LG 65 Inch, New 4K QNED MiniLED TV+Side By Side Refrigerator 22.8 Cu.Ft+21 kg Washer with 12 Kg Dryer+NeoChef Microwave Oven

65QNED856R.LS32HVD

Bundle image
Products in this Bundle: 4
front view

65QNED856RA

QNED MiniLED Smart TV with Quantum Dot and NanoCell Color Technology, 65 inch, WebOS , Magic Remote, Dolby Vision, AI Picture Pro, Dolby Atmos, AI Sound Pro, (5.1.2ch), 120 Hz, QNED85 series.
Front View

LS32HVDMLV

26.7 Cu.Ft, Side By Side Refrigerator, Platinum Silver Color, InstaView, Hygiene Fresh+, Inverter Linear Compressor
LG Microwave Oven MS4295DIS

MS4295DIS

42 Liter | NeoChef Microwave Oven | Smart Diagnosis | Smart Inverter
LG Front Load Washing Machine WS2112BST

WS2112BST

21 kg Washer with 12 Kg Dryer | Front Load | with AI DD™ | ThinQ™
A video shows a woman approach her InstaView refrigerator and knock twice. The interior lights up and she can see the contents of her fridge without opening the door. The view zooms in to focus on the drinks in the door and then zooms out to see the woman from behind as she opens the door and grabs a drink.
InstaView™ ThinQ™

Knock Twice & See Inside

Knock twice and see 23% more of what's inside with the latest generation of InstaView™ ThinQ™.

Simple, Versatile, LG NeoChef™

It shows LG Neochef™ placed in the kitchen.

Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection

AI DD™

 

Intelligent Care with 14.5% More Fabric Protection

AI Inverter Direct Drive™ maximizes cleansing performance and extends the life of your garments.

 

Key Spec

Display Type

4K QNED MiniLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

QNED Color Pro

Picture Processor

α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1452x839x44.9

TV Weight without Stand

30.2

ACCESSIBILITY

Gray Scale

Yes

High Contrast

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Power Cable

Yes (Attached)

Remote

Magic Remote

Remote Control Batteries

Yes (AA x 2EA)

AUDIO

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Audio Output

40W

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.2 channel

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.0)

Ethernet Input

1ea

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 3)

HDMI Input

4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS as specified in HDMI 2.1 (2 port))

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

2ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

USB Input

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1600x970x172

Packaging Weight (Overseas)

36.7

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1452x839x44.9

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1452x904x295

TV Stand (WxD)

1165x295

TV Weight without Stand

30.2

TV Weight with Stand

30.6

VESA Mounting (WxH)

400x400

GAMING

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

HGIG Mode

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Backlight Type

Mini LED

Display Type

4K QNED MiniLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

QNED Color Pro

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

AI Picture

AI Picture Pro

AI Upscaling

AI Super Upscaling 4K

Dimming Technology

Precision Dimming

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI)

Motion

Motion Pro

Picture Mode

10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Picture Processor

α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

SMART TV

Art Gallery

Yes

Amazon Alexa

Yes (Built-in, English only)

Family Settings

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes (Arabic/Turkiyish)

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Multi View

Yes

Operating System (OS)

webOS 23

Room to Room Share

Yes (Receiver)

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

Sports Alert

Yes

ThinQ

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

BASIC SPEC

Product Type

Side by Side

CAPACITY

Freezer Capacity (cu. ft)

7.3

Refrigerator Capacity (cu. ft)

18.2

Storage Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)

33

Storage Volume Freezer (L)

207

Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

516

Storage Volume Total (L)

756

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Depth without door (mm)

798

Depth without handle (mm)

913

Packing Weight (kg)

150

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

913 x 1790 x 913

Product Weight (kg)

140

FEATURES

Door Cooling+

Yes

Deodorizer

Yes

Door-in-Door

Yes (Door-in-Door)

InstaView

Yes

LINEAR Cooling

No

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Freezer Light

Top LED

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

Shelf_Tempered Glass

3

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Water Only Dispenser

Internal

Automatic Ice Maker

Yes (Spaceplus)

Ice & Water Dispenser

Cube & Crushed Ice

MATERIAL & FINISH

Finish (Door)

Matte Black PCM

PERFORMANCE

Compressor Type

Inverter Linear Compressor

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Refrigerator Light

Top LED

Egg tray/Egg basket

Egg Tray

Shelf_Tempered Glass

3

Vegetable Box

Yes (2)

Vegetable Box (Fresh Converter)

No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

SUMMARY

CAPACITY
42L
DIMENSIONS (W x H x D)
544 x 307 x 432
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
Smart Inverter

CONTROL FEATURES

Control Display

White LED

Control Type

Glass Touch

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)

608 x 331 x 477

Cavity Dimension (W x H x D)(mm)

544 x 307 x 432

Product Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)

544 x 307 x 432

Product Weight (kg)

11.5

Shipping Weight (kg)

14.8

POWER / RATINGS

Power Output (W)

1200

Required Power Supply (V/Hz)

220 / 50~60

BASIC SPEC

Door Design

Smog

EasyClean

Yes

Outcase Color

Black

Oven Capacity (L)

42

Type

Solo

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

Child Lock

Yes

Clock

Yes

EasyClean

Yes

Time Setting

Yes

COOKING MODES

Auto Reheat

8

Inverter Defrost

4

Melt

3

Proof

2

Soften

3

Warm

2

DESIGN / FINISH

Door Design

Smog

Door Open Type

Side Swing

Outcase Color

Black

MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES

Microwave Power Output (W)

1200

Oven Capacity (L)

42

Turntable Size (mm)

360

SUMMARY

Dimension (mm)

WS1508XMT
CAPACITY
12/21Kg
DIMENSIONS (W X H X D, mm)
700 x 990 x 770
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
TurboWash3D™
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
Steam

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

21

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Wi-Fi

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Remote Start

Yes

Steam

Yes

CAPACITY

Max Dry Capacity (kg)

12

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

21

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Delay Timer

Yes

Display Type

LED

FEATURES

AI DD

Yes

Type

Washer and Dyer

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

Stone Silver

PROGRAMS

Allergy Care (washer)

Yes

Cotton +

Yes

Delicates

Yes

Downloaded Cycle

Yes

Easy Care

Yes

Mixed Fabric

Yes

Wool (Hand/Wool)

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

