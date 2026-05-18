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75 inch LG QNED AI QNED7E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 + LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 5.1.3 channel S80TR

75 inch LG QNED AI QNED7E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 + LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 5.1.3 channel S80TR

75QNED7EB6T.S80TR
Front view of 75 inch LG QNED AI QNED7E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 + LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 5.1.3 channel S80TR 75QNED7EB6T.S80TR
The front view of LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED, released in 2026, fills the screen with vivid, fluid splashes of multicolored motion, as finely layered colors disperse smoothly across the display.
Front view of LG Soundbar s80tr, subwoofer, and Rear Speakers
Front view of 75 inch LG QNED AI QNED7E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 + LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 5.1.3 channel S80TR 75QNED7EB6T.S80TR
The front view of LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED, released in 2026, fills the screen with vivid, fluid splashes of multicolored motion, as finely layered colors disperse smoothly across the display.
Front view of LG Soundbar s80tr, subwoofer, and Rear Speakers

Key Features

  • Immersive viewing on an Ultra Big TV with a refined Linear Flow Design, made to complement your space
  • LG's unique wide color gamut technology delivers incredibly rich color palette with Dynamic QNED Color
  • Enhanced clarity and exceptional contrast with Mini LED
  • Incredible Soundbar designed to amplify LG TVs
  • Truly immersive sound from Dolby Atmos and Triple Up-firing speakers
  • Soaring sonic performance from Room Calibration Pro
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
The front view of LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED, released in 2026, fills the screen with vivid, fluid splashes of multicolored motion, as finely layered colors disperse smoothly across the display.

75QNED7EB6T

75 inch LG QNED AI QNED7E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026
Front view of LG Soundbar s80tr, subwoofer, and Rear Speakers

S80TR

LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 5.1.3 channel S80TR

Ultra Big TV

Discover next-level immersion with an ultra-big screen

Enjoy sports action, every film, and game on an expansive LG QNED Ultra Big TV. With its vivid colors and refined picture quality, action unfolds with breathtaking scale and clarity.

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED Ultra Big TV is wall-mounted in a bright living room, showing an intense soccer moment with vivid colors and refined picture quality across a wide screen, as a family seated on sofas cheers together.

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED Ultra Big TV is wall-mounted in a bright living room, showing an intense soccer moment with vivid colors and refined picture quality across a wide screen, as a family seated on sofas cheers together.

*Maximum screen size may vary by model and region.

The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.

LG Soundbar on a grey surface against a grey backdrop in angled aerial perspective.

LG Soundbar on a grey surface against a grey backdrop in angled aerial perspective.

Elevating your LG TV experience with top-notch soundbar

Complete the LG TV experience with the soundbar that beautifully complements its design and sonic performance.

Print

Key Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type

4K QNED MiniLED

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Wide Color Gamut

Dynamic QNED Color (100% Color Volume certified)

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor

Alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1669 x 963 x 72.1

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand

22.1

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K QNED MiniLED

Wide Color Gamut

Dynamic QNED Color (100% Color Volume certified)

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Backlight Type

Mini LED

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

Picture Processor

Alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9

Picture Mode

9 modes

AI HDR Remastering

Yes

AI Upscaling

4K Super Upscaling

Auto Brightness Control

Yes

Auto Calibration

Yes

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

GAMING

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes (Up to 60Hz)

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 26

AI Voice ID

Ready (requires AI Magic Remote)

My Page

Yes

LG Shield

Yes

LG Gallery+

Yes (Paid service availability varies by country)

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes (with LG ThinQ app.)

Home Hub

Yes (Google Home, LG ThinQ)

Google Cast

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Always Ready

Yes

AI Picture/Sound Wizard

Yes

AI Magic Remote

Ready (requires AI Magic Remote)

AI Chatbot

Yes

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay

Yes

Works with Apple Home

Yes

AUDIO

Audio Output

20W

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.0 channel

Dolby Atmos

Yes

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

WOW Orchestra

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Refer to manual)

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Adaptive Acoustic Tuning

Ready (requires AI Magic Remote)

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI Input

3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)

Ethernet Input

1ea

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

2ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.3)

USB Input

1ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Gray Scale

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1669 x 963 x 72.1

TV Stand (WxD)

1299 x 361

TV Weight without Stand

22.1

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1669 x 1026 x 361

TV Weight with Stand

22.5

Packaging Weight (Overseas)

30.1

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1820 x 1085 x 162

VESA Mounting (WxH)

300 x 300

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Standard Remote

Power Cable

Yes (Detachable)

BROADCASTING

Digital TV Reception

DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

Analog TV Reception

Yes

Print

Key Spec

General - Number of Channels

5.1.3

General - Output Power

580 W

Audio Format - Dolby Atmos

Yes

Audio Format - DTS:X

Yes

Dimension (WxHxD) - Main

1000 x 63 x 135 mm

Dimension (WxHxD) - Rear Speaker

100.0 x 176.5 x 120.0 mm

Dimension (WxHxD) - Subwoofer

201.7 x 407 x 403 mm

All Spec

CONNECTIVITY

USB

1

Works with Google Home

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

Wireless Rear Ready

Yes

Spotify Connect

Yes

Optical

1

HDMI Out

1

HDMI In

1

Chromecast

Yes

Bluetooth Version

5.1

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes

AirPlay 2

Yes

HDMI SUPPORTED

Pass-through (4K)

Yes

Dolby Vision

Yes

CEC (Simplink)

Yes

Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

Yes

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

120Hz

Yes

HDR10

Yes

Pass-through

Yes

VRR / ALLM

Yes

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

HDMI Cable

Yes

GENERAL

Number of Channels

5.1.3

Number of Speakers

11 EA

Output Power

580 W

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Yes

Cinema

Yes

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

Game

Yes

Music

Yes

Sports

Yes

Standard

Yes

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

Sampling

24bit/96kHz

Upbit / Upsampling

24bit/96kHz

WEIGHT

Gross Weight

22.6 kg

Subwoofer

10.0 kg

Rear Speaker (2EA)

2.34 kg

Main

4.3 kg

POWER

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (Main)

59 W

Power Consumption (Rear Speaker)

20 W

Power Consumption (subwoofer)

40 W

Power Off Consumption (Rear Speaker)

0.5 W ↓

Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

AUDIO FORMAT

AAC

Yes

AAC+

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS:X

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Yes

AI Room Calibration Pro (App)

Yes

Soundbar Mode Control

Yes

TV Sound Mode Share

Yes

WOW Interface

Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Subwoofer

201.7 x 407 x 403 mm

Main

1000 x 63 x 135 mm

Rear Speaker

100.0 x 176.5 x 120.0 mm

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