar with Surround Sound and Rear Speakers S95TR
100QNEDAS35.S95T
Key Features
- Incredibly rich color palette from All New Dynamic QNED Color
- 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2
- 360 H Filter
- Slim and fit design
- Harmonious Soundbar designed to amplify LG TVs
- Truly immersive sound from Dolby Atmos and Triple Up-firing speakers
Products in this Bundle: 3
*QNED and QNED evo are each equipped with different color solutions that utilize LG's latest and unique wide color gamut technology, which includes replacing quantum dots.
Refined design
Slim and premium design
Slim profile allows for easy placement in tight spaces, while premium design adds a touch of class and sophistication.
*Screen images simulated.
- 100 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED86 MiniLED 4K 144Hz VRR Smart TV AI Magic remote webOS25 2025
- LG PuriCare™ AeroHit
- 9.1.5 channel LG Home Cinema Soundbar with Surround Sound and Rear Speakers S95TR
All Spec
ACCESSIBILITY
Gray Scale
Yes
High Contrast
Yes
Invert Colors
Yes
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
Power Cable
Yes (Attached)
Remote
Magic Remote MR25
AUDIO
AI Sound
α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
Audio Output
40W
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
Clear Voice Pro
Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)
Dolby Atmos
Yes
LG Sound Sync
Yes
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
Sound Mode Share
Yes
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
Speaker System
2.2 channel
WiSA Ready
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
WOW Orchestra
Yes
BROADCASTING
Digital TV Reception
DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)
Analog TV Reception
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.3)
Ethernet Input
1ea
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 3)
HDMI Input
4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
2ea
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
USB Input
2ea (v 2.0)
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 6)
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
2390 x 1620 x 285
Packaging Weight (Overseas)
102.8
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
2230 x 1277 x 49.9
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
2230 x 1372/1324 x 434
TV Stand (WxD)
380 x 434
TV Weight without Stand
65.9
TV Weight with Stand
75.6
VESA Mounting (WxH)
600 x 400
GAMING
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)
Yes
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
HGIG Mode
Yes
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes (Up to 144Hz)
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
Backlight Type
Mini LED
Display Type
4K QNED MiniLED
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)
Wide Color Gamut
Dynamic QNED Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
AI Brightness Control
Yes
AI Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR)
AI Picture Pro
Yes
AI Upscaling
α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K
Auto Calibration
Yes
Dimming Technology
Precision Dimming
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 fps (HDMI)
Motion
Motion Pro
Picture Mode
10 modes
Picture Processor
α8 AI Processor 4K Gen2
QMS (Quick Media Switching)
Yes
POWER
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
SMART TV
AI Chatbot
Yes
Always Ready
Yes
Amazon Alexa
Yes (Built-in, English only)
Full Web Browser
Yes
Google Cast
Yes
Google Home / Hub
Yes
Home Hub
Yes
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
Multi View
Yes
Operating System (OS)
webOS 25
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
Voice ID
Yes
Works with Apple Airplay
Yes
Works with Apple Home
Yes
BASIC SPEC.
CADR (CMH)
250
CADR (CMM)
4.17
Color
White
[CR01] Room capacity (㎡)
32
Display(Method)
LED + Touch Button
Energy Grade
Energy Standard Unnecessary Model
Exterior Design
No
Fan Motor Type
BLDC Motor
Noise (High / Low, dB)
53 / 25
[PI01] Power input (W)
35
[PI20] Power supply (V, Hz)
100-240V~ 50/60Hz
COMPLIANCE
Product Type (Model Name)
AS35GGW10.ASJ
Country of Origin
China
Launching Month (YYYY-MM)
2025-05
DIMENSION & WEIGHT
Dimensions_Net -WxHxD (mm)
240 x 500 x 240
Dimensions_Shipping -WxHxD (mm)
307 x 566 x 309
[EW01] Weight_Net (kg)
4.2
[EW02] Weight_Shipping (kg)
5.7
Weight_Net (g)
415
FEATURES
360˚ Clean
Yes
Child Lock
Yes
Fan Mode / Purificatipn Steps
5 steps (Auto/ Low/ Middle/ High/ Turbo)
Filter Replacement Alarm
Yes
Sensor
Dust (PM1.0)
Sleep Mode
Yes
Smart Indicator (Air Quality)
4 Steps(Very Bad→Good) Red/Orange/Yellow/Green
Pet Mode
No
FILTER
Air Purifier Filter
Aero Series H Filter X 1 EA
Filter Grade
H13
SMART FEATURES
[App] Auto On / Off
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
Filter Life Monitoring
Yes
