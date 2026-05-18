65 inch LG QNED AI QNED7E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026+Sound Bar with WOW Orchestra, Powerful 600W - SH5A

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View dynamic and vibrant color in motion with LG’s Nano-based wide color gamut technology replacing Quantum Dot, enhancing your TV’s color reproduction rate to express a variety of moods with Dynamic QNED Color.