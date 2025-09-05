About Cookies on This Site

100 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED86 MiniLED 4K 144Hz VRR Smart TV AI Magic remote webOS25 2025 + LG CineBeam S | Mini UST (Ultra Short Throw) 4K Projector with Dolby Atmos + 9.1.5 channel LG Home Cinema Soundbar with Surround Sound and Rear Speakers S95TR

100QNEDPU61.S95TR
Key Features

  • Incredibly rich color palette from All New Dynamic QNED Color
  • 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2
  • Ultra Short Throw
  • 4K UHD Resolution
  • Harmonious Soundbar designed to amplify LG TVs
  • Truly immersive sound from Dolby Atmos and Triple Up-firing speakers
Products in this Bundle: 3
front view

100QNED86A6

100 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED86 MiniLED 4K 144Hz VRR Smart TV AI Magic remote webOS25 2025
Front view

PU615U

LG CineBeam S | Mini UST (Ultra Short Throw) 4K Projector with Dolby Atmos
Front view of Soundbar, subwoofer, and Rear Speakers

S95TR

9.1.5 channel LG Home Cinema Soundbar with Surround Sound and Rear Speakers S95TR
LG QNED TV against a colorful dark background. On the screen is a bright and colorful artwork that showcases QNED's color technology and ability to display a wide spectrum of hues with great contrast. All new LG QNED evo AI logo present. With subtitles calling out QNED's MiniLED and new alpha AI processor. Title reads, Every Color Redefined, New Experience Begins.

LG QNED TV against a colorful dark background. On the screen is a bright and colorful artwork that showcases QNED's color technology and ability to display a wide spectrum of hues with great contrast. All new LG QNED evo AI logo present. With subtitles calling out QNED's MiniLED and new alpha AI processor. Title reads, Every Color Redefined, New Experience Begins.

Every Color Redefined, New Experience Begins

*QNED and QNED evo are each equipped with different color solutions that utilize LG's latest and unique wide color gamut technology, which includes replacing quantum dots.

A desert image is being projected by LG CineBeam.

A desert image is being projected by LG CineBeam.

*This ultra short throw projector requires a throw distance of 8.1 cm to 39.3 cm, much shorter than standard projectors.

*This projector does not have a built-in battery. The connection of the power cord or external battery is required for operation.

**Image have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use exeprience.

LG Soundbar is against a black backdrop reveals its design starting from the top and moving to the corner. White droplets project from the center and ends of the soundbar like a waterfall, depicting up firing sound.

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

The top-tier soundbar worthy of the best-in-class LG OLED

Complete the LG TV experience with the soundbar that beautifully complements its design and sonic performance.

*Screen images simulated.

ACCESSIBILITY

Gray Scale

Yes

High Contrast

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Power Cable

Yes (Attached)

Remote

Magic Remote MR25

AUDIO

AI Sound

α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Audio Output

40W

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

Dolby Atmos

Yes

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.2 channel

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

WOW Orchestra

Yes

BROADCASTING

Digital TV Reception

DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

Analog TV Reception

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.3)

Ethernet Input

1ea

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 3)

HDMI Input

4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

2ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

USB Input

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 6)

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

2390 x 1620 x 285

Packaging Weight (Overseas)

102.8

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

2230 x 1277 x 49.9

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

2230 x 1372/1324 x 434

TV Stand (WxD)

380 x 434

TV Weight without Stand

65.9

TV Weight with Stand

75.6

VESA Mounting (WxH)

600 x 400

GAMING

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

HGIG Mode

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes (Up to 144Hz)

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Backlight Type

Mini LED

Display Type

4K QNED MiniLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

Wide Color Gamut

Dynamic QNED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

AI Picture Pro

Yes

AI Upscaling

α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

Auto Calibration

Yes

Dimming Technology

Precision Dimming

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI)

Motion

Motion Pro

Picture Mode

10 modes

Picture Processor

α8 AI Processor 4K Gen2

QMS (Quick Media Switching)

Yes

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

SMART TV

AI Chatbot

Yes

Always Ready

Yes

Amazon Alexa

Yes (Built-in, English only)

Full Web Browser

Yes

Google Cast

Yes

Google Home / Hub

Yes

Home Hub

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Multi View

Yes

Operating System (OS)

webOS 25

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Voice ID

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay

Yes

Works with Apple Home

Yes

