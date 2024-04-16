We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG QNED | 65 Inch | QNED91 series| Quantum Dot & NanoCell Technology |WebOS22 | ThinQ + 22.8 Cu.Ft |Side By Side | Smart Diagnosis | Smart Inverter Compressor + 39 L | NeoChef Microwave Oven | Smart Diagnosis | Smart Inverter + 13/10kg LG WashTower™ with Centre Control™, Black Steel color
See Pure Colors Even Richer
*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method of measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of LGE LinearCooling model GSLV71PZTM. The result may vary in actual usage.
Simple, Versatile, LG NeoChef™
It shows LG Neochef™ placed in the kitchen.
*The product images in the image or video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
-
LG QNED | 65 Inch | QNED91 series| Quantum Dot & NanoCell Technology |WebOS22 | ThinQ
-
22.8 Cu.Ft |Side By Side | Smart Diagnosis | Smart Inverter Compressor
-
39 L | NeoChef Microwave Oven | Smart Diagnosis | Smart Inverter
-
13/10kg LG WashTower™ with Centre Control™, Black Steel color
Key Spec
-
Display Type
-
4K QNED MiniLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
QNED Color Pro
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1452 x 839 x 44.9
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
31.1
All Spec
ACCESSIBILITY
-
Gray Scale
-
Yes
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Invert Colors
-
Yes
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
IR Blaster Cable
-
Yes
-
Power Cable
-
Yes (Attached)
-
Remote
-
Magic Remote
-
Remote Control Batteries
-
Yes (AA x 2EA)
AUDIO
-
AI Sound
-
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
Yes
-
Audio Codec
-
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Audio Output
-
40W
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Speaker Direction
-
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
-
2.2 channel
-
WiSA Ready
-
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Ethernet Input
-
1ea
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
-
eARC (HDMI 3)
-
HDMI Input
-
4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM as specified in HDMI 2.1 (2 port))
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
-
2ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
1ea
-
USB Input
-
2ea (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
1600 x 1070 x 200
-
Packaging Weight (Overseas)
-
43.2
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1452 x 839 x 44.9
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
-
1452 x 907 x 285
-
TV Stand (WxD)
-
340 x 285
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
31.1
-
TV Weight with Stand
-
35.0
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
-
400 x 400
GAMING
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
-
Yes
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Backlight Type
-
Mini LED
-
Display Type
-
4K QNED MiniLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
QNED Color Pro
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
AI Genre Selection
-
Yes (SDR/HDR)
-
AI Picture
-
AI Picture Pro
-
AI Upscaling
-
AI 4K Upscaling
-
Dimming Technology
-
Precision Dimming Pro
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
-
4K 120 fps (HDMI)
-
Motion
-
Motion Pro
-
Picture Mode
-
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
SMART TV
-
Art Gallery
-
Yes
-
Always Ready
-
Yes
-
Family Settings
-
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Hands-free Voice Control
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
-
Yes (Arabic/Turkiyish)
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Built-In
-
Multi View
-
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 22
-
Room to Room Share
-
Yes (Receiver)
-
Smartphone Remote App
-
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
Sports Alert
-
Yes
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
SUMMARY
Dimension (mm)
Key Spec
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
913 x 1790 x 735
-
Compressor Type
-
Smart Inverter Compressor
-
Finish (Door)
-
Platinum Silver
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
-
Side By Side
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
-
Platinum Silver
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
-
Smart Inverter Compressor
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Refrigerator Light
-
LED
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Freezer Light
-
LED
-
Multi-Air Flow
-
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
913 x 1790 x 735
-
Product Weight (kg)
-
103
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Ice Maker_Manual
-
Yes
SUMMARY
All Spec
MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES
-
