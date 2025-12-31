About Cookies on This Site

65 inch LG QNED AI QNED70 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote HDR10 webOS25 2025 + LG LM63 43 inch FHD TV

65QNED70A6A.43LM001
front view of bundle images
front view 65QNED70A6A
front view of 43lm6370pva
front view of bundle images
front view 65QNED70A6A
front view of 43lm6370pva

Key Features

  • Incredibly rich color palette from All New Dynamic QNED Color
  • 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 7 4K AI Processor Gen8
  • New AI button, voice controls, drag and drop functions on the AI Magic Remote
  • Dynamic color Enhancer
  • Virtual Surround Plus
  • Dolby Audio
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front view of LG QNED70 TV, LG QNED Al Logo on the top corner. LG QNED TV depicts colorful paintike textures coming together.

65QNED70A6A

65 inch LG QNED AI QNED70 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote HDR10 webOS25 2025
front view image with infill image

43LM6370PVA

LG LM63 43 inch FHD TV
LG QNED TV against a colorful dark background. On the screen is a bright and colorful artwork that showcases QNED's color technology and ability to display a wide spectrum of hues with great contrast. LG QNED AI logo is visible. Title reads, Every Color Redefined with Dynamic QNED Color.

LG QNED TV against a colorful dark background. On the screen is a bright and colorful artwork that showcases QNED's color technology and ability to display a wide spectrum of hues with great contrast. LG QNED AI logo is visible. Title reads, Every Color Redefined with Dynamic QNED Color.

Every Color Redefined with Dynamic QNED Color

*QNED and QNED evo are each equipped with different color solutions that utilize LG's latest and unique wide color gamut technology, which includes replacing quantum dots.

Full HD

A new level of Full HD

LG Full HD TVs deliver more accurate images with stunning resolution and vivid color.

This image is a dense natural forest where a river flows in the middle of Top View. This is an image that describes FHD.

Print

Key Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type

4K QNED

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Wide Color Gamut

Dynamic QNED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor

α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1455 x 841 x 67.9

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand

16.8

All Spec

ACCESSIBILITY

Gray Scale

Yes

High Contrast

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Power Cable

Yes (Detachable)

Remote

Magic Remote MR25

AUDIO

AI Sound

α7 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Audio Output

20W

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.0 channel

WOW Orchestra

Yes

BROADCASTING

Digital TV Reception

DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

Analog TV Reception

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.0)

Ethernet Input

1ea

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

HDMI Input

3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

2ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

USB Input

1ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1580 x 950 x 162

Packaging Weight (Overseas)

22.8

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1455 x 841 x 67.9

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1455 x 900 x 255

TV Stand (WxD)

1264 x 255

TV Weight without Stand

16.8

TV Weight with Stand

17.0

VESA Mounting (WxH)

300 x 200

GAMING

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

HGIG Mode

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes (Up to 60Hz)

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Backlight Type

Direct

Display Type

4K QNED

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

Dynamic QNED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Upscaling

4K Super Upscaling

Auto Calibration

Yes

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

Picture Mode

10 modes

Picture Processor

α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

SMART TV

AI Chatbot

Yes

Amazon Alexa

Yes (Built-in, English only)

Full Web Browser

Yes

Google Cast

Yes

Google Home / Hub

Yes

Home Hub

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Multi View

Yes

Operating System (OS)

webOS 25

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Voice ID

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay

Yes

Works with Apple Home

Yes

Print

Key Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type

FHD

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Active HDR

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

FHD

AUDIO

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes (Optical Output or HP Support Model)

Audio Codec

AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS Smart TV

ThinQ

Ready

Home Dashboard

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Ready

CONNECTIVITY

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

Yes (Rear)

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

L-con

Power Cable

Yes (TV Detached)

BROADCASTING

Analog TV Reception

Yes

POWER

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

Dynamic Tone Mapping

HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Active HDR

Picture Mode

Yes 9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, HDR Effect, (ISF) Expert (Bright Room), (ISF) Expert (Dark Room))

