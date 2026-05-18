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65 inch LG QNED AI QNED7E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026+Sound Bar with WOW Orchestra, Powerful 600W - SH5A

65 inch LG QNED AI QNED7E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026+Sound Bar with WOW Orchestra, Powerful 600W - SH5A

65QNED7EB6T.SH5A
Front view of 65 inch LG QNED AI QNED7E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026+Sound Bar with WOW Orchestra, Powerful 600W - SH5A 65QNED7EB6T.SH5A
LG 65 inch LG QNED AI QNED7E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026+Sound Bar with WOW Orchestra, Powerful 600W - SH5A, 65QNED7EB6T.SH5A
LG 65 inch LG QNED AI QNED7E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026+Sound Bar with WOW Orchestra, Powerful 600W - SH5A, 65QNED7EB6T.SH5A
Front view of 65 inch LG QNED AI QNED7E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026+Sound Bar with WOW Orchestra, Powerful 600W - SH5A 65QNED7EB6T.SH5A
LG 65 inch LG QNED AI QNED7E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026+Sound Bar with WOW Orchestra, Powerful 600W - SH5A, 65QNED7EB6T.SH5A
LG 65 inch LG QNED AI QNED7E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026+Sound Bar with WOW Orchestra, Powerful 600W - SH5A, 65QNED7EB6T.SH5A

Key Features

  • LG's unique wide color gamut technology delivers incredibly rich color palette with Dynamic QNED Color
  • Enhanced clarity and exceptional contrast with Mini LED
  • Linear Flow Design features a refined and solid finish made to complement your space
  • 4.1ch / 600W
  • AI Sound Pro, Dolby Digital, DTS Surround
  • HDMI ARC ( Out only ), Optical, BT, USB
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
The front view of LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED, released in 2026, fills the screen with vivid, fluid splashes of multicolored motion, as finely layered colors disperse smoothly across the display.

65QNED7EB6T

65 inch LG QNED AI QNED7E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026
Soundbar and sub-woofer front view

SH5A

Sound Bar with WOW Orchestra, Powerful 600W - SH5A

Dynamic QNED Color

LG’s Nano-based color gamut technology brings 100% Color Volume on your TV

View dynamic and vibrant color in motion with LG’s Nano-based wide color gamut technology replacing Quantum Dot, enhancing your TV’s color reproduction rate to express a variety of moods with Dynamic QNED Color.

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED with Dynamic QNED Color fills the screen with vivid, fluid bursts of multicolored, paint-like motion, delivering lively color expression and 100% color volume for dynamic visuals.

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED with Dynamic QNED Color fills the screen with vivid, fluid bursts of multicolored, paint-like motion, delivering lively color expression and 100% color volume for dynamic visuals.

LG Soundbar SH5A and its sub woofer stand on a blue TV cabinet in a livingroom. TV with aircraft image is partially shown above the soundbar.

LG Soundbar SH5A and its sub woofer stand on a blue TV cabinet in a livingroom. TV with aircraft image is partially shown above the soundbar.

LG Soundbar SH5A

Powerful space dominating sound

Print

Key Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type

4K QNED MiniLED

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Wide Color Gamut

Dynamic QNED Color (100% Color Volume certified)

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor

Alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

AUDIO - Dolby Atmos

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1447 x 838 x 70.8

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand

13.9

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K QNED MiniLED

Wide Color Gamut

Dynamic QNED Color (100% Color Volume certified)

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Backlight Type

Mini LED

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

Picture Processor

Alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9

Picture Mode

9 modes

AI HDR Remastering

Yes

AI Upscaling

4K Super Upscaling

Auto Brightness Control

Yes

Auto Calibration

Yes

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

GAMING

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes (Up to 60Hz)

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 26

AI Voice ID

Ready (requires AI Magic Remote)

My Page

Yes

LG Shield

Yes

LG Gallery+

Yes (Paid service availability varies by country)

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes (with LG ThinQ app.)

Home Hub

Yes (Google Home, LG ThinQ)

Google Cast

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Always Ready

Yes

AI Picture/Sound Wizard

Yes

AI Magic Remote

Ready (requires AI Magic Remote)

AI Chatbot

Yes

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay

Yes

Works with Apple Home

Yes

AUDIO

Audio Output

20W

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.0 channel

Dolby Atmos

Yes

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

WOW Orchestra

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Refer to manual)

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Adaptive Acoustic Tuning

Ready (requires AI Magic Remote)

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI Input

3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)

Ethernet Input

1ea

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

2ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.3)

USB Input

1ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Gray Scale

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1447 x 838 x 70.8

TV Stand (WxD)

1230 x 255

TV Weight without Stand

13.9

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1447 x 899 x 255

TV Weight with Stand

14.1

Packaging Weight (Overseas)

19.9

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1580 x 950 x 142

VESA Mounting (WxH)

300 x 200

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Standard Remote

Power Cable

Yes (Detachable)

BROADCASTING

Digital TV Reception

DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

Analog TV Reception

Yes

Print

All Spec

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