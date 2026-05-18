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75 inch LG QNED AI QNED7E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 + LG Soundbar with 5.1 Channel Surround Sound

75 inch LG QNED AI QNED7E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 + LG Soundbar with 5.1 Channel Surround Sound

75QNED7EB6T.S65TR
Front view of 75 inch LG QNED AI QNED7E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 + LG Soundbar with 5.1 Channel Surround Sound 75QNED7EB6T.S65TR
The front view of LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED, released in 2026, fills the screen with vivid, fluid splashes of multicolored motion, as finely layered colors disperse smoothly across the display.
Front view of LG Soundbar S65TR, subwoofer, and Rear Speakers
Front view of 75 inch LG QNED AI QNED7E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 + LG Soundbar with 5.1 Channel Surround Sound 75QNED7EB6T.S65TR
The front view of LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED, released in 2026, fills the screen with vivid, fluid splashes of multicolored motion, as finely layered colors disperse smoothly across the display.
Front view of LG Soundbar S65TR, subwoofer, and Rear Speakers

Key Features

  • Immersive viewing on an Ultra Big TV with a refined Linear Flow Design, made to complement your space
  • LG's unique wide color gamut technology delivers incredibly rich color palette with Dynamic QNED Color
  • Enhanced clarity and exceptional contrast with Mini LED
  • Easy Soundbar control for TV with WOW Interface
  • Always ideal audio from AI Sound Pro and Wireless Rear Sound
  • Diverse listening experiences with 3-Band EQ
More
Products in this Bundle: 1
The front view of LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED, released in 2026, fills the screen with vivid, fluid splashes of multicolored motion, as finely layered colors disperse smoothly across the display.

75QNED7EB6T

75 inch LG QNED AI QNED7E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026

Ultra Big TV

Discover next-level immersion with an ultra-big screen

Enjoy sports action, every film, and game on an expansive LG QNED Ultra Big TV. With its vivid colors and refined picture quality, action unfolds with breathtaking scale and clarity.1)

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED Ultra Big TV is wall-mounted in a bright living room, showing an intense soccer moment with vivid colors and refined picture quality across a wide screen, as a family seated on sofas cheers together.

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED Ultra Big TV is wall-mounted in a bright living room, showing an intense soccer moment with vivid colors and refined picture quality across a wide screen, as a family seated on sofas cheers together.

The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.

Soundbar

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

Print

Key Spec

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type

    4K QNED MiniLED

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Wide Color Gamut

    Dynamic QNED Color (100% Color Volume certified)

  • PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor

    Alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9

  • PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1669 x 963 x 72.1

  • DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand

    22.1

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    4K QNED MiniLED

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Dynamic QNED Color (100% Color Volume certified)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Backlight Type

    Mini LED

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    Alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9

  • Picture Mode

    9 modes

  • AI HDR Remastering

    Yes

  • AI Upscaling

    4K Super Upscaling

  • Auto Brightness Control

    Yes

  • Auto Calibration

    Yes

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

GAMING

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes (Up to 60Hz)

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 26

  • AI Voice ID

    Ready (requires AI Magic Remote)

  • My Page

    Yes

  • LG Shield

    Yes

  • LG Gallery+

    Yes (Paid service availability varies by country)

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes (with LG ThinQ app.)

  • Home Hub

    Yes (Google Home, LG ThinQ)

  • Google Cast

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Always Ready

    Yes

  • AI Picture/Sound Wizard

    Yes

  • AI Magic Remote

    Ready (requires AI Magic Remote)

  • AI Chatbot

    Yes

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Airplay

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Home

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Speaker System

    2.0 channel

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes

  • WOW Orchestra

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Adaptive Acoustic Tuning

    Ready (requires AI Magic Remote)

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Input

    3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    2ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.3)

  • USB Input

    1ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1669 x 963 x 72.1

  • TV Stand (WxD)

    1299 x 361

  • TV Weight without Stand

    22.1

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

    1669 x 1026 x 361

  • TV Weight with Stand

    22.5

  • Packaging Weight (Overseas)

    30.1

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

    1820 x 1085 x 162

  • VESA Mounting (WxH)

    300 x 300

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    Standard Remote

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Detachable)

BROADCASTING

  • Digital TV Reception

    DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

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