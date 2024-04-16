We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 65 Inch, New 4K QNED MiniLED TV+Side By Side Refrigerator 22.8 Cu.Ft+21 kg Washer with 12 Kg Dryer+NeoChef Microwave Oven
Simple, Versatile, LG NeoChef™
It shows LG Neochef™ placed in the kitchen.
-
QNED MiniLED Smart TV with Quantum Dot and NanoCell Color Technology, 65 inch, WebOS , Magic Remote, Dolby Vision, AI Picture Pro, Dolby Atmos, AI Sound Pro, (5.1.2ch), 120 Hz, QNED85 series.
-
26.7 Cu.Ft, Side By Side Refrigerator, Platinum Silver Color, InstaView, Hygiene Fresh+, Inverter Linear Compressor
-
42 Liter | NeoChef Microwave Oven | Smart Diagnosis | Smart Inverter
-
21 kg Washer with 12 Kg Dryer | Front Load | with AI DD™ | ThinQ™
Key Spec
-
Display Type
-
4K QNED MiniLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
QNED Color Pro
-
Picture Processor
-
α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1452x839x44.9
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
30.2
All Spec
ACCESSIBILITY
-
Gray Scale
-
Yes
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Invert Colors
-
Yes
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Power Cable
-
Yes (Attached)
-
Remote
-
Magic Remote
-
Remote Control Batteries
-
Yes (AA x 2EA)
AUDIO
-
AI Sound
-
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
Yes
-
Audio Codec
-
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Audio Output
-
40W
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Speaker Direction
-
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
-
2.2 channel
-
WiSA Ready
-
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Ethernet Input
-
1ea
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
-
eARC (HDMI 3)
-
HDMI Input
-
4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS as specified in HDMI 2.1 (2 port))
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
-
2ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
1ea
-
USB Input
-
2ea (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
1600x970x172
-
Packaging Weight (Overseas)
-
36.7
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1452x839x44.9
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
-
1452x904x295
-
TV Stand (WxD)
-
1165x295
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
30.2
-
TV Weight with Stand
-
30.6
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
-
400x400
GAMING
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
-
Yes
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Backlight Type
-
Mini LED
-
Display Type
-
4K QNED MiniLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
QNED Color Pro
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
AI Genre Selection
-
Yes (SDR/HDR)
-
AI Picture
-
AI Picture Pro
-
AI Upscaling
-
AI Super Upscaling 4K
-
Dimming Technology
-
Precision Dimming
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
-
4K 120 fps (HDMI)
-
Motion
-
Motion Pro
-
Picture Mode
-
10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Picture Processor
-
α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
SMART TV
-
Art Gallery
-
Yes
-
Amazon Alexa
-
Yes (Built-in, English only)
-
Family Settings
-
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
-
Yes (Arabic/Turkiyish)
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Built-In
-
Multi View
-
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 23
-
Room to Room Share
-
Yes (Receiver)
-
Smartphone Remote App
-
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
Sports Alert
-
Yes
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
-
Side by Side
CAPACITY
-
Freezer Capacity (cu. ft)
-
7.3
-
Refrigerator Capacity (cu. ft)
-
18.2
-
Storage Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)
-
33
-
Storage Volume Freezer (L)
-
207
-
Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)
-
516
-
Storage Volume Total (L)
-
756
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Depth without door (mm)
-
798
-
Depth without handle (mm)
-
913
-
Packing Weight (kg)
-
150
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
913 x 1790 x 913
-
Product Weight (kg)
-
140
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
-
Yes
-
Deodorizer
-
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
-
Yes (Door-in-Door)
-
InstaView
-
Yes
-
LINEAR Cooling
-
No
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Freezer Light
-
Top LED
-
Multi-Air Flow
-
Yes
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
3
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Water Only Dispenser
-
Internal
-
Automatic Ice Maker
-
Yes (Spaceplus)
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
-
Cube & Crushed Ice
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
-
Matte Black PCM
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
-
Inverter Linear Compressor
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Refrigerator Light
-
Top LED
-
Egg tray/Egg basket
-
Egg Tray
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
3
-
Vegetable Box
-
Yes (2)
-
Vegetable Box (Fresh Converter)
-
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
SUMMARY
All Spec
CONTROL FEATURES
-
Control Display
-
White LED
-
Control Type
-
Glass Touch
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
-
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)
-
608 x 331 x 477
-
Cavity Dimension (W x H x D)(mm)
-
544 x 307 x 432
-
Product Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)
-
544 x 307 x 432
-
Product Weight (kg)
-
11.5
-
Shipping Weight (kg)
-
14.8
POWER / RATINGS
-
Power Output (W)
-
1200
-
Required Power Supply (V/Hz)
-
220 / 50~60
BASIC SPEC
-
Door Design
-
Smog
-
EasyClean
-
Yes
-
Outcase Color
-
Black
-
Oven Capacity (L)
-
42
-
Type
-
Solo
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Clock
-
Yes
-
EasyClean
-
Yes
-
Time Setting
-
Yes
COOKING MODES
-
Auto Reheat
-
8
-
Inverter Defrost
-
4
-
Melt
-
3
-
Proof
-
2
-
Soften
-
3
-
Warm
-
2
DESIGN / FINISH
-
Door Design
-
Smog
-
Door Open Type
-
Side Swing
-
Outcase Color
-
Black
MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES
-
Microwave Power Output (W)
-
1200
-
Oven Capacity (L)
-
42
-
Turntable Size (mm)
-
360
SUMMARY
Dimension (mm)
Key Spec
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
-
21
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
All Spec
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Remote Start
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
Yes
CAPACITY
-
Max Dry Capacity (kg)
-
12
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
-
21
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
-
Yes
-
Display Type
-
LED
FEATURES
-
AI DD
-
Yes
-
Type
-
Washer and Dyer
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
-
Stone Silver
PROGRAMS
-
Allergy Care (washer)
-
Yes
-
Cotton +
-
Yes
-
Delicates
-
Yes
-
Downloaded Cycle
-
Yes
-
Easy Care
-
Yes
-
Mixed Fabric
-
Yes
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
-
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