Combi Power Consumption (MW+Grill) (W)
-
1450
-
Combi Power Consumption (MW+Conv) (W)
-
1900
-
Convection Power Consumption (W)
-
1850
-
Grill Power Consumption (W)
-
950
-
Heater Type
-
Charcoal + Quartz
-
Microwave Power Output (W)
-
1100
-
Oven Capacity (L)
-
39
-
Turntable Size (mm)
-
360
CONTROL FEATURES
-
Control Display
-
White LED
-
Control Type
-
Touch & Dial
COOKING MODES
-
Defrost
-
8
-
Air Fry
-
8
-
Bake
-
8
-
Inverter Defrost
-
4
-
Roast
-
8
-
Slow Cook
-
4
-
Steam Cook
-
8
-
Warm
-
4
ACCESSORIES
-
Steam Chef (Ea)
-
Yes
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
-
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)
-
614 x 381 x 573
-
Cavity Dimension (W x H x D)(mm)
-
540 x 325 x 523
-
Product Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)
-
544 x 327 x 525
-
Product Weight (kg)
-
15.2
-
Shipping Weight (kg)
-
21.8
POWER / RATINGS
-
Power Output (W)
-
1100
-
Required Power Supply (V/Hz)
-
220 / 50~60
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Clock
-
Yes
-
EasyClean
-
Yes
-
Time Setting
-
Yes
DESIGN / FINISH
-
Door Design
-
Smog
-
Door Open Type
-
Pull Down
-
Outcase Color
-
Noble Silver
BASIC SPEC
-
Door Design
-
Smog
-
EasyClean
-
Yes
-
Outcase Color
-
Noble Silver
-
Oven Capacity (L)
-
39
-
Type
-
Infrared Convection
SUMMARY
Key Spec
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
-
13
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
600 x 1650 x 660
-
TurboWash360˚
-
Yes
-
AI DD
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
All Spec
FEATURES (WASHER)
-
Type
-
Front Load Washer
-
AI DD
-
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
-
Yes
-
6 Motion DD
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
TurboWash360˚
-
Yes
-
ezDispense
-
No
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
Auto Restart
-
Yes
-
LoadSense
-
Yes
-
Foam detection system
-
No
-
Water Level
-
Auto
-
Vibration Sensor
-
Yes
-
Drum Light
-
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
-
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
-
Yes
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
-
Cold Only
-
Embossing Inner Drum
-
Yes
-
Drum Lifter
-
Stainless Steel Slim Lifter
FEATURES (DRYER)
-
Type
-
Condenser Dryer (Ventless)
-
Heat Source Type
-
Heat Pump Electric
-
DUAL Inverter HeatPump
-
Yes
-
AI DD
-
No
-
Inverter DirectDrive
-
No
-
6 Motion DD
-
No
-
AI Sensor Dry
-
No
-
Auto Cleaning Condenser
-
Yes
-
Sensor Dry
-
Yes
-
Dual Dry
-
Yes
-
TrueSteam
-
No
-
Dual Lint Filter
-
Yes
-
Reversible Door
-
No
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
Auto Restart
-
No
-
LoadSense
-
No
-
Drum Light
-
Yes
-
Empty Water Indicator
-
No
-
Embossing Inner Drum
-
Yes
ENERGY
-
Energy Rating (Wash)
-
5 Star
PROGRAMS (WASHER)
-
Cotton
-
Yes
-
Cotton +
-
No
-
Eco 40-60
-
No
-
AI Wash
-
No
-
Mix (Mixed Fabric)
-
Yes
-
Easy Care
-
No
-
Duvet
-
Yes
-
Allergy Care (washer)
-
No
-
Gentle Care
-
No
-
Stain Care
-
No
-
Hygiene
-
No
-
Skin Care
-
No
-
TurboWash 39
-
No
-
TurboWash 49
-
No
-
TurboWash 59
-
No
-
Dark Wash
-
No
-
Silent Wash
-
No
-
Speed14
-
No
-
Quick 30
-
No
-
Color Care
-
No
-
Cold Wash
-
No
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
-
No
-
Outdoor
-
No
-
Intensive 60
-
No
-
Sportswear
-
No
-
Delicates
-
Yes
-
Quick Wash
-
Yes
-
Steam Refresh
-
No
-
Refresh
-
No
-
Rinse+Spin
-
No
-
Drain+Spin
-
No
-
Tub Clean
-
No
-
Downloaded
-
Yes
PROGRAMS (DRYER)
-
Coton
-
Yes
-
Cotton +
-
No
-
AI Dry
-
No
-
Mix (Mixed Fabric)
-
Yes
-
Easy Care
-
No
-
Duvet
-
Yes
-
Allergy Care (dryer)
-
Yes
-
Quick 30
-
No
-
Wool
-
No
-
Cool Air
-
No
-
Warm Air
-
No
-
Refresh
-
Yes
-
Steam Refresh
-
No
-
Steam Hygiene
-
No
-
Steam Drum Care
-
No
-
Jeans
-
No
-
Bulky Item
-
No
-
Skin Care
-
No
-
Down Jacket Refresh
-
No
-
Bedding Refresh
-
No
-
Quick Dry
-
Yes
-
Sportswear
-
No
-
Delicates
-
Yes
-
Towels
-
No
-
Rack Dry
-
No
-
Downloaded
-
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color (Washer)
-
Platinum Black
-
Body Color (Dryer)
-
Platinum Black
-
Door Type
-
Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
-
13
-
Max Dry Capacity (kg)
-
10
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Display Type
-
Full Touch LED
-
Figure Indicator
-
18:88
-
Delay Timer
-
3-19 hours
-
Door Lock Indication (Washer)
-
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
-
Yes
-
Download Cycle
-
Yes
-
Cloud Cycle
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean Coach (Washer)
-
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
-
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
600 x 1650 x 660
-
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
-
1180
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
-
1180
-
Weight (kg)
-
128.0
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
-
8806091975898
Buy Directly
65QNED916QA.LS25CBB
