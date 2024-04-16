Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG QNED | 65 Inch | QNED91 series| Quantum Dot & NanoCell Technology |WebOS22 | ThinQ + 22.8 Cu.Ft |Side By Side | Smart Diagnosis | Smart Inverter Compressor + 39 L | NeoChef Microwave Oven | Smart Diagnosis | Smart Inverter + 13/10kg LG WashTower™ with Centre Control™, Black Steel color

65QNED916QA.LS25CBB

65QNED916QA.LS25CBB

LG QNED | 65 Inch | QNED91 series| Quantum Dot & NanoCell Technology |WebOS22 | ThinQ + 22.8 Cu.Ft |Side By Side | Smart Diagnosis | Smart Inverter Compressor + 39 L | NeoChef Microwave Oven | Smart Diagnosis | Smart Inverter + 13/10kg LG WashTower™ with Centre Control™, Black Steel color

bundle image
Products in this Bundle: 4
front view

65QNED916QA

LG QNED | 65 Inch | QNED91 series| Quantum Dot & NanoCell Technology |WebOS22 | ThinQ
front view

LS25CBBSIV

22.8 Cu.Ft |Side By Side | Smart Diagnosis | Smart Inverter Compressor
LG Microwave Oven MJ3965ACS

MJ3965ACS

39 L | NeoChef Microwave Oven | Smart Diagnosis | Smart Inverter
LG Washtower WK1310BST

WK1310BST

13/10kg LG WashTower™ with Centre Control™, Black Steel color

Quantum Dot meets NanoCell

See Pure Colors Even Richer




Experience color that's out of this world with the combined power of Quantum Dot and NanoCell.


An close up video of water dripping from crisp green lettuce is next to a close up video

LinearCooling™

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer


LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in the flavor of fresh for up to 7 days.

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method of measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of LGE LinearCooling model GSLV71PZTM. The result may vary in actual usage.


Simple, Versatile, LG NeoChef™




It shows LG Neochef™ placed in the kitchen.





*The product images in the image or video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Key Spec

Display Type

4K QNED MiniLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

QNED Color Pro

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1452 x 839 x 44.9

TV Weight without Stand

31.1

All Spec

ACCESSIBILITY

Gray Scale

Yes

High Contrast

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

IR Blaster Cable

Yes

Power Cable

Yes (Attached)

Remote

Magic Remote

Remote Control Batteries

Yes (AA x 2EA)

AUDIO

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Audio Output

40W

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.2 channel

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.0)

Ethernet Input

1ea

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 3)

HDMI Input

4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM as specified in HDMI 2.1 (2 port))

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

2ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

USB Input

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1600 x 1070 x 200

Packaging Weight (Overseas)

43.2

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1452 x 839 x 44.9

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1452 x 907 x 285

TV Stand (WxD)

340 x 285

TV Weight without Stand

31.1

TV Weight with Stand

35.0

VESA Mounting (WxH)

400 x 400

GAMING

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

HGIG Mode

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Backlight Type

Mini LED

Display Type

4K QNED MiniLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

QNED Color Pro

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

AI Picture

AI Picture Pro

AI Upscaling

AI 4K Upscaling

Dimming Technology

Precision Dimming Pro

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI)

Motion

Motion Pro

Picture Mode

9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

SMART TV

Art Gallery

Yes

Always Ready

Yes

Family Settings

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Hands-free Voice Control

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes (Arabic/Turkiyish)

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Multi View

Yes

Operating System (OS)

webOS 22

Room to Room Share

Yes (Receiver)

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

Sports Alert

Yes

ThinQ

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

SUMMARY

Dimension (mm)

ls25cbbsiv

Key Spec

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

913 x 1790 x 735

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor

Finish (Door)

Platinum Silver

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

Product Type

Side By Side

MATERIAL & FINISH

Finish (Door)

Platinum Silver

PERFORMANCE

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Refrigerator Light

LED

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Freezer Light

LED

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

913 x 1790 x 735

Product Weight (kg)

103

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Ice Maker_Manual

Yes

SUMMARY

CAPACITY
39L
DIMENSIONS (W x H x D)
540x325x523
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
Smart Inverter

All Spec

MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES

Combi Power Consumption (MW+Grill) (W)

1450

Combi Power Consumption (MW+Conv) (W)

1900

Convection Power Consumption (W)

1850

Grill Power Consumption (W)

950

Heater Type

Charcoal + Quartz

Microwave Power Output (W)

1100

Oven Capacity (L)

39

Turntable Size (mm)

360

CONTROL FEATURES

Control Display

White LED

Control Type

Touch & Dial

COOKING MODES

Defrost

8

Air Fry

8

Bake

8

Inverter Defrost

4

Roast

8

Slow Cook

4

Steam Cook

8

Warm

4

ACCESSORIES

Steam Chef (Ea)

Yes

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)

614 x 381 x 573

Cavity Dimension (W x H x D)(mm)

540 x 325 x 523

Product Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)

544 x 327 x 525

Product Weight (kg)

15.2

Shipping Weight (kg)

21.8

POWER / RATINGS

Power Output (W)

1100

Required Power Supply (V/Hz)

220 / 50~60

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

Child Lock

Yes

Clock

Yes

EasyClean

Yes

Time Setting

Yes

DESIGN / FINISH

Door Design

Smog

Door Open Type

Pull Down

Outcase Color

Noble Silver

BASIC SPEC

Door Design

Smog

EasyClean

Yes

Outcase Color

Noble Silver

Oven Capacity (L)

39

Type

Infrared Convection

SUMMARY

Max Wash Capacity (kg)
13
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 1650 x 660
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes

Key Spec

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

13

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 1650 x 660

TurboWash360˚

Yes

AI DD

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

FEATURES (WASHER)

Type

Front Load Washer

AI DD

Yes

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

6 Motion DD

Yes

Steam

Yes

TurboWash360˚

Yes

ezDispense

No

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Auto Restart

Yes

LoadSense

Yes

Foam detection system

No

Water Level

Auto

Vibration Sensor

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

Leveling Legs

Yes

Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Water feed (Hot / Cold)

Cold Only

Embossing Inner Drum

Yes

Drum Lifter

Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

FEATURES (DRYER)

Type

Condenser Dryer (Ventless)

Heat Source Type

Heat Pump Electric

DUAL Inverter HeatPump

Yes

AI DD

No

Inverter DirectDrive

No

6 Motion DD

No

AI Sensor Dry

No

Auto Cleaning Condenser

Yes

Sensor Dry

Yes

Dual Dry

Yes

TrueSteam

No

Dual Lint Filter

Yes

Reversible Door

No

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Auto Restart

No

LoadSense

No

Drum Light

Yes

Empty Water Indicator

No

Embossing Inner Drum

Yes

ENERGY

Energy Rating (Wash)

5 Star

PROGRAMS (WASHER)

Cotton

Yes

Cotton +

No

Eco 40-60

No

AI Wash

No

Mix (Mixed Fabric)

Yes

Easy Care

No

Duvet

Yes

Allergy Care (washer)

No

Gentle Care

No

Stain Care

No

Hygiene

No

Skin Care

No

TurboWash 39

No

TurboWash 49

No

TurboWash 59

No

Dark Wash

No

Silent Wash

No

Speed14

No

Quick 30

No

Color Care

No

Cold Wash

No

Wool (Hand/Wool)

No

Outdoor

No

Intensive 60

No

Sportswear

No

Delicates

Yes

Quick Wash

Yes

Steam Refresh

No

Refresh

No

Rinse+Spin

No

Drain+Spin

No

Tub Clean

No

Downloaded

Yes

PROGRAMS (DRYER)

Coton

Yes

Cotton +

No

AI Dry

No

Mix (Mixed Fabric)

Yes

Easy Care

No

Duvet

Yes

Allergy Care (dryer)

Yes

Quick 30

No

Wool

No

Cool Air

No

Warm Air

No

Refresh

Yes

Steam Refresh

No

Steam Hygiene

No

Steam Drum Care

No

Jeans

No

Bulky Item

No

Skin Care

No

Down Jacket Refresh

No

Bedding Refresh

No

Quick Dry

Yes

Sportswear

No

Delicates

Yes

Towels

No

Rack Dry

No

Downloaded

Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color (Washer)

Platinum Black

Body Color (Dryer)

Platinum Black

Door Type

Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

CAPACITY

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

13

Max Dry Capacity (kg)

10

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

Full Touch LED

Figure Indicator

18:88

Delay Timer

3-19 hours

Door Lock Indication (Washer)

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

Download Cycle

Yes

Cloud Cycle

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Energy Monitoring

Yes

Tub Clean Coach (Washer)

Yes

Smart Pairing

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 1650 x 660

Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

1180

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

1180

Weight (kg)

128.0

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806091975898

What people are saying

bundle image

65QNED916QA.LS25CBB

LG QNED | 65 Inch | QNED91 series| Quantum Dot & NanoCell Technology |WebOS22 | ThinQ + 22.8 Cu.Ft |Side By Side | Smart Diagnosis | Smart Inverter Compressor + 39 L | NeoChef Microwave Oven | Smart Diagnosis | Smart Inverter + 13/10kg LG WashTower™ with Centre Control™, Black Steel color